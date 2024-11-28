Aldi’s £16.99 Mini Air Fryer is perfect for small spaces - it's perfect for tiny kitchens
The Aldi Mini Air Fryer has us charmed...
Aldi has a new air mini fryer hitting the middle aisle today, promising to be the perfect size for tiny kitchens and even for students.
With Black Friday right around the corner, now is the time to buy one of the best air fryers currently on sale, but Aldi has outdone the competition with the Aldi Mini Air Fryer available for less than £20.
This 1.9-litre air fryer is the ideal size for knocking up meals for one or cooking a batch of chips for two in a small kitchen. We've even seen some use mini air fryers for on-the-go cooking.
The Aldi mini air fryer i one of the cheapest air fryers available on the market right now, but is it all it's cracked up to be?
This new Mini Air Fryer can reach temperatures of 200 degrees and cook for 30 minutes at a time. It has overheat protection and a non-stick frying rack - which you would expect from a quality air fryer.
The Ninja 3.8-litre Air Fryer has just four cooking functions - air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. Suited to up to two people, its compact design would suit a small kitchen.
'I'm intrigued by Aldi's 1.9-litre air fryer. One of the smallest air fryers I've ever tried was the Lakeland 2L Digital Compact Air Fryer, which was seriously tiny, though it's still larger than this Aldi version,' says Molly Cleary, Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliance Editor, and Certified Expert for air fryers.
'For one person, a 1.9 litre air fryer will work just fine, but if you have the cash I'd recommend sizing up to the Ninja 3.8 litre air fryer, which is currently on sale for Black Friday and can cater to a small family if used wisely,'
The Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer is Ninja’s smallest air fryer available and on offer for £69. Ninja is highly rated at Ideal Home - there’s rarely anything we rate higher and with loads of the best Ninja deals currently on offer, it’s a hard brand to beat.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Aldi’s air fryer stands at 21cm by 24.5cm making it perfect for your small spaces. The Ninja is only bigger at 36cm by 32cm but considering the Ninja alternative holds a lot more food, it beats Aldi here.
The Aldi Mini Air Fryer has seven automated cooking features so you achieve everything from perfectly crispy chips to moist and evenly cooked chicken. However, the capacity is very small at 1.9-litre capacity.
But where Aldi has the advantage over Ninja air fryer beat is the price tag, with the Ninja air fryer rarely dropping below £69 when on sale. It's these incredibly low price tags at Aldi that caused the website to crash in 2022 when 80,000 tried to buy Aldi’s Dual Basket Air Fryer.
The Aldi mini air fryer will only be available to purchase in stores. If you don't live near an Aldi or are looking for a mini air fryer with more flair these are three of our other top picks.
Shop mini air fryers
With an impressive heat-up time and gorgeous appearance, the Wonder Oven deserves a place on your kitchen side. It can Air Fry, Bake, Toast, Roast, Reheat, Grill - making it a match for any air fryer.
Salter is another reliable brand where you know you can expect good quality. With a 2-litre capacity this air fryer is ideal for small households and couples. It has an auto-shutoff function, timer and temperature dials, as well as a removable non-stick pot for no-hassle operation.
You can’t argue with an Aldi price tag, so if you’re looking for a cheap and small air fryer, it’s a great choice - but you'll have to act fast as once it's gone, it's gone.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
Is Ninja's £100 kettle worth it? I've tried 15 different kettles, this is why it impressed me
Is there a good reason to splash out on Ninja's Perfect Temperature kettle? Even on sale, it's still pricey
By Molly Cleary
-
Is it too late to plant daffodils? You still have time left if you follow these 4 rules
Daffodils are the ultimate spring flower, so long as you get their bulbs in the ground at the right time…
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Can you take a mattress to the tip? You can, but experts don’t recommend this method of disposal
The tip isn't the most 'green' option out there
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Is Ninja's £100 kettle worth it? I've tried 15 different kettles, this is why it impressed me
Is there a good reason to splash out on Ninja's Perfect Temperature kettle? Even on sale, it's still pricey
By Molly Cleary
-
I test Ninja products for a living and these are the definitive best Black Friday Ninja deals to shop today
Our Kitchen Appliances Editor rounds up the standout Ninja deals
By Molly Cleary
-
This KitchenAid Stand Mixer is the trending colour of the season - this autumnal shade will look perfect in any kitchen
It might just replace the ever-popular red shade...
By Holly Cockburn
-
Slow cooker maths is taking over from girl maths - how this handy appliance is literally giving you time back
Think of all the me-time you could have with a few more hours under your belt
By Kezia Reynolds
-
4 tips from top chefs on how to make cooking and hosting simple this Christmas
Plus, the kitchenware they use themselves and recommend
By Holly Cockburn
-
How do boiling water taps work? Everything you need to know about this genius appliance before you invest
Discover the inner workings of boiling water taps and what features are worth having
By Linda Clayton
-
The Ninja Slushi was in stock for under an hour before selling out again. Here's the one place you can find it in stock, with alternatives
But you've got to be quick to secure one
By Molly Cleary
-
I've tested dozens of air fryers - but these are the 5 things I wish I'd known when I invested in my first air fryer
If you're shopping an air fryer in the Black Friday sales, here are a few things to consider
By Molly Cleary