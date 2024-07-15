6 things professional organisers always buy on Amazon to double available storage and make keeping rooms tidy easier
We asked three professional organisers for the things they'll be stocking up on this Amazon Prime Day
The secret to a tidy home is creating a system. It is as simple as designating a spot for everything to live and making sure it's easy to return to that spot when you've used it. But where systems come tumbling down is when the right storage solution hasn't been used to support it.
To help you invest in the right storage options, we've asked three professional organisers to reveal the things they always buy on Amazon to tidy up their clients and their own homes. Amazon Prime Day kicks off tomorrow, making it the perfect time to invest in those low-cost items that will make life that little bit easier.
However, before you fall for any old storage solutions these are the tried and tested buys that the organisers recommend. From hangers that will help to streamline a wardrobe to solutions that utilise dead space when organising a small kitchen, these are the things to add to your basket.
1. Under-bed Storage
Both Mel Carruthers, APDO Member and Founder of More Organised and Laura Haddy, APDO Member and Founder of Clear the Chaos Ltd agree that underbed storage is a must.
'Perfect for stashing away off-season clothes, shoes, or extra linens,' says Laura. 'Out of sight, out of mind!'
If your bed doesn't have quite enough clearance for under bed storage, you can invest in bed risers. I have this set of bed risers from Amazon to make space for my under bed shoe storage, they've been in place for two years.
I have the shoe storage version of these storage bags under my bed and they're one of the best things I ever invested in, as they're inside which keeping everything protected from dust.
If you need to store your winter or summer duvet under the bed opt for a breathable storage bag like this one.
2. Wham or Curver containers
Victoria Fearnley, APDO Member and Founder of Surrey Decluttering recommends snapping up Wham or Curver containers on Amazon to keep all your bits and bobs in order. Drawer organisers are a must for all three professional organisers and these containers are the perfect versatile organisers.
I currently use a set of pink wham containers in different sizes to organise my underwear drawer and toiletries. They're so versatile I've found myself moving them between drawers as I've rearranged things.
It is a version of these that I use as drawer dividers, they are easy to clean and work a treat.
For deeper drawers opt for a storage basket with slightly higher sides
3. Over-the-door hooks
Laura recommends not underestimating the power of a well-placed over-the-door hooks. 'They're brilliant for making the most of vertical space. Hang bags, scarves, or hats behind the door,' she explains.
However, make sure you check the type of door you have before buying. Over-the-door hooks are a big no-no on fire doors, and you might find other doors are too thick or too thin for a hook. If this is the case you might need to opt for an adhesive hook or traditional hook and nails.
I invested in this over-the-door hook for behind my living room door, it's light-weight and slotted easily over the door. It's the perfect place to now hang blankets and hide my Oodie.
This is perfect for shoe storage or stowing hats and scarves, I relied on one of these when living in a tiny flat-share and can't recommend enough.
4. Velvet hangers
If you want to magically double the available space in your wardrobe slimline velvet hangers are the answer.
'Velvet hangers for the wardrobe,' Victoria says are the other thing she always buys on Amazon for clients and herself. 'They take less space, clothes hang better & they look good!'
She isn't exaggerating, three years ago I swapped all my hangers for velvet slimline Amazon basics and I've never looked back. I even invested in black clips for the hangers from Amazon to easily hang skirts and trousers from them.
I have bough this pack twice to transform my wardrobe and my partners. They last really well and don't leave marks on any of your clothing.
I use these alongside my slimline hangers for skirts and trousers, while they do sometimes slip along the hanger, on the whole they work really well.
5. Wicker baskets
'Stylish and practical, these are great for storing blankets, pillows, or laundry. They add a cosy touch, too,' says Laura Haddy.
Honestly, don't underestimate the power of strategically placed and aesthetically pleasing baskets. If you are looking for a way to hide shoes at a doorway, kids' toys or somewhere to quickly decanter store-cupboard supplies for supper that week they are really effective as they require minimum maintenance to keep looking tidy.
Perfect for storing small items like toiletries in a cabinet
Belly baskets like this are endlessly useful for squeezing onto shelfs and under benches. I have five dotted around my house for easy tidying up.
6. Under-shelf storage
Under-shelf hangers are another Amazon must-have on Victoria Fearnley's professional organiser shopping list. 'They maximise dead space in any fixed shelving unit,' she explains.
You'll most commonly have seen them as mug hangers in a kitchen, but you can use them all over the house for hanging things under a dressing table or in a wardrobe. Alternatively, you can opt for under-shelf drawers as a small kitchen storage idea that can be used to hide smaller items like coffee pods or spices.
No drawer space no problem with this foil, film and bag organiser that slots under a shelf
These two under-shelf holders can be used for mugs or I use one as a kitchen utensils organiser in my kitchen.
While all these storage solutions will work a treat in any home, do remember that their is no escaping the decluttering stage. In fact most professional organisers would recommend a good clear out before investing in any new storage. It's only then that you'll be able to clearly see what storage you actually need to make your life easier.
