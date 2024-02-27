ProCook has launched a multifunctional air fryer that looks just like Ninja’s Health grill air fryer but £100 cheaper
Do you like the Ninja health grill air fryer but not its price tag? Let us introduce you to ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill
Last week, ProCook, one of our favourite kitchenware brands, launched not one, not two but 10 brand new small appliances - which was quite the event. And it got even more exciting when we found out that an air fryer was part of the line-up. And we got a first look at the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill.
And if you’re looking at this sleek multi-tasking appliance thinking it looks familiar, don’t worry, you’re not going crazy! This new design might be the best air fryer to rival the multifunctional Ninja Foodi MAX Pro grill which our Print Deputy Editor, Ginevra Benedetti simply can’t live without.
Considering that ProCook ventured into the world of small kitchen appliances only last year with its first kettle and toaster designs, this big launch is truly impressive. Especially as everything looks so good and works so well, as we got to experience first hand.
ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill first look
ProCook’s selling point has always been good, reliable and high-performing design comparable to many other great brands but available at lower prices. And who can say no to that?
‘We are keen to become a one-stop-shop for all things cookware and kitchenware, so a step into the appliance market was a natural next step for us,’ says Rob Falconer, head of range at ProCook.
‘We never launch anything with a ProCook logo until we are 100% happy with it, so this entire range has been three years in development to ensure all of the products meet the highest standards of quality, innovation and design. Our small kitchen appliances were created to offer higher specs, and high-performance products at a fraction of the price from that of many cooking appliance ranges on the market.’
And the brand’s new air fryer is no exception. As previously mentioned, the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill, now available for £179, is in many ways similar to the Ninja Foodi Max Pro Health Grill, Flat Plate & Air Fryer which regularly retails for £299.99, but can currently be purchased on sale for £249.
While the Ninja Foodi Max Pro features seven cooking functions, the ProCook air fryer boasts 12 with the additional broil, slow cook, steam and stew it has on the Ninja design. Fitted with an oil-draining section and removable parts for easy cleaning, this is the ultimate multi-tasking kitchen appliance that can do pretty much anything.
Designed to a comparable size and equipped with similar functions, the Ninja Health Grill has some other perks that justify it's higher price compared to the ProCook model. The appliance comes with two different, interchangeable plates and is fitted with the brand's Smart Cook System in the form of a digital cooking temperature probe, which monitors the food's temperature and notifies you when it's ready.
‘For our Air Fryer Health Grill, we packed a lot of functionality into the product by utilising its two heating elements found on the base and in the lid,’ Rob continues. ‘We also capitalised on the wide range of temperatures the machine can cover, from low long heating for things like the dehydrating to higher shorter heating for things like grilling and air frying. All of this uses much less energy than traditional cooking appliances like ovens,’ he concludes, pointing out how an air fryer can save you money.
Equipped with an impressive 12 functions altogether, we were perhaps most fascinated by the bake function, which on the launch day produced pillowy dough balls made from raw dough in a matter of a few minutes. Who needs an oven now?!
But apart from the air-frying function, the appliance also features roasting, broiling, keeping warm, grilling, manual, slow cooking, griddling, stewing, steaming and even dehydrating – covering all the possible bases of cooking and baking one could think of.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
