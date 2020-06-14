Check out a rambling family farmhouse revamped on a tight budget

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When this young family were starting to outgrow their cottage and were in need more space they were surprised to find that the solution was close at hand.

By swapping their small cottage for a larger farmhouse on the same farm where they lived, they gained much more space with all the familiar surroundings they loved.

The number one priority was to turn this old farmhouse into a modern family home without changing its character. The house needed new central heating and rewiring throughout. Also it was a warren of tiny rooms, which made it very dark, partly due to the fact that it’s set into a hillside.

To help give it a more open feel the owners knocked down a wall between the living room and kitchen, creating a large sociable family space.

Living room

Everything has been done on a budget in this houses including much much of the furniture and accessories in the sitting room sourced from charity and antiques shops, car boot sales, and online auctions.

A lot of the items hace been repainted adn upcycled by the owner. ‘I love transforming what might have started out as a piece of junk into something quite pleasing. It’s about giving things a new lease of life – which, I guess, is what we’ve done with this house.’

Kitchen

The most considered alteration was that of the kitchen, which was given an overhaul five years ago. The enormous stone fireplace is not just a beautiful feature, it has been the heart of this house since it was built, so it made senses to construct the new kitchen around that.

‘I often think of my grandmother with her range in the middle, bread oven in one alcove and a big copper washing pot in the other,’ says the owner.

Dining room and snug

The favourite space for this owner is the snug just off the dining area. This is known as the “vinyl corner” – the perfect corner for playing old records in peace,’ she says. The dining table is a potting bench that was cleaned up and repainted for this space.

Family room

Among the many improvements that have been made,were the removal of features such as the 1970s fireplaces. In the family room, an inglenook was built with woodburner, which turned it into a lovely cocooned space.

Being naturally dark, the deeper tones make it feel more cosy and help to achieve the masculine feel with soft touches, that the owner wanted to create.

Master bedroom

Upstairs, two box rooms and a toilet were reconfigured to become a master bedroom with en suite. A lustrous wall covering brings a subtle touch of glamour which is highlighted by the inlaid mother-of-pearl bedside table and toning soft furnishings.

Guest bedroom

Having a fashion design background, the owner enjoyed setting herself the challenge of theming the guest bedrooms with the larger one having what she describes as a ‘French country house feel’.

The other room is in stark contrast with dark and moody floral mural and brightly coloured chandelier adding huge impact.

Barbecue area

The latest addition is the family’s own take on a loggia, complete with rattan furniture and woodburning pizza oven. ‘I love being outdoors and this room has the best sunset views as it’s west facing,’ she says.

Summerhouse

Layers of cushions and throws, including hides, make this outdoor room the ideal spot to cosy up in when it gets chilly at night. Like the main house, it is relaxed yet stylish.