Aldi's sell-out cast iron casserole dish has been given a stunning colour update for spring – its £19.99 price tag rivals that of Le Creuset and Staub

Aldi’s sellout casserole dish has landed back in middle stores this week in a stunning new colourway that rivals Le Creuset. But you’ll have to be quick, Aldi’s casserole dishes never stay on the shelves for long.

The Aldi cast iron casserole dish is currently available in soft pink and deep blue, and we think it can rival some of the best cast iron cookware available on the market.

Aldi’s now-iconic cast iron casserole dish is up there as one of our favourite budget kitchen buys. Now available is a gorgeous pale pink colourway, the dish is available for just £19.99 - making it an unbelievable bargain compared to its rival Le Creuset Shell Pink Cast Iron Round Casserole (£305) and Staub’s Cherry Blossom Cast iron Cocotte (£279).

Pink cast iron
ALDI
Cast Iron Casserole Dish

With a 4L capacity, this dish is perfect for families. It has three layers of enamel, is suitable for all hob types and can handle up to 250 degrees in the oven.

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole

Le Creuset casserole dishes are light-weight, versitile and renowned for their quality.

Staub Casserole - Round - 24 Cm - Pink
STAUB
Staub Casserole - Round - 24 Cm - Pink

Staub dishes have even heat distribution, excellent heat retention and are incredibly durable and long-lasting.

Despite its low price point, the Aldi cast iron casserole dish has three layers of enamel which makes it easy to clean, prevents rust and creates a non-reactive cooking surface. This dish is designed for slow cooking, braising, baking and roasting, and with a 4L capacity, it’s the perfect dish for busy families.

Like the best cast iron offerings, the Aldi cast iron casserole dish is oven safe to up to 250 degrees and suitable for all stove tops. However you should bare in mind the dish is hand-wash only - so don’t feel tempted to put it in the dishwasher.

Aldi pink cast iron casserole dish on a pink background.

(Image credit: Aldi)

The introduction of the new colourway is what has me most excited. I think the pastel shade of pink is a near-perfect match for Le Creuset’s Shell Pink colourway. Le Creuset describes Shell Pink as a ‘delicate and confident’ hue and I think the sentiment can easily be applied to the Aldi version. Aldi’s pink has a gradient effect which also reminds me of the daisy decor trend we’re seeing everywhere right now - and makes it perfect for spring.

A Le Creuset casserole dish is on my kitchen bucket list, and I’m sure I’m not alone in that sentiment. However, it is on my wish list, with emphasis on 'wish', for a reason, which is why I’m planning to get my hands on the cheaper Aldi alternative. I know from previous Specialbuys that Aldi may skimp on price but rarely on quality - so I do think the Aldi cast iron casserole dish is a great choice if you’re looking for a cheap yet dependable cast iron dish.

If you haven’t managed to track down an Aldi cast iron casserole dish in store, these are some more budget-friendly alternatives I’ve found.

Masterclass 20cm Cast Aluminium Casserole Dish Red
Lakeland
Masterclass 20cm Cast Aluminium Casserole Dish Red

This pot is lighter than cast iron but just as strong. It's also a little tougher and suited to your metal utensils.

Habitat 5.3 Litre Cast Iron Casserole Dish - Orange
Habitat
Habitat 3.3 Litre Cast Iron Casserole Dish

While you can't get the Habitat dish in pink it is available in five delightful colourways, and £35, I think it's a total steal.

Cast Iron Casserole Dish 24cm / 4.7l Round Graduated Red
ProCook
Cast Iron Casserole Dish 24cm / 4.7l Round Graduated Red

ProCook casserole dishes work on all hobs, including induction and are oven-safe to 260°C. Despite its price tag, you can still expect the even heat distribution and durability of higher-end brands.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

