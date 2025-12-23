Experts swear by these sneaky ways to hide clutter when guests are on the way – you'll wish you knew about them sooner

If there's one time of year our homes feel cluttered, it's December. From endless wrapping and deliveries to a mountain of food shopping, it can feel chaotic quickly - and that's before you even think about hosting duties. It's no surprise, then, that many of us look for ways to hide clutter before guests arrive.

While there's no denying the best decluttering methods are always satisfying, and even if you're a whizz when it comes to decluttering a house fast, sometimes you just need quick, simple tricks to make everything look instantly tidier.

When it comes to getting your house for Christmas, there's no shortage of decluttering methods - from the 12 days decluttering method, the reverse advent calendar, to the snowball decluttering method. But, if, like me, you've left it too late, don't worry, you can still get your house in order and ready for visitors. There are plenty of quick wins, including a few Amazon decluttering buys that can help restore calm quickly.

To find out what works when time is really tight, I've spoken to decluttering and organisation experts to uncover the easiest (and quickest) ways to hide clutter before guests arrive at Christmas.

Clever ways to hide clutter before guests arrive

'My advice is to focus on the areas that your guests will see,' says Hester Van Hien, a home decluttering and organising consultant from Tidylicious. 'Try and group similar items, and where you can, store items out of sight.'

Hester Van Hien Home Decluttering and Organising Consultant Hester Van Hien from Tidylicious is a Home Decluttering and Organising Consultant based in London. She uses a methodical approach to transform homes into calm, clutter-free spaces. Hester did her training with Japanese tidying expert Marie Kondo, who developed the KonMari Method®. Besides working 1:1 with clients in their homes and online, Hester can also be booked as an expert speaker. She's done talks at the Ideal Home Show and Home, Life & You.

1. Clear your hallway

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

Speaking of areas guests will see, the first place is usually the hallway. If you are short on time, you can give it a quick tidy, advise Ingrid Jansen and Lesley Spellman from The Declutter Hub.

'Grab rogue shoes, bags, coats and anything lurking by the front door. That first impression sets the tone, and it takes under two minutes.'

Ingrid Jansen and Lesley Spellman Decluttering and Organising Experts Ingrid Jansen and Lesley Spellman are the UK’s leading authorities on decluttering and organising your home as The Declutter Hub, which boasts a top one per cent podcast with more than 2.5 million downloads, and a Facebook community of 60,000 members. Their bestselling Bloomsbury Publishing book - Reset Your Home, Unpack Your Emotions And Your Clutter, Step By Step, RRP £16.99 at Amazon is out now.

2. Give kitchen worktops a quick refresh

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dan Duchars)

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and if yours is anything like mine, it always seems to accumulate stuff. If you haven't got time for a full-scale kitchen declutter, a quick blitz can help the space feel noticeably tidier.

If your counters are looking a little messy, try grouping similar items and placing them towards the back of your worktops, advises Hester.

'If you have lots of jars on the kitchen counters, see if you can put some on top of each other. These quick fixes will hopefully give you a bit of empty kitchen counter, and grouping items makes things look calmer,' she says. Stackable storage boxes - like these ones from Amazon - are a handy solution for making a space look tidier.

This sentiment is echoed by Ingrid and Lesley, who believe a clear counter instantly makes the whole kitchen feel calmer and cleaner. 'Put away food, wipe the crumbs, stash the random mug in your cupboard or dishwasher.'

3. Do a sweep of flat surfaces

(Image credit: The Novogratz)

It's not only kitchen worktops that attract clutter - flat surfaces like coffee tables and the tops of chests of drawers are also magnets for it.

'It’s so easy to put items on a flat surface when you don’t know where else to put them, or when you don’t have the time or energy to store them away properly,' says Hester. 'Emptying these surfaces will often make a room look less cluttered.'

If you're against the clock, focus on one clear surface per room, recommends Shannon Murphy, Founder of Simpl Living Co. 'Guests notice surfaces first: coffee tables, dining tables, kitchen counters. Clearing just one main surface makes the whole room feel more organised.'

Shannon Murphy Professional organiser Shannon Murphy is the founder of Simpl Living Co and a minimalist-minded professional organiser based in West Sussex. Her mission extends beyond merely assisting individuals in decluttering, although that is an important aspect. Her overarching goal is to empower people to adopt a life free from the societal stereotype that buying more will make you happy.

4. Utilise clever storage solutions

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Storage boxes and baskets are one of the easiest solutions when it comes to ways to hide clutter quickly - it's not somewhere you need to worry about guests peeking inside.

'Storage footstools are perfect for quickly hiding children’s toys, remote controls, games, or throws,' says Shannon. If you' are on the lookout for one, this mushroom-shaped footstool from Dunelm ticks the boxes for both style and practicality.

'And if you have an ottoman bed, they're a great way to store away bedding, guest linens, seasonal clothing, which can all be hidden instantly and out of sight.'

Another quick way to hide clutter temporarily is to keep baskets at the bottom of the stairs, adds Shannon. 'This is ideal for gathering items that need to go upstairs or into bedrooms. They instantly tidy visual surfaces.'

5. Put loose items in a neat pile

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

Items that are spread out tend to look messier than those neatly grouped. Another simple but effective way to make a room look neater and calmer is to gather all loose items in one place.

'Paperwork - from bills and receipts to birthday cards, kids’ artwork and takeaway menus - can be put in a pile to make a room or your desk look neater,' advises Hester.

And when you can't form a neat pile, even putting these items away in a bag or container can instantly make a space look tidier.'

6. Clear visible rubbish and recycling

(Image credit: EKO Home)

It's really easy to let the rubbish and recycling pile up - but a quick sweep can create instant calm.

''Grab a bag, do a quick sweep of cups, wrappers, post, packaging and anything destined for the bin,' recommend Ingrid and Lesley. 'Your surfaces will thank you for it.'

7. Vacuum 'hotspots'

(Image credit: Shark)

You don't need to vacuum the whole house, but instead focus on the areas guests will walk through - such as the hallway, living room, kitchen, and bathroom. 'It's a quick way to instantly freshen the space,' say Ingrid and Lesley.

And of course, having one of the best vacuum cleaners is a game-changer when you quickly need to whizz around your house to give your floors a last-minute refresh.

8. Make use of extra storage

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Spare rooms and utility rooms are great for stashing items that can clutter the main living areas.

Under-stairs cupboards also make an ideal “quick hide” zone, says Shannon. 'If you can, use clear, stackable storage boxes so things are contained rather than thrown in loose. Once you have more time, you can easily pull them out and go through them.'

If you don't have a spare room or extra storage space, Hester suggests putting piles and bags behind the sofa so they're out of sight. 'You can also put them in a corner and drape a blanket over them.'

'Some people store some items behind a door which they don’t usually close, to have these items out of sight,' adds Hester. 'Think about whether you have any storage space at the top of a cupboard or wardrobe that you’re not fully using. This could also serve as temporary storage.'

Shop guest-ready essentials

There you have it - expert-approved ways to hide clutter before guests arrive this Christmas. This isn't the season for perfection, so focus on making your home feel welcoming, cosy and stress-free instead.