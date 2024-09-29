The 7 tricks kitchen experts always use to organise pots and pans that everyone should know

Wondering how to organise pots and pans in your kitchen? There are several factors to consider when designing solutions to keep your cooking essentials under control.

You want to avoid stuffing your kitchen cupboards with a jumble of saucepans and mismatched lids at all costs. Your kitchen storage ideas should keep all your most frequently used items close to hand and easy to access, but don't forget that this is also an opportunity to add to the overall style of your space too.

'The perfect kitchen makes life easier, and this is particularly true when considering saucepan storage within the space,' says Richard Moore, creative director at Martin Moore.

We asked a range of kitchen experts for their top tips for keeping pots and pans organised to help you achieve a practical and beautiful kitchen. Here's what they had to say...

1. Maximise cabinet space

The simplest yet most effective way of organising pots and pans so that they are out of sight yet easy to access is by rethinking the way you are using your existing kitchen cabinets.

One of the biggest kitchen storage mistakes is to just pile your saucepans into your units. Instead, consider fitting them out with carousels (also sometimes referred to as a lazy Susan) or pull-out storage.

'If you’re renovating your kitchen, or designing from scratch, I’d recommend bringing a lazy Susan into your kitchen,' says Angelique Kreller, interior designer at Yabby.

'Lots of people think of these as outdated, but they’re a great addition to the kitchen and make organisation for things like pans so much easier. This will help keep them all together and make them easier to store in general.'

2. Hang your pots and pans from the ceiling

One of the best kitchen storage trends to try out in your home is to keep your pots and pans visible and close to hand. This will mean you won't waste time rummaging around in a dark kitchen unit.

'A hanging rail is a practical and stylish solution, offering easy access while creating a visually appealing display,' says interior designer Claire Garner. 'For added style and convenience, choose sturdy rustic hooks and position the rail over your cooking area.'

'If you're happy to display your cookware, pots and pans, hooks present a creative and charming solution, especially when grappling with limited storage space,' says Nicolle Whyte, design director at Olive & Barr. 'The versatility of hooks allows you to hang them anywhere, transforming everyday items into visually appealing features.'

'For a more rustic feel, you can store your pots and pans in full view by hanging them above the range or even above your kitchen island like a chandelier,' adds Matthew O'Grady, director of Thomas Matthew Kitchens & Furniture. 'This isn't just an aesthetically pleasing solution, it's also a practical one.'

3. Swap cabinets for drawers

Although traditional kitchen layout ideas were largely made up of kitchen cupboards with some smaller drawers for cutlery or cooking utensils, these days it is becoming more common to incorporate lots of deep, roomy drawers that make accessing the contents far easier.

'Everyday pots and pans should be kept close to hand and located near the cooking zone. Pull-out pan drawers beneath the hob are ideal for this and are kept neat and tidy with the addition of a non-slip rubber liner to the drawers,' explains Richard Moore.

'Wide, deep pull-out drawers are one of the best solutions for storing pots and pans,' agrees Molly Chandler, designer at Willis & Stone. 'They allow for easy access and adjustable dividers can keep both the pots and their lids neatly organised, as well as stopping any movement when the drawers are in use. It’s essential that the drawers are sturdy enough to support of the weight of heavy cookware and this is something to bear in mind at the initial design stage of a kitchen.'

4. Store your pots on wall racks

Don't overlook the potential of your wall space when it comes to pan storage – owners of kitchens without wall cabinets in particular can benefit from this idea.

'Walls are the best source for organising in a kitchen, regardless of size,' says Barbara Brock. 'Hanging kitchen pans, for example, looks professional and emphasises that someone is a cook. Pans are easily obtainable and distinguishable from one another when hanging from a wall rack.'

'Wall racks are not only great for pots and pans, but also utensils or hot pads,' continues Barbara. T'he more storage solutions that are provided, the cleaner the kitchen will be. If cabinetry is an issue, a great solution for storing pots is a pot rack attached to either the wall or ceiling.'

'Your apron collection can become textured wall art, chopping boards can serve as wooden focal points and even the backsplash can evolve into an untapped storage area, simultaneously freeing up additional space,' adds Nicolle Whyte.

5. Fix open shelving to display stylish cookware

Including some open kitchen shelving ideas into your room design is a great way to inject character into the space by displaying your favourite pots and pans – plus it means you can easily reach them while cooking.

There are lots of ways you can approach open shelving in the kitchen, but when it comes to storing your pots and pans, locate them near to your hob for maximum efficiency.

'You can install a bit of open shelving above the range or just above the backsplash,' advises Matthew O'Grady.

Aim to keep only the pots and pans you use really regularly on open shelving to avoid lesser-used items simply sitting there gathering dust.

6. Fit your units with cupboard organisers

One big cavernous unit might seem like the perfect place to store bulky items like pots and pans, but fitting it out with the best cupboard organisers specifically designed to keep these items easy to access will ensure you get the most from the space.

Kitchen cupboard organisers come in all kinds of shapes and sizes, from those that allow you to stack pans vertically to racks that keep lids neatly together.

'Consider vertical stacking in cupboards or installing pull-out racks to maximise space,' suggests Claire Garner. 'These options keep cookware organised and accessible without the hassle of searching through stacks of pots and pans.

'Also, cupboard organisers for lids or small items like strainers can make a big difference, helping you maintain order and quickly locate what you need.'

You can buy pegboards that are designed to sit within drawers. You simply arrange the pegs in a way that accommodates your cookware and slot it in.

It is also possible to buy fitted kitchens that come complete with cookware and plate separators, as in this example from Naked Kitchens.

7. Invest in stackable cookware

At the same time as thinking about how your storage can help organise your pots and pans, consider how investing in some space saving cookware could help too.

'If your kitchen is smaller, buying stackable cookware might be the way to go,' suggests Angelique Kreller. 'Many cookware sets are designed to sit or stack together easily, saving space and making finding things easier. This is a great path to walk if organisation is your main priority, preventing you from just throwing your pots and pans into their designated cupboard.'

You should also consider whether you are holding on to cookware that you don't really need.

'Start by decluttering – keep only the pans you use regularly and consider storing less-used items elsewhere or donating them, freeing up valuable space for the essentials,' advises Claire Garner.

FAQs

What do you put between pots and pans?

If you are stacking your pots and pans you really want to make sure that they aren't rubbing against one another causing damage – this can be a particular issue when it comes to pans with non-stick coatings as well as pots made with an enamel coating, which can chip.

As part of your kitchen storage efforts, invest in some pan protectors. These are usually made from felt or sometimes rubber, and are designed to sit between pans to stop them touching while taking up minimal space.

If you fancy taking more of a DIY approach, you could place squares of bubble wrap between pans instead.

Where to put pots and pans in a small kitchen?

In small kitchens great storage is more important than ever. If you are struggling to find the space to stow away bulky items like pots and pans you'll need to find some kitchen space savers that work for you. Hanging racks attached either to the wall or to the ceilings are a brilliant alternative to base and wall cabinets.

'If you prefer to keep utensils out of eye line, consider opting for a pot rack suspended over a peninsula or island,' suggests Nicolle Whyte.

'If you’re short on storage space you could consider using the area under the sink for smaller pans or install hidden toe-kick drawers beneath lower cabinets,' suggests Molly Chandler. 'These toe-kick drawers are a creative way to store flat or infrequently used cookware without cluttering other spaces or using up valuable cupboard space.'

With the right storage you really can turn even the tiniest of kitchens into a practical, clutter-free space. However, if you are really struggling to make your existing room work for you, take a look at our small kitchen extension ideas which could just help transform the way you feel about your home.