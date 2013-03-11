Take a tour around this extended country cottage

The features on the outside of this country cottage disguise the extension built at the rear which allows space for the owners and their family to live in comfort.

Master bedroom

The south-facing main bedroom is bathed in sunlight throughout the day and the white bedding and walls are perfect to reflect it. The patchwork quilt and dark cushions add flashes of colour to a neutral scheme.

Bed and Bedside tables
The Sleep room
Patchwork quilt
Anthropologie
Reproduction wishbone chair
Vita Interiors

Image credit: Douglas Gibb
Guest bedroom

Muted tones have been used in the guest bedroom, with scatter cushions adding a splash of colour. The original floor was ripped up and replaced with beautiful oak floorboards.

Kimon floral Wallpaper
John Lewis
Tweed cushions
Anta

Image credit: Douglas Gibb

