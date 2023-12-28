The Ideal Home round up of our 10 most popular kitchen appliances from 2023
Why these beloved items are worth the hype
We try and test hundreds of products here at Ideal Home HQ, and although at some points throughout the year one item has more popularity than the rest, there are a few that stand tall above the rest. So, it's official - these are the best selling kitchen appliances from you (our readers) and the IH team.
While we have a few different types of machines on the list, far and away 2023 was another air fryer dominant year. It seems that our lovely readers are just as big fans of the nifty appliances as we are.
So, let's see what topped the charts for this past year...
The most-loved kitchen appliance
The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone air fryer has a huge fan following - and it's easy to see why once you get your hands on one, so much so that we also voted this as our pick of the best dual zone air fryer of 2023. In short, you can cook two different foods in two different ways (pick from six functions including the ability to bake) at the same time, and then sync them up to finish at the exact right moment so that everything will arrive at the table still hot.
Our full Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone AF400UK air fryer review has the full details
The other top kitchen appliances of 2023
The predecessor to the AF400, the 300 model isn't to be sniffed at. Yes, it has a smaller capacity (7.6L to the 9.5L found in the AF400) but it still allows you to match or sync your two drawers to make sure all elements of your meal are complete at the same time and even comes in a sick white colourway.
The Instant Vortex Plus Dual Basket has everything you need to make cooking at home better, including 7.6L of space, two drawers, eight functions and a gorgeous interface. The glass basket also means there's no need to disrupt the cooking time if you want to check on your food.
Our full Instant Pot Vortex 8-in-1 Air Fryer review has the full details
With a generous 9L capacity and two separate cooking baskets, this model is perfect for large families. It has 12 one-touch presets and the ability to individually control each compartment. The smart finish function allows you to cook more food with minimal effort to be enjoyed at the same time upon completion.
Of course our pick of the best overall air fryer of the year was going to make the list. With this, instead of choosing between a dual-drawer or single-drawer model, you get both thanks to this new generation of multi-zone air fryers. It goes without saying that it’s simple to use, with well-thought-out settings and controls.
Our Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer review has the full details
Our reviewer enjoyed everything about this easy-to-use appliance, it was fantastically fast at crisping and browning everything she made in it. What’s more, in addition to air frying it can also roast, bake, reheat, grill, and dehydrate, making it a pretty useful addition to your kitchen.
Our Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 air fryer review has the full details
This might be the smallest and cheapest model from Ninja but this air fryer isn’t lacking anything when it comes to performance and, in fact, is one of the best small air fryers we've tested. There's a 3.8L capacity and has four modes - air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate.
Our Ninja AF100UK air fryer review has the full details
This is small, super sleek and has a lovely contrasting colour control panel, as well as being available in a number of great colours. And for under £100, the control panel itself holds many jewels, including access to preheat, shake and keep warm functions.
Our COSORI Lite Air Fryer review has the full details
With modes for cappuccino, flat white, and even latte macchiato, the De’Longhi Dinamica Plus ECAM370 is a premium coffee machine that delivers on automatic systems with hands-free brewing. The menu allows you to adjust the drinks to different sizes and aromas, and you can completely customise the coffee-to-milk ratio by making a preset just for you.
Our De’Longhi Dinamica Plus ECAM370 review has the full details
The Kenwood kMix is a winner for great value and user-friendly design. All the parts are dishwasher-safe and the dial offers complete control of any recipe. With a 5L capacity, 6 speed settings and three colourways on offer, it packs a punch.
Our Kenwood kMix review has more the full details
So there we have it - 8 out of 10 of the most popular kitchen appliances of 2023 were the good ol' air fryer. As for if this trend will continue into 2024? Watch this space...
Thea Babington-Stitt is the Assistant Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles for nearly 10 years.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors.
