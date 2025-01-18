Stacey Solomon has shared her top wardrobe storage hacks to make getting ready in the morning easier — and they're genius

If you follow Stacey Solomon on Instagram, you might have been inspired by her 'January 2025 reset' stories, where she's been sharing her mission to make her home feel more organised. And a big job that she's tackled first was her (and her husband's) wardrobes.

Which makes sense, seeing as the wardrobe often ends up in clutter and chaos, no matter how hard we try to keep on top of our wardrobe storage ideas. But taking the time to organise your wardrobe, and investing in some space-savvy solutions, will make the world of difference to getting ready in the morning.

We've been seriously impressed with Stacey's wardrobe storage hacks, and we're pretty keen to put these ideas to the test in our own homes. Whether your walk-in wardrobe ideas are in need of a refresh, or you're tired of items falling at your feet every time you go to pick an outfit, we're confident that you're going to love these five storage hacks.

1. Plastic bag holder for underwear

Of all the wardrobe storage hacks Stacey has been sharing lately, this one is pretty ingenious. She suggests using a plastic bag holder to store knickers, and hanging this on the wardrobe rail, in a bid to save time rummaging in drawers where underwear and socks are jumbled together in chaos. Even organising experts are impressed with this tip.

'Who knew that a simple plastic bag holder could double as a storage solution for your accessories?' Melissa Denham, interior design expert at Hammonds Furniture comments. 'By mounting one inside your wardrobe door, you can neatly store scarves, ties, or even rolled-up t-shirts. This keeps them visible and within easy reach, adding a touch of convenience to your dressing routine.'

IKEA Variera Plastic Bag Dispenser £2 at IKEA

2. Space-saving trouser hangers

Trousers can take up a lot of space in our wardrobes, but Stacey's shared a great solution. Invest in some trouser hangers and you can hang up to four pairs on one hanger, freeing up heaps of wardrobe space for other garments. A 'gamechanger', as Stacey describes it.

'Specialised trouser hangers, like cascading or multi-tiered designs, let you store multiple pairs in the space of one,' Melissa says. 'This not only frees up room but also keeps your trousers wrinkle-free and ready to wear.'

3. Bag hangers

If you're like Stacey and your handbags are currently sitting on your wardrobe shelf, you've probably been hoping for a more space-savvy solution - when they sit on the shelf, there's not much else that can go alongside them after all.

Enter bag hangers, which enable you to hang your bags in any freestanding wardrobe space. This frees up shelf space, where you can fold three or four layers worth of clothes.

'These are great and relatively cheap options to clear the handbag clutter from shelves, baskets, or even the bedroom door handle,' says Simon Glanville, managing director at A Place for Everything.

Besser Bag Hanger 4 Pcs £12.99 at Amazon

4. Lazy Susans for toiletries and miscellaneous bits

(Image credit: A Place For Everything)

Lazy Susans are really versatile, whether they're storing spices in the kitchen cupboards, condiments and sauces in the fridge, or toiletries and accessories in the wardrobe.

Stacey ditches the closed storage boxes on the open shelving in her wardrobe and replaces them with a couple of Lazy Susans. They help you keep track of where everything is, and provide easy access for when you need to grab and go.

'Those with at least two layers and especially those with individual compartments in those layers work well – lipsticks in the top, creams and lotions below, hairbrush and scrunchies on the bottom,' Simon suggests.

Amazon Basics Clear Lazy Susan Turntable Organiser, 30.5 Cm, 2-Pack £12 at Amazon

5. Belt hangers

Belts are a tricky item to store, and they usually end up flung over hangers of tucked into drawers. Either way, they're usually inconvenient to get to and just look messy. Well, as Stacey has shared on her Instagram, you can buy hangers that you clip all your belts on to, to keep them all in one place.

'Often these products double up for ties and scarves and again there are ones you just hang from the clothes rail, or there are others that you fix onto the inside of the door, both relatively cheap options,' Simon says. 'They will typically hold around a dozen or more belts, ties or scarves and are another good example of maximising vertical space.'

All five of these hacks are a great way to save space in your wardrobe, and make getting ready in the morning easier. 'These tips focus on taking up vertical space, rather than filling up too much of the clothes rail horizontally,' Greg Carlisle, managing director of The Sliding Door Wardrobe Company says.

'With so many clothes all scrunched into the horizontal space, it’s also easy to forget about great clothes and accessories that have been pushed to the back of your wardrobe. Stacey’s hacks prevent this from happening, with all the items displayed neatly in easy-to-reach places.’

FAQs

How do I utilise deep wardrobe space?

(Image credit: Future PLC/simon whitmore)

If you have a deep wardrobe (lucky you) make the most of space at the back by customising the wardrobe and adding in extra storage solutions.

'Try adding a pull-out rail, so you can view all of your clothes at once without having to take them off the hangers,' Greg suggests. 'This will make selecting your outfit in the morning so much easier.'

'You can also add adjustable shelving,' says Melissa from Hammonds Furniture. 'The flexibility allows you to accommodate items of various sizes and ensures that even the back of the wardrobe is put to good use.'

Fit some shelves into the back of the wardrobe and use these to store items you don't need every day, such as seasonal garments.

Greg adds: 'If your wardrobe is extra deep, you could even place a desk, mirror and small fold-up chair inside, revealing a secret dressing table when you open your wardrobe doors!'