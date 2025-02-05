Professional organisers warn that these 3 storage solutions will make it harder to stay organised, not easier

Effective storage solutions are the key to a well-organised home, but they weren't all made equally. In fact, experts have revealed https://www.amazon.co.uk/Hanging-Clothes-Rail-Cupboard-Telescopic/dp/B0BC8C1WPD/ref=asc_df_B0BC8C1WPD?mcid=931b5399db6e3770918fbc3c17a9cd52&hvocijid=6410522797116315630-B0BC8C1WPD-&hvexpln=74&tag=googshopuk-21&linkCode=df0&hvadid=696285193871&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=6410522797116315630&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9222618&hvtargid=pla-2281435176698&gad_source=1&th=1.

This might come as a surprise, given that storage is there to make our homes feel more (not less) organised. But if you're currently utilising deep storage, complicated systems, and single rail wardrobe storage ideas, you're probably making life more difficult than it needs to be.

After all, we want storage systems that are working hard rather than hardly working. Interior and organising experts have shared everything we need to know about the storage solutions making it harder to stay organised, so we can look to enjoy a more calmy ordered home this year.

1. Deep storage

Deep storage sounds great on the surface - deeper storage means more space to store things, right? Well, the experts have revealed that it's better to forgo deep storage solutions if you want to keep your home organised.

'Large storage bins, deep cupboards, and opaque containers encourage a "stash and forget" mentality,' Helen Langley, director and professional organiser at Pride of Place explains. 'When you can’t see what you have, you’re more likely to buy duplicates or waste items that get buried at the back.'

Where possible, opt for shallow storage, open shelving, or clear containers instead, so you can see everything at a glance (one of our favourite Stacey Solomon storage hacks). If you are using deep cupboards, use pull-out drawers or tiered shelving (Amazon has great options) to bring items to the front.

Belfry Kitchen Pull Out Cabinet Organiser This pull out drawer makes deep cabinets easier to access, and does need any screws to attach it to a shelf.

2. Overcomplicated storage systems

'Storage solutions that require too much effort—like excessive labeling, colour-coded baskets, or hyper-specific compartments—often fail because they’re difficult to maintain,' Helen says. 'If a system isn't simple and intuitive, it won't stick.'

Sometimes, a less is more approach is better, especially when it comes to kitchen storage ideas. If you need to go to a lot of effort to access certain items, you're more likely to abandon your current storage system in the moment, leading to a messy array of clutter down the line.

'Instead of separate bins for crisps, granola bars, and biscuits, use broad categories like snacks,' Helen suggests. 'And if you always drop your keys in the kitchen, place a stylish bowl or hook there instead of forcing yourself to use a drawer across the house.'

Duscdesp 2pcs Seagrass Storage Baskets Belly baskets are the perfect simple storage solution. Use them in hallway drop zones, to control toys or contain snacks.

3. Single layer storage in the wardrobe

Whether you're working with walk-in wardrobe ideas or a freestanding unit, a single rail isn't going to keep your garments organised in the long run, according to storage experts.

'A common mistake in wardrobe organisation is relying on a single hanging rail for all clothing,' Sam Greig, head of design at Swoon comments. 'This approach wastes valuable vertical space and often results in overcrowded hangers where clothes get wrinkled or forgotten.'

While a single rail might look visually neater at first, it doesn't make the most of the space the wardrobe can provide. Consider installing a second, lower rail for shorter items like trousers or skirts, to double up on hanging space. 'Adding shelf dividers or pull-out trays can also help keep folded items neat and accessible,' Sam adds.

Adjustable Hanging Clothes Rail Double the space in an exsisting wardrobe with an adjustable clothes rail. This one uses a tension rod that is suspended from the rail above for extra stability.

Before adding any storage solutions to your home think creatively about the items in your home, and how they could be used. 'Your TV stand, for example, can double as a smart storage spot – not just for wires and DVDs, but also for magazines, kids’ toys, board games, and other everyday items that tend to pile up,' Sam says.

If bedroom storage space is lacking, make sure you invest in multi-functional units, such as bedside tables with drawers, or beds with built-in storage space. Also look at the unlocked storage potential your exsisting home features already have. For example, most homes do come with windowsills, which can basically serve as a shelf.