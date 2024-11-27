Is Ninja's £100 kettle worth it? I've tried 15 different kettles, this is why it impressed me
Ninja's Perfect Kettle is on sale for Black Friday, so we tried it out to see if it's a worthy investment
I'd expect that by now you've heard of Ninja air fryers or if you're a TikTok peruser, maybe even the Ninja Creami and the Ninja Slushi. One product you might not have heard of from the brand? The Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle, which boasts an LED Display and temperature control settings.
Despite its relative obscurity, this Ninja kettle has racked up a 4.5 star rating on the brand's website, with 734 of those giving this product a straight 5 star verdict. It's also currently dropped way down in price right now, reduced from £99.99 to £67.99 at Amazon. Still pricey, I know.
As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I've reviewed plenty of kettles under test conditions, so I thought it was only right for me to establish whether this kettle is really worth the extra cost. And to see if it's worthy of joining the ranks of the best kettles, of course. That meant brewing up a few cups of tea in it for myself. Here's my verdict on whether buying this kettle in the Black Friday sales is going to be worth your time.
Available in black and copper or classic stainless steel, the Perfect Temperature Kettle can do exactly that, with controls that can heat your water to the exact degree you want.
Is the Ninja kettle any good?
The short answer to the question 'is the Ninja kettle any good?' after trying it is yes. After getting it out of its wrapping, I was suprised at the number of features it was kitted out with.
I'm no stranger to appliances of this type, having recently investigated whether temperature control kettles are worth it, but this Ninja product was even more capable than I'd imagined.
The previous kettle of this type I've tried, the Cuisinart Multi-Temp Kettle(£100 at Amazon), has temperature control settings on the handle, but in comparison to this Ninja they start to look primitive.
On the Cuisinart, you can only toggle the temperature up and down manually, but the Ninja has an array of settings to choose from, all selectable from the very swish kettle base.
The base has an LED screen which lets you know the temperature and plus and minus controls that allow you to control this kettle down to the individual degree.
It also has a range of presets for specialty tea, and a button for coffee drinkers so that their instant grounds don't end up burning in their cups. There's also a 'hold temp' button that will keep your boiled water at any temperature you like for 30 minutes.
The only thing to do was to to stick the kettle on for a cup of tea. I filled the jug to its very limit (1.7 litres) and waited. I recorded that it took 2 minutes 37 to boil and it did so very quietly. After this point, I tried out the hold button, and was impressed that the kettle stayed at that temperature for as long as advertised.
Even though this kettle has far more going for it than I originally thought, many will still think its too much of an expense to perform the simple job of boiling water.
On the contrary, I'd argue that if you're a dedicated tea drinker, and want to enjoy a matcha at the perfect temperature, or if you just want to smarten up your kettle, it's a product that's bound to impress. And at it's current Black Friday price, its plus points get even sweeter.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
