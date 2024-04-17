Joseph Joseph launches its first cookware – and the revolutionary design is perfect for kitchens short on storage space

Today marks Joseph Joseph’s first foray into cookware with its Space range that’s no short of revolutionary. Launched in celebration of the brand’s 20th anniversary, Joseph Joseph is entering this new category with a bang as the 22-piece collection took five years to get just right. And they sure achieved that.

Known for everything from kitchen bins, clever food storage products and other innovative kitchenware, the company applied the same problem-solving design approach to the Space cookware which boasts some of the best pans we’ve come across.

The name doesn’t in fact refer to outer space, despite the pots and pans being coloured in a chic midnight blue shade. But it actually references the unique space-saving design which is set to save up to 50% more space than most cookware does, featuring handles that can be folded in while stored and not in use. Now patented as the SwingLock™ technology, we’ve never seen anything like it before. And yet it’s so genius and perfect for squeezing into small kitchen storage ideas.

Joseph Joseph Space cookware launch

This year is full of firsts in the realm of cooking equipment – from Stanley Tucci’s cookware in collaboration with GreenPan to ProCook’s first major small kitchen appliance drop including the ProCook air fryer health grill. And now, Joseph Joseph is launching its first ever cookware line, titled Space.

‘Our approach to responsible innovation and problem-solving was driven by the goal of designing a premium cookware range with the most compact storage solution for pans and lids,’ says Richard Joseph, co-founder of Joseph Joseph. ‘Our focus has always been on solving everyday problems and we created Space to inspire home cooks with cleverly designed products that maximise performance, are engineered to last and are made for the future.’

Apart from the foldable handles - which can be seen as a new take on the removable handles of the Tefal Ingenio saucepan set from our best pan round-up - the space-saving features include ergonomic design which allows for easy stackability, as well as lid holders for more effective lid storage.

The range covers pretty much all the bases with its 22 products, including everything from a wok to a griddle pan and a casserole, as well as everyday frying pans and saucepans, with prices starting at £85 for a 20-centimetre frying pan. And the pans can be purchased both individually and as sets - whether that’s sets of two, three or six.

Each pan is made from aluminium finished with a non-toxic nonstick ceramic coating. These are also the best pans for induction hobs and they are all oven-safe up to 232°C.

We can’t wait to start cooking with one of these!