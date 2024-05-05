Dianne Buswell's clever lighting choice is the ideal solution to making a small kitchen look bigger

Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell took to Instagram to share a full view into her gorgeous dark-hued kitchen, and we couldn't help but notice her choice to opt for spotlights over other kitchen lighting solutions.

Although lighting has always been an important element to consider in the configuration of a space, we don't think it's ever been quite as highlighted (pun definitely intended) as it is currently. Lighting trends show just how adventurous people are getting with accent and task lights, but the ambient lights (those which control general illumination of the space) have been overlooked of late, unless they're seen to add a statement in their own right

Kitchen ceiling light ideas are therefore always littered with statement styles, from the likes of pendant lighting to chandeliers, but simple spotlights are a key component to lighting a kitchen – and we think Dianne has absolutely nailed it in her stylish cooking space.

A post shared by Dianne Buswell A photo posted by diannebuswell on

'Spotlights play a crucial role in lighting designs, offering versatility and functionality across various spaces, from outdoor decks to utility rooms and kitchens,' says Julian Page, head of design at BHS. 'Their ability to provide focused illumination makes them an indispensable tool for task lighting, enhancing both functionality and aesthetics.'

So while it's all well and good to consider decorative lighting to make your kitchen look more expensive, considering functionality is something you shouldn't scrimp on. However, it's not to say that spotlights don't look great. In some kitchens, it's actually the favoured lighting option overall.

'Spotlights have long been a favourite for their sleek and minimal appearance. While these lights may look small – they pack a big punch and are ideal for distributing light throughout a space,' adds Matthew Currington, technical director at The Lighting Superstore.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Davide Lovatti)

'Spotlights work beautifully in Dianne's kitchen thanks to her minimalist and sleek aesthetic,' explains Marlena Kaminska, designer at ValueLights. 'Minimalism is all about clean lines and uncluttered spaces and this is enhanced by the discreet design of the spotlights which seamlessly integrate into a room.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not to mention, Marlena adds that spotlights have a subtlely which allows other areas of your interior design to shine. Especially because of Dianne's choice of recessed lighting. 'For example, in Dianne's kitchen, the row of overhead spotlights brings attention the elegant coving above her cabinets,' she notes.

In short, spotlights complement existing design schemes rather than overhwelm them – given the space doesn't already need a statement piece.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tom Meadows)

Are spotlights for you?

Now we've seen them styled to perfection in Dianne's kitchen, you might be led down the rabbit hole of trying to figure out how many spotlights you need or just wondering if they're even right for you in the first place.

If you've got a small space and want to employ lighting to make your kitchen look bigger, there's no doubt that opting for a row of cleverly placed spotlights do just that.

'Large pendant fixtures can easily overwhelm smaller rooms, while sleek downlights will boost light levels without encroaching on valuable space,' assures Marlena.

Sanlumia 4 Led Fire Rated Downlights £28.99 at Amazon These recessed downlights instantly up the ambience in any space, adding a touch of sleek elegance to those empty spaces in your home.

Well, this wouldn't be the first time we're looking to Dianne for lighting inspiration – her bedroom pendant lighting being the first. Therfore, we suspect that we'll be paying mind to many more elements of her beautiful home, in due time.