Aldi's two-time sellout dual-zone air fryer is finally returning to stores – and it's less than £70
Over 80,000 people queued for it in 2022, and it's finally back
The sellout Aldi dual-zone air fryer is finally returning to stores on the 24th of March, right on time for all the festivities that come with springtime – from Easter celebrations to seasonal soirees, an air fryer will undoubtedly be a must-have in your kitchen lineup.
Aldi's dual-zone air fryer is easily one of the best air fryers that continually garners praise. Considering its affordable £69.99 price point compared to similar models on the market, it's no surprise Aldi fans dub the sellout appliance one of the best dual-zone air fryers out there.
Upon its initial release in November 2022, over 80,000 people queued to try their luck at snagging the appliance, subsequently causing Aldi's website to crash.
Since then, the dual basket model has only returned to shelves once in November 2023, unsurprisingly selling out at lightning speed – as all the variations of Aldi air fryers do. Now, shoppers will once again have a chance to snag the coveted appliance when it hits stores this March without having to endure a year-long wait. That being said, you can probably guess why this launch is kind of a big deal for us.
Aldi dual basket air fryer
The Dual Basket Air Fryer is returning to Aldi stores with a sleek, new makeover reminiscent of the first version of the budget supermarket's launch. While Aldi's most recent dual-zone model which launched last November had a stainless steel and black design, the new model sports a matte black design that truly gives it that high-end look despite it being an air fryer under £100.
Coming in at £69.99, it's slightly more expensive than the previous dual basket model which was priced at £49.99, but given its more luxe-looking design, we think it might just be worth it. Better yet, compared to the price of some of the more expensive air fryers we've tested at Ideal Home, we can't complain. Dare we say, it may even make the cut as a Ninja air fryer dupe to watch.
Aldi's new dual-zone air fryer is equipped with a digital touchscreen, a 60-minute timer, and adjustable temperature controls to make cooking at home quicker and even easier.
Not only that, but Aldi's budget air fryer accessories will also be returning to stores for just £1.49 each, including silicone air fryer liners and trays to maximise your appliance's capabilities.
Alternatively, if you don't need a larger air fryer for a family of four like this dual basket model, Aldi will also be launching a new 5L Air Fryer with Viewing Window for £39.99 that may be a better bet if you've got a small kitchen. And, for your convenience, you can also shop our edit of the best dual-zone air fryers we've tested below if you can't bear to wait until late March for the anticipated release.
Shop our edit of best dual-zone air fryers
This Ninja model is one of the brand's bestsellers and our top-rated dual-zone air fryer – for good reason. Boasting two equal-sized drawers, easy to use controls, and an attractive design, it's no wonder it's the best dual basket model on the market.
This Lakeland air fryer is a fantastic option if you're on a budget but are still on the hunt for a dual-zone air fryer, equipped with viewing windows for your convenience.
Although the Lakeland air fryer also has viewing windows, the Instant Vortex Plus is our favourite air fryer with this feature, boasting power and impressive results that don't falter.
Unless you want to be at risk of having to wait an entire year to nab Aldi's dual-zone air fryer all over again, make sure to keep the 24th of March tabbed in your calendar. May the odds be ever in your favour, Aldi fans.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
