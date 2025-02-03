I tried the ‘one in one out’ decluttering method – it’s overhauled my whole approach to shopping and getting rid of things

If you felt the financial pinch towards the end of January, adopting something like the ‘one in one out’ decluttering method could be the solution to to kickstart February, start saving money and get that decluttering ball rolling again.

While there are plenty of different decluttering methods to choose from, what drew me towards the ‘one in one out’ method, a decluttering trend taking off on social media, was the fact that not only could it help me declutter, but it also had the potential to change how I shopped, which can only be a good thing.

So, I put the ‘one in one out’ method to the test for a number of months to see just how effective it might be, as well as how easy it was to maintain going forward.

What is the ‘one in one out’ method?

As the name suggests, the ‘one in one out’ method is exactly that. Whenever you bring something new into your home, you need to get rid of something that you already own to make space for it.

‘The 'one in, one out' rule is a very practical approach that can be applied in many areas of the home,’ says Maria Anderson, Cleaning and Organising Expert at Henfield Storage . ‘This is especially useful for keeping a wardrobe manageable, kitchen drawers tidy, bookshelves from overflowing, and preventing toys and technology from piling up.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

Henrique Conceicao, Area Manager at Total Clean , agrees. ‘You really can apply this anywhere – whether it’s your wardrobe, kitchen, or even your phone. For example, when you download a new app, get rid of one you no longer use. We often hold onto things we don’t really need – like that gadget you bought on a whim or the clothes you haven’t worn in months. It’s easy to let these things pile up, but taking a moment to reassess can make a big difference.’

In addition to keeping clutter from getting out of hand, since the number of items in your home will remain at a stable level, ‘it also encourages a habit of mindful purchasing, prompting individuals to carefully consider the necessity and value of a new item before adding it to their space,’ Maria explains.

If you’re anything like me and didn’t realise that you already have two very similar grey jumpers or three can openers, taking a few minutes to consider what you already have before purchasing something new can not only save you from making unnecessary purchases but also allow you to assess how many items you already have at your disposal. Likely, many of these items aren’t used as frequently as you might like or think.

What happened when I tried it?

Unlike other decluttering techniques, which can often take up quite a bit of time and energy, the ‘one in one out’ method is really easy to integrate into your everyday life. One of the ways that it was most helpful was when I was out shopping, as it made me stop to think whether or not I really did need or simply wanted an item. This came in especially handy when I found myself drawn towards some of the January sales and items that I didn’t need.

Instead of just picking up a new pair of boots or cushion cover because it was on sale or caught my eye, I took the time to consider whether it served a function that items in my home didn’t already, and what I would be willing to let go of in order to bring it home with me.

In an ideal world, you should be replacing items like for like. So, for example, if you buy a new cookbook you will need to get rid of one already on your shelf. But there were a few occasions when this didn’t make the most sense and I instead chose to part with something from another category or area of my home. For example, I needed a garlic press for a recipe I was making but didn’t already own one for me to swap out. Instead, I got rid of a pair of silicone tongs that wouldn’t lock properly to allow me to put them back into my kitchen drawer. For me, this was still a win as I was still able to declutter from somewhere else.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

I found that it was important to be really ruthless with my choices and in doing so, it resulted in me getting rid of items that I’d been umming and ahhing about in previous declutters. The method also went both ways, as there were some items in my wardrobe and on my bathroom countertop that weren’t doing what I wanted them to do. From ill-fitting jeans to a face cream that wasn’t all that impressive, I was able to let go of both and invest in ones that really worked for me and what I was looking for.

With Sanctuary Bathrooms ’ Director, James Roberts, recommending the use of a donation basket, ‘if the outgoing items are still in good condition but not needed, setting up a basket to donate them instead of tossing them out,’ helps to keep those items in a designated place, ready to go, instead of me thinking about coming back to them or little piles overtaking my desk and dining room table.

Did I have any issues with the ‘one in one out’ method?

I admit, that the method doesn’t technically work for items that you’ve only brought into your home temporarily. For example, if you’ve bought gifts for a loved one’s birthday or picked up a few books from the library, they will ultimately be leaving your home again in the near future. So I didn’t count these towards my tally. But this could also be something to consider if you find yourself bringing items home with the intention of them leaving soon thereafter, only for them to clutter your space for weeks or months to come.

While there are definitely other decluttering techniques that will see you part with a whole lot more clutter, such as the 12-12-12 method and Swedish death cleaning . I would recommend getting rid of everything that you can on your decluttering checklist – from chipped mugs and crockery to out-of-date magazines and paperwork – and then use this method to maintain what you have, for the best results.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Whether you donate, pass on, recycle or sell the items on, the ‘one in one out’ method has shifted the way I think about shopping and bringing items into my home, allowing me to not feel overwhelmed when decluttering or for more items to creep back into my home.

After only a few weeks of putting the method into practice, it got to a point where I didn’t even think twice about what needed to go and what could stay, making it one of the rare decluttering techniques that doesn’t require you to spend hours sifting through piles. So, if you’re looking for a bit of a quick fix when it comes to being more organised this year, this could be the decluttering method for you.

Would you be up for trying it out?