Professional organisers warn that these 3 storage solutions will make it harder to stay organised, not easier

If you're using any of these storage solutions, you might be creating more problems than you're solving

A bedroom covered in a striped wallpaper with a striped sofa and a white wardrobe with pink fabric inserts
(Image credit: Future PLC)
Jump to category:
Katie Sims
By
published

Effective storage solutions are the key to a well-organised home, but they weren't all made equally. In fact, experts have revealed https://www.amazon.co.uk/Hanging-Clothes-Rail-Cupboard-Telescopic/dp/B0BC8C1WPD/ref=asc_df_B0BC8C1WPD?mcid=931b5399db6e3770918fbc3c17a9cd52&hvocijid=6410522797116315630-B0BC8C1WPD-&hvexpln=74&tag=googshopuk-21&linkCode=df0&hvadid=696285193871&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=6410522797116315630&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9222618&hvtargid=pla-2281435176698&gad_source=1&th=1.

This might come as a surprise, given that storage is there to make our homes feel more (not less) organised. But if you're currently utilising deep storage, complicated systems, and single rail wardrobe storage ideas, you're probably making life more difficult than it needs to be.

After all, we want storage systems that are working hard rather than hardly working. Interior and organising experts have shared everything we need to know about the storage solutions making it harder to stay organised, so we can look to enjoy a more calmy ordered home this year.

1. Deep storage

Deep storage sounds great on the surface - deeper storage means more space to store things, right? Well, the experts have revealed that it's better to forgo deep storage solutions if you want to keep your home organised.

bedroom with green chest of drawers

(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Mardon)

'Large storage bins, deep cupboards, and opaque containers encourage a "stash and forget" mentality,' Helen Langley, director and professional organiser at Pride of Place explains. 'When you can’t see what you have, you’re more likely to buy duplicates or waste items that get buried at the back.'

Where possible, opt for shallow storage, open shelving, or clear containers instead, so you can see everything at a glance (one of our favourite Stacey Solomon storage hacks). If you are using deep cupboards, use pull-out drawers or tiered shelving (Amazon has great options) to bring items to the front.

Belfry Kitchen Pull Out Cabinet Organiser, Expandable Slide Out Drawer Storage Shelf, 30-50cm W X 43cm D X 7cm H | Wayfair.co.uk
Belfry Kitchen Pull Out Cabinet Organiser

This pull out drawer makes deep cabinets easier to access, and does need any screws to attach it to a shelf.

2. Overcomplicated storage systems

'Storage solutions that require too much effort—like excessive labeling, colour-coded baskets, or hyper-specific compartments—often fail because they’re difficult to maintain,' Helen says. 'If a system isn't simple and intuitive, it won't stick.'

Sometimes, a less is more approach is better, especially when it comes to kitchen storage ideas. If you need to go to a lot of effort to access certain items, you're more likely to abandon your current storage system in the moment, leading to a messy array of clutter down the line.

Open shelving with labelled storage baskets and a child's bike leaned against it

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

'Instead of separate bins for crisps, granola bars, and biscuits, use broad categories like snacks,' Helen suggests. 'And if you always drop your keys in the kitchen, place a stylish bowl or hook there instead of forcing yourself to use a drawer across the house.'

Duscdesp 2pcs Seagrass Storage Baskets Woven Basket With Handle,plant Pot Basket Foldable Toy Laundry Belly Basket,round Storage Basket for Shelves (s 24×20)
Duscdesp 2pcs Seagrass Storage Baskets

Belly baskets are the perfect simple storage solution. Use them in hallway drop zones, to control toys or contain snacks.

3. Single layer storage in the wardrobe

Whether you're working with walk-in wardrobe ideas or a freestanding unit, a single rail isn't going to keep your garments organised in the long run, according to storage experts.

'A common mistake in wardrobe organisation is relying on a single hanging rail for all clothing,' Sam Greig, head of design at Swoon comments. 'This approach wastes valuable vertical space and often results in overcrowded hangers where clothes get wrinkled or forgotten.'

Inside wardrobe with drawers, shelves and hangers

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

While a single rail might look visually neater at first, it doesn't make the most of the space the wardrobe can provide. Consider installing a second, lower rail for shorter items like trousers or skirts, to double up on hanging space. 'Adding shelf dividers or pull-out trays can also help keep folded items neat and accessible,' Sam adds.

Hanging Clothes Rail, Wardrobe Rail, 38-63 Cm, Telescopic Rod, Adjustable Hanging Clamping Rod, Wardrobe Made of Stainless Steel, Extendable Wardrobe Rail, Tension Rod for Wardrobe, Silver
Adjustable Hanging Clothes Rail

Double the space in an exsisting wardrobe with an adjustable clothes rail. This one uses a tension rod that is suspended from the rail above for extra stability.

Before adding any storage solutions to your home think creatively about the items in your home, and how they could be used. 'Your TV stand, for example, can double as a smart storage spot – not just for wires and DVDs, but also for magazines, kids’ toys, board games, and other everyday items that tend to pile up,' Sam says.

If bedroom storage space is lacking, make sure you invest in multi-functional units, such as bedside tables with drawers, or beds with built-in storage space. Also look at the unlocked storage potential your exsisting home features already have. For example, most homes do come with windowsills, which can basically serve as a shelf.

'Make the most of them by using them to store books, plants, small mirrors and more,' Melissa Denham, interior design expert at Hammonds Furniture advises. 'This will not only free up the space on your floor and overcrowded shelves and cabinets, but it will also enhance your window view.'

Katie Sims
Katie Sims
Contributor

Katie has been writing freelance since early 2022, specialising in all things homes and gardens, following achieving a Masters in Media and Journalism. She started out writing e-commerce content for several of Future’s interior titles, including Real Homes, Gardeningetc, Livingetc, and Homes and Gardens. Since then she’s been a regular contributor on Ideal Home’s digital team, covering news topics, how-to guides, and product reviews.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest