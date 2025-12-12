Railings is one of Farrow & Ball’s most popular colours – if you’re a fan you’ll also love these 3 expert-approved alternatives

Even though Farrow & Ball’s near-black Railings paint shade is a rather statement and dark colour, one that I would imagine most people to be a little scared to use in their homes, it’s in fact one of the brand’s bestselling colours.

But if you’re one of the many fans of the now iconic shade then there are a few Farrow & Ball Railings alternatives you can find at other and perhaps lesser-known paint brands that you should also know about.

Railings has been one of Farrow & Ball’s most popular shades throughout 2025, and it’s likely to continue going strong well into the future as dark and moody shades are among the biggest colour trends of 2026.

‘Farrow & Ball’s Railings is a softened style of black, with heavy blue undertones and a deep, mineral-like quality,’ explains Michael Rolland, managing director at The Paint Shed, a Farrow & Ball stockist. ‘This modern take on a classic colour is a great choice for those drawn to moody tones.’

Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick and author of Master the Art of Colour, available at Amazon, continues to explain why Railings enjoys so much popularity, ‘Railings is such a special colour because it offers that softer alternative to black and I think that’s why so many people love it.

'True black can feel quite daunting in a home, but when you introduce a charcoal with a blue undertone, suddenly it feels more elegant, more wearable, and people are much braver with it.’

But while everybody knows and loves Farrow & Ball, if you want to decorate your home like the experts do, it’s worth knowing about other alternative brands making paint and creating shades that are equally as good and, in some cases, can even be a little more budget-friendly.

1. Dulux Cannon Ball

(Image credit: Dulux)

I think the closest match to Farrow & Ball’s Railings from other brands is Dulux’s Cannon Ball – and it also happens to be the most affordable of the bunch. And that’s always welcome.

‘Cannon Ball captures that same deep, inky allure – a soft, almost-black with a subtle blue undertone that adds richness rather than harshness,’ says Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux. ‘It feels grown-up, tailored and beautifully atmospheric, the sort of colour that instantly adds a sense of refinement wherever it’s used.’

And similar to Railings, Cannon Ball is becoming more and more popular with Dulux customers, too. ‘Cannon Ball has become increasingly popular because more people are discovering the charm of darker tones. They bring a calm, cocooning quality to a room and create a lovely backdrop for everything else you place in the space,' explains Marianne.

'Cannon Ball, in particular, is admired for its versatility – it can read smart and contemporary or quietly classic, and it brings a real sense of design confidence without ever feeling overwhelming.'

2. Little Green Basalt

(Image credit: Little Greene)

If you feel confident and comfortable enough - or perhaps even eager - to go even a little darker than Farrow & Ball’s Railings, then Little Greene’s Basalt is the paint shade for you.

‘Little Greene’s Basalt is similar to Railings but slightly darker,’ explains Michael from The Paint Shed. 'In low light, it appears almost black while still showing the subtle blue undertones, making it a popular choice for front doors, window frames, and kitchen cabinets.'

Little Greene is also in many ways a similar brand to Farrow & Ball – a heritage British company with a very sophisticated style and a wide yet very curated range of paint shades. ‘This brand is highly regarded. It’s frequently used in prestigious projects by professional painters and decorators, offering excellent coverage, durability, and finish,’ Michael adds.

3. Lick Grey 08

(Image credit: Lick)

Another great alternative is Lick’s Grey 08 paint colour, a deep charcoal shade created in collaboration with Soho House, which is perhaps a touch lighter than Railings, depending on the light.

‘Our closest match at Lick is Grey 08,' says the brand's director of interior design, Tash. 'It’s that same deep charcoal grey with a blue base, so it gives you the moodiness and drama of Railings without ever feeling harsh. It’s incredibly chic, and it’s always been a very popular colour with our customers for exactly that reason. Grey 08 has always been a go-to for anyone wanting that dramatic, architectural feel without going full black.'

Tash adds that in recent times, she’s noticed a shift in customers’ preferences when it comes to these dark, moody tones and it’s in fact Lick’s Grey 07 that’s been the more popular shade.

‘What’s really interesting and something I’m seeing across so many of my consultations is that people are now moving away from those cooler, blue-based charcoals. They still want the depth and the personality, but they want more warmth. And that’s exactly why I created Grey 07. It’s a beautiful charcoal with a green undertone, so it feels much more grounded, more natural, and ultimately more liveable in everyday homes.'

Lick Grey 08 Amsterdam House Ultra Flat Matt Paint 2.5L £49 at Lick

Are you thinking of painting either a feature (like your woodwork) or even colour drenching your space in one of these sophisticated, standout near-black paint shades?