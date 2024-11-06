Argos is selling the Kenwood KMix standmixer for just £180 in its Black Friday sale - our reviewers rated it better than a Kitchenaid

November is here and that means one thing - Black Friday sales. We've already spotted a star buy in the Argos Black Friday Sale with the Kenwood kMix stand mixer reduced from £420 to a purse-friendly £180.

Argos dropped its Black Friday 2024 deals early, and they've started off strong. Our Ideal Home testers named the Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer the best stand mixer in our buying guide, beating the cult Kitchenaid to the top spot.

This five-star stand mixer is usually more of an investment at over £400, but right not you can snap it up for one of the lowest prices we've seen. Even better, Argos has re-introduced its price promise, which means prices won't drop any further between now and Christmas day.

Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer - Cream Now £180 at Argos Ideal Home's best rated stand mixer, you won't find another as powerful as the kMix stand mixer. It's a little noisy but any baker will know, the quality of its mixing power is unbeatable.

Our Ideal Home’s reviewers already loved that the kMix Stand Mixer delivered plenty of power, with a lower price tag than other stand mixers. Now it's even more affordable for budding bakers.

Ideal Home's team of reviewers even ranked the kMix Stand Mixer higher than the iconic Kitchenaid Artisan Stand Mixer. While the iconic Kitchenaid mixer might beat the kMix when it comes to looks, on all the other fronts including value for money the kMix won out.

The mixer itself is incredibly powerful and easy to use, with a generous bowl size and all attachments can go straight into the dishwasher - after all, cleaning whisks by hand can be a pain.

The kMIX colourways are already limited and it is only the black and cream colourways that are available in the sale. While it may not be as exciting as the bright red and sage green colourways available on the market, the two hues are timeless and will work in any kitchen.

The Argos sale is filled with plenty of other bargains. We've spotted the Dyson Gen5detect Absolute reduced by £150 to £600. We have also spotted the Ninja Creami is currently available for under £100 with a special Ninja discount code.

If you've been considering adding a stand mixer to your kitchen the kMix has it all: retro looks, plenty of power and all the accessories you'd need to cook up a storm. And now is the time to strike while the price is low on one of it's most versatile colourways.