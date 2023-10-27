Geri Halliwell's anti-minimalist kitchen worktop is breaking the age-old 'less is more' mantra

Geri Halliwell – AKA our forever Spice Girl, Ginger Spice – took to Instagram as she endearingly showed fans how she makes a hot cup of ginger tea (which is a whole novelty in itself, we know). However, we couldn't help but notice her lived-in, anti-minimalist surfaces, and we just have to talk about it.

Although trends never seem to stop appearing, there's one that has been up there consistently for quite some time now: minimalist kitchens. Given how high-traffic a kitchen is on a day-to-day basis, it only makes sense that there is many a way to organise a kitchen worktop and keep it open and clutter-free.

Realistically speaking though, keeping a worktop pristine at all times is more an aspiration than a reality for many (us included). So, Geri's kitchen is a reassuring breath of fresh air that it's okay to break the age-old 'less is more' mantra and embrace a kitchen that actually looks lived in.

Geri Halliwell's kitchen worktops

In a recent Instagram reel posted by the former Spice Girl, pictured behind her is her lovely modern kitchen which sports a white scheme that we've got all eyes on.

While Geri's kitchen is easily textbook gorgeous, she hasn't shied away from simply keeping all her essentials displayed on her kitchen worktop rather than hidden away like many celebrity and influencer kitchens we see on social media – and we love her all the more for it.

Commenting on Geri's busier, lived-in-looking kitchen, Sahar Saffari, senior interior designer at interior design agency, Hi-Spec Design says, 'I think we are seeing someone who genuinely uses their kitchen regularly. The kitchen in your home isn't the kitchen in a showhome, it's a vibrant, lively, and practical space that should be bursting with personality.'

'Although having a pristine minimalist kitchen might be the perfect 'Instagram' style, it's often not a reality for most people. There might be all the space in the world, but sometimes having everything right to hand can be a huge time-saver, and if having everything on the counter works for you, then keep it that way!'

So, cluttercore enjoyers, rejoice, as this is all the more reason to get stuck into the clustering trend in your cooking space.

'We understand the ongoing debate between minimalism and a more cluttered, lived-in kitchen,' says Melissa Klink, creative designer at designer kitchen retailer, Harvey Jones.

'But the choice between these two styles often comes down to personal preference and lifestyle,' she continues. 'It's all about finding the right balance and ensuring that your kitchen design suits your needs and habits.'

'While we spend most of our time trying to make our homes flawless, having a bit of organised chaos can spark inspiration and make your kitchen feel lived-in and dynamic,' adds Al Bruce, founder of shaker kitchen retailer, Olive & Barr.

However, that being said, just because we're down to welcome everyday clutter and essentials onto our kitchen surfaces doesn't mean ditching your kitchen storage solutions completely.

'Finding harmony between functionality and aesthetics is key,' explains Melissa. 'Even in a kitchen with a more relaxed approach to countertop clutter, clever storage solutions and organisation play a vital role.'

This includes (but is not limited to) utilising baskets, containers, and lazy susans (as endorsed by organising duo, the Style Sisters). This way, you can still keep everything close by and displayed on your worktop, but at least there'll be a sensible system to it.

At the end of the day, irrespective of whether you're team 'minimal' or 'cluttered' when it comes to maintaining a kitchen, ensuring it reflects your personal needs is the most important part of it all.

And hey, if even Ginger Spice can be a little more lax with keeping always-pristine worktops, that gives us all the more reason to follow suit.