I’m halfway through the Project 333 wardrobe decluttering method — it’s already changed the way I get dressed in the morning (for better and for worse)

I’m the kind of person that has clothes everywhere. And while I can quite successfully declutter the rest of my house, I really struggle when it comes to my clothes. That’s why I was eager to see whether the Project 333 decluttering method would be able to make a dent in my wardrobe.

Of course, you probably don’t need me to tell you that there are so many decluttering methods out there, all of them promising a happier, healthier home with less stuff. But weeding out the good’uns from the not-so-good’uns can be difficult, which is why I - a self-confessed clothing clutter lover - always try to test as many as I can. On the agenda this month is a method that has forced me to cut down the amount of clothes in my wardrobe... drastically.

The aim? By decluttering my wardrobe down to just 33 items for three months, I should be left with a sustainable wardrobe without restricting my style. So far, I can see the appeal - but it’s fair to say that it doesn’t suit everyone.

What is the Project 333 decluttering method?

The Project 333 decluttering method was coined by minimalist expert and founder of Be More With Less, Courtney Carver (@project333 on Instagram). And while it may be a minimalist fashion challenge at its core, it’s also a practical wardrobe decluttering method that can help you streamline your clothes and focus only on garments you know you’ll wear over the next three months.

In turn, it should help you clear space in your bedroom and create a zen space that won’t fill you with dread every time you open your wardrobe - or decide what to wear in the morning.

And as Sophia Lorimer, Sustainable Stylist and owner of Fine Tuned Wardrobe explains, ‘This wardrobe challenge isn’t about restriction - it’s about freedom. Freedom from decision fatigue, overflowing wardrobes, and those "I have nothing to wear" moments that we have all experienced.’

But what is the Project 333 decluttering method and how do you do it? Shannon Murphy, a professional organiser from Simpl Living Co, says, ‘To complete the challenge, you select 33 items, including clothing, accessories, jewellery, coats, and shoes, that you’ll wear exclusively for the next three months. Everything else is stored away, allowing you to focus only on what’s in your curated selection.’

This doesn’t include underwear, workout wear, or pyjamas - unless you’re someone who wears these items of clothing as part of your everyday wardrobe.

Of course, choosing just 33 items from your wardrobe can be difficult for some. That’s why Sophia advises, ‘Choose pieces that truly reflect your style, and before you start editing, ask yourself: What are my go-to outfits that suit my lifestyle? Which colours and fabrics make me feel amazing? What do I wear again and again?’

She adds, ‘Your pieces should be a curated reflection of what makes you feel your best. This isn’t about deprivation - it’s about clarity.’

The idea of the Project 333 decluttering method is also to focus on interchangeable items of clothing that can work with different outfits, so you’ll need to choose a mixture of base pieces (trousers and plain tops), statement pieces, layering pieces, and then your shoes and accessories.

In an ideal world, this should set you up for the next three months - but don’t worry if you don’t quite get it right the first time. ‘It isn’t about getting rid of things forever,’ says Sophia. ‘It’s about clearing mental space. If you desperately miss something, you’ll know it belongs in your wardrobe. If you forget about it? Well, that’s telling too.’

And if 33 items feels like too much of a stretch for you the first time, you can also find a way to make the Project 333 decluttering method work for you. Sophia urges, ‘It’s completely flexible. If 33 feels too extreme, start with 50. If three months feels too long, try six weeks. This isn’t about rules - it’s about resetting your relationship with your wardrobe.’

However, another part of the Project 333 decluttering method also focuses on the items you don’t want to wear over the next three months. After all, shoving these extra clothes in a pile at the back of your wardrobe or on the ‘chair of doom’ can make your wardrobe - and your bedroom or dressing room as a whole - even more cluttered.

So, it’s well worth investing in some effective and efficient wardrobe storage ideas - like this TidyIsles Wardrobe Storage Organiser from Amazon - or going the extra mile to vacuum pack your clothes using these Amazon Basics Vacuum Compression Zipper Storage Bags and popping them in the loft for three months.

Just be wary that some storage solutions actually make it harder to stay organised, so how you store these extra clothes will also impact the success of the Project 333 decluttering method. But in an ideal world, tidying away these extra clothes and only focusing on the 33 items you’ll wear over the next three months will actually refine your personal style and allow you to live sustainably (and, let’s be honest, more tidily).

What I’ve learned through the Project 333 decluttering method

When I first learned of the Project 333 decluttering method, I must admit that I was intrigued - but not in a 100% positive way. After all, I’m someone who loves clothes, and I love having a wardrobe full to bursting with a wide range of garments that I can turn into a wide range of outfits.

Because of this, the idea of condensing my clothes down to just 33 items didn’t fill me with joy. However, I’m also a believer in trying everything once, so I made it my mission to give it a whirl and see how I got on.

The results? Although I’m only one month into the process so far, I can definitely see the appeal. My wardrobe (which is actually just this Portable Clothes Rack with Hook and Metal Storage Shelf from Amazon) and a large chest of drawers are no longer bursting at the seams and I must admit that walking into my dressing room is a lot less stressful and overwhelming.

I do feel that it’s also changed the way that I get dressed in the morning, focusing less on a scattered outfit and more on a put-together, considered outfit using only the items in front of me.

However, I will admit that there have been pieces I’ve missed throughout the journey so far. And while I’m going to commit to the next two months, I may have to do as Sophia suggested and up my clothing game to 50 items rather than 33. I believe this will offer me better scope to completely change my mindset and allow me the freedom to get creative with my outfits while maintaining a sustainable wardrobe.

FAQs

Although the Project 333 decluttering method probably won’t be my personal go-to for decluttering my wardrobe, I can certainly see the appeal and how it can help others. However, I might stick to the one-in-one-out method instead.