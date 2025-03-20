Aldi's sell-out cast iron casserole dish has been given a stunning colour update for spring – its £19.99 price tag rivals that of Le Creuset and Staub
You'll have to act fast to grab one - the Aldi cast iron casserole dish is never on the shelves for long
Aldi’s sellout casserole dish has landed back in middle stores this week in a stunning new colourway that rivals Le Creuset. But you’ll have to be quick, Aldi’s casserole dishes never stay on the shelves for long.
The Aldi cast iron casserole dish is currently available in soft pink and deep blue, and we think it can rival some of the best cast iron cookware available on the market.
Aldi’s now-iconic cast iron casserole dish is up there as one of our favourite budget kitchen buys. Now available is a gorgeous pale pink colourway, the dish is available for just £19.99 - making it an unbelievable bargain compared to its rival Le Creuset Shell Pink Cast Iron Round Casserole (£305) and Staub’s Cherry Blossom Cast iron Cocotte (£279).
With a 4L capacity, this dish is perfect for families. It has three layers of enamel, is suitable for all hob types and can handle up to 250 degrees in the oven.
Le Creuset casserole dishes are light-weight, versitile and renowned for their quality.
Despite its low price point, the Aldi cast iron casserole dish has three layers of enamel which makes it easy to clean, prevents rust and creates a non-reactive cooking surface. This dish is designed for slow cooking, braising, baking and roasting, and with a 4L capacity, it’s the perfect dish for busy families.
Like the best cast iron offerings, the Aldi cast iron casserole dish is oven safe to up to 250 degrees and suitable for all stove tops. However you should bare in mind the dish is hand-wash only - so don’t feel tempted to put it in the dishwasher.
The introduction of the new colourway is what has me most excited. I think the pastel shade of pink is a near-perfect match for Le Creuset’s Shell Pink colourway. Le Creuset describes Shell Pink as a ‘delicate and confident’ hue and I think the sentiment can easily be applied to the Aldi version. Aldi’s pink has a gradient effect which also reminds me of the daisy decor trend we’re seeing everywhere right now - and makes it perfect for spring.
A Le Creuset casserole dish is on my kitchen bucket list, and I’m sure I’m not alone in that sentiment. However, it is on my wish list, with emphasis on 'wish', for a reason, which is why I’m planning to get my hands on the cheaper Aldi alternative. I know from previous Specialbuys that Aldi may skimp on price but rarely on quality - so I do think the Aldi cast iron casserole dish is a great choice if you’re looking for a cheap yet dependable cast iron dish.
If you haven’t managed to track down an Aldi cast iron casserole dish in store, these are some more budget-friendly alternatives I’ve found.
This pot is lighter than cast iron but just as strong. It's also a little tougher and suited to your metal utensils.
While you can't get the Habitat dish in pink it is available in five delightful colourways, and £35, I think it's a total steal.
