Aldi’s £16.99 Mini Air Fryer is perfect for small spaces - it's perfect for tiny kitchens

Aldi has a new air mini fryer hitting the middle aisle today, promising to be the perfect size for tiny kitchens and even for students.

With Black Friday right around the corner, now is the time to buy one of the best air fryers currently on sale, but Aldi has outdone the competition with the Aldi Mini Air Fryer available for less than £20.

This 1.9-litre air fryer is the ideal size for knocking up meals for one or cooking a batch of chips for two in a small kitchen. We've even seen some use mini air fryers for on-the-go cooking.

The Aldi mini air fryer i one of the cheapest air fryers available on the market right now, but is it all it's cracked up to be?

Aldi Mini Air Fryer £16.99 at Aldi This new Mini Air Fryer can reach temperatures of 200 degrees and cook for 30 minutes at a time. It has overheat protection and a non-stick frying rack - which you would expect from a quality air fryer. Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK £68.89 at Amazon £69 at very.co.uk £69 at Argos The Ninja 3.8-litre Air Fryer has just four cooking functions - air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. Suited to up to two people, its compact design would suit a small kitchen.

'I'm intrigued by Aldi's 1.9-litre air fryer. One of the smallest air fryers I've ever tried was the Lakeland 2L Digital Compact Air Fryer, which was seriously tiny, though it's still larger than this Aldi version,' says Molly Cleary, Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliance Editor, and Certified Expert for air fryers.

'For one person, a 1.9 litre air fryer will work just fine, but if you have the cash I'd recommend sizing up to the Ninja 3.8 litre air fryer, which is currently on sale for Black Friday and can cater to a small family if used wisely,'

The Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer is Ninja’s smallest air fryer available and on offer for £69. Ninja is highly rated at Ideal Home - there’s rarely anything we rate higher and with loads of the best Ninja deals currently on offer, it’s a hard brand to beat.

Aldi’s air fryer stands at 21cm by 24.5cm making it perfect for your small spaces. The Ninja is only bigger at 36cm by 32cm but considering the Ninja alternative holds a lot more food, it beats Aldi here.

The Aldi Mini Air Fryer has seven automated cooking features so you achieve everything from perfectly crispy chips to moist and evenly cooked chicken. However, the capacity is very small at 1.9-litre capacity.

But where Aldi has the advantage over Ninja air fryer beat is the price tag, with the Ninja air fryer rarely dropping below £69 when on sale. It's these incredibly low price tags at Aldi that caused the website to crash in 2022 when 80,000 tried to buy Aldi’s Dual Basket Air Fryer .

The Aldi mini air fryer will only be available to purchase in stores. If you don't live near an Aldi or are looking for a mini air fryer with more flair these are three of our other top picks.

You can’t argue with an Aldi price tag, so if you’re looking for a cheap and small air fryer, it’s a great choice - but you'll have to act fast as once it's gone, it's gone.