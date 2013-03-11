The features on the outside of this country cottage disguise the extension built at the rear which allows space for the owners and their family to live in comfort.
Country cottage renovation
Kitchen/diner
This kitchen is a real mix of colours and materials but the high ceiling gives it all space to work. The grey, white and black of the kitchen units work in harmony with the wooden dining area and bright accessories.
Base units
Newcastle Furniture Company
Table Runner
Anthropolgie
Living room
The living room has been kept simple with touches of blue and light wood to give it a relaxed coastal feel.
Similar sofa
sofa.com
Stairway
The winding staircase was the big selling point for the owners of this house, who carefully restored the panelling to give this attractive finish.
Panel paint
Farrow and Ball
Carpet
Alternative Flooring
Master bedroom
The south-facing main bedroom is bathed in sunlight throughout the day and the white bedding and walls are perfect to reflect it. The patchwork quilt and dark cushions add flashes of colour to a neutral scheme.
Bed and Bedside tables
The Sleep room
Patchwork quilt
Anthropologie
Reproduction wishbone chair
Vita Interiors
Children’s bedroom
We adore this boy’s room with on-trend bunting. Make your own with photos of the family or scraps of outgrown clothes for a personal touch.
Star wallpaper
Cath Kidston
Bathroom
The owners faced a struggle of bath versus shower in the bathroom, but finally managed to fit in both. They chose a roll-top bath for a luxury look.
Similar tiles
Fired Earth
Similar bath
Clearwater Baths
Guest bedroom
Muted tones have been used in the guest bedroom, with scatter cushions adding a splash of colour. The original floor was ripped up and replaced with beautiful oak floorboards.
Kimon floral Wallpaper
John Lewis
Tweed cushions
Anta
