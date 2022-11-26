Experts warn shoppers that air fryers will be the biggest scam this Black Friday
Buying an air fryer might cost you more than you anticipated this Black Friday if you're not careful
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
With the best air fryers currently like gold dust to find in stock, scammers are preying on unknowing shoppers simply wanting to finally snag one this Black Friday. Natwest reveals that air fryers are predicted to be the new top purchase scam, as scammers are attempting to sell our sellout favourites online at heavily discounted prices that are just way too good to be true.
Air fryers are one of the most well-sought-after kitchen appliances to date, and many retailers are offering them at discounted prices for Black Friday. However, with so many deals live right now, scammers are taking advantage of shoppers' frantic scramble to get their hands on a top model.
Shoppers should be aware of air fryer scams this Black Friday
NatWest (opens in new tab) has revealed that scammers are taking advantage of shoppers wanting to get their hands on appliances that will help them save energy at home amidst the cost of living crisis, from electric blankets to personal heaters, and at the top of the list? Our holy grail kitchen appliance: the air fryer.
Air fryers sit at the top of NatWest's list of top predicted purchase scams for 2022, as scammers are taking to the internet to try and sell these 'discounted goods' online, namely sites like Facebook Marketplace, Instagram, Twitter, and eBay.
A good way to spot these scams online is the heavily reduced price tag. Yes, we've seen some incredible deals get spotlighted in early Black Friday sales, but if you're seeing a top sellout model available to purchase at a surprising discount from a seller with little to no reviews on some rogue site, you might want to take a step back and look at the finer details before checking out.
Stuart Skinner, fraud and scams expert at NatWest said, 'Black Friday is a great time of year to pick up a bargain but unfortunately it is also exploited by criminals.'
Another way that scammers aim to target shoppers is by selling the goods on a 'limited time offer', encouraging shoppers to buy under pressure before thinking things through correctly.
'If you’re being sold something at a knock-down price from a private seller on social media or a website you’re not familiar with – don’t do it. Your goods won’t turn up and you’ll be left out of pocket. If it’s an unusually good bargain for an item you know is worth a lot more, chances are it’s a scam.'
How to avoid scams on Black Friday
Protect your bank details online
On your bargain hunt, be extra diligent to not type any valuable details into anything that looks suspicious or too good to be true. When shopping online always ensure that the page has 'https' and a padlock symbol before the URL.
If you're shopping on a website you've never visited before, it's also good practice to sign up using a strong password before handing over any valuable information like your bank details. It might also be worth using a credit card on your purchases rather than a debit card as the credit card itself will have anti-fraud measures in place.
I think I've been scammed – who do I contact?
If you're in the unfortunate situation of believing you've been scammed, don't panic. If you've already given out your bank details or have sent money over, contact your bank and the police immediately and follow the necessary steps they'll provide you with.
To ensure you keep other shoppers safe so they don't fall into the same trap, report anything suspicious to ActionFraud (opens in new tab), the UK's cyber-crime reporting centre.
Black Friday can be an amazing time to finally shop the items that have been on your wish list for a while now, with bestselling products being offered at incredible discounts. But it's always important to stay safe and shop with caution – that's why we've made bargain hunting for an air fryer even easier with our very own live blog where we update you on where to shop the best air fryer deals live right now.
Happy air fryer hunting!
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
Air fryers in stock LIVE: where to find dual-zone models and discounts this Black Friday
We're finding the most-wanted air fryers, including dual-zone models, at the best prices with help from our expert
By Molly Cleary
-
This modern terraced extension is a prime example of how to update a classic design successfully
By adding this contemporary terraced extension, these homeowners have updated the original design with a sympathetic new look
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
Today's Black Friday deals LIVE now: Shark, Ninja, KitchenAid, more
If you are shopping for your home this Black Friday, stick with us. We're sharing the best deals from Dyson, Ooni, Nespresso and all of your favourite home brands
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
Air fryers in stock LIVE: where to find dual-zone models and discounts this Black Friday
We're finding the most-wanted air fryers, including dual-zone models, at the best prices with help from our expert
By Molly Cleary
-
Black Friday air fryer deals 2022 - our favourite fryers are selling out FAST
These Black Friday air fryer deals from brands like Ninja, Instant, Cosori, and Philips can save you serious money
By Millie Fender
-
6 Things I wish I knew before buying a pod coffee machine
Investing in a pod coffee machine is a true gamechanger, and there are a few things worth knowing before you do
By Millie Hurst
-
The Tower 9L Dual Basket Vortx Air Fryer is reduced by £30 at Argos - run don't walk
A dual-zone air fryer on sale! This is an opportunity not to be missed
By Jullia Joson
-
This Tassimo coffee machine is only £29 in the Currys Black Friday sale
Because quality coffee at home doesn't have to cost you a fortune
By Jullia Joson
-
Black Friday stand mixer deals 2022 – all of the early deals
These lip-smacking Black Friday mixer deals are the icing on the cake
By Millie Fender
-
Black Friday coffee machine deals 2022 – early deals to shop now
You'll find bargains from all your favourite brands, including Nespresso and De'Longhi
By Millie Fender
-
Save £100 on the Hotel Chocolat Podster coffee machine ahead of Black Friday
Hotel Chocolat is elevating your morning coffee, and this Black Friday coffee machine deal isn't one to miss
By Rebecca Knight