Floral tableware is predicted to be a hit in 2025 - the trend is 'bringing little bursts of joy' to the table

Invite nature indoors with this floral trend

floral crockery on a dining table. There is a vase of blue flowers and blue candle holders.
(Image credit: John Lewis)
Jump to category:
Kezia Reynolds
By
published

The nights are longer, the weather is colder and our gardens are lacking in blooms. However, spring is arriving early it seems floral tableware is predicted to be the next big thing for 2025.

This bright, colourful home decor trend couldn’t come sooner as winter drags along. We know the saying 'Florals for Spring? Groundbreaking.' However, the floral crockery trend is wrapped up in the trend for nostalgic and traditional patterns that started emerging in 2024. Not to mention John Lewis has called it one of the big shopping predictions for the new year in its annual trend report.

The floral tableware trend

'The nostalgic quality of florals evokes memories of gathering around the table and moments of togetherness, bringing little bursts of joy,' says Holly Marler, Head of Creative at Cath Kidston.

Place setting with fern frond and flowers on green napkin beside flower arrangements.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dan Duchars)

'Florals are trending now because of this very sentimentality - they connect us to joy and remind us of meaningful experiences. We want to be surrounded by things that mean something to us, that spark treasured memories and bring a dose of dopamine to our decor,' adds Holly.

'When it comes to styling a floral tablescape, opt for plenty of colour and a playful mix of scales, complemented by bold, oversized ginghams or stripes to create contrast and a contemporary feel.'

A rustic dining table with a glass and floral plate with a polaroid picture used as a place setting

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Pinterest has also predicted a floral tableware return with its Rococo Revival trend for 2025. This Marie Antoinette-esque is all about embracing old European grandeur, and you guessed it ornate floral detailing.

‘Rococo artwork often featured delicate florals with soft pastel tones,' says Rachael Kiss from tableware experts, Alliance Online. 'It’s fair to say this will inspire our dining table set-ups.'

‘The rococo floral trend is all about pairing soft pastel tones with fine floral china, opulent gold-toned cutlery and blooming floral centrepieces.’

Of course, opulence isn’t for everyone and if you prefer your dining table ideas to feature a more minimalist style, you can still enjoy this trend. Instead, opt for a more simple line drawing of a flower or daisy in one colour.

Shop the trend

Set of 4 Lysor Floral Porcelain Plates
Set of 4 Lysor Floral Porcelain Plates

With a bright, colourful border these plates will inject a pop of playful colour to your tablescape.

Cath Kidston Multi Harmony Ditsy Set of 4 Side Plates
Cath Kidston Multi Harmony Ditsy 12 Piece Dinner Set

Cath Kidston is the queen of ditsy florals. This dining set in feminine and fun, covered in vibrant colours.

Habitat Floral Reversible Cotton Table Runner - Navy
Habitat Floral Reversible Cotton Table Runner - Navy

A table runner is an easy and effective way to incorporate florals to your tablescape. This rich blue has a luxury look to it, too.

Mabel Tumbler
Mabel Tumbler

The bright red of this tumbler makes it stand out from the crowd. It's cute, ditsy print embodies the overall trend.

Caroline Gardner in bloom plate
Caroline Gardner in Bloom Flower Plate, Dia. 23 Cm, Multi

Why not incorporate a retro twist on the trend by opting for bld colourways and designs.

Multi Set of 4 Lisse Floral Pressed Wine Glasses
Multi Set of 4 Lisse Floral Pressed Wine Glasses

It will be spring all year long with these floral glasses from Next. They're bold and colourful - perfect for dinner with friends.

Brighten your dining room or kitchen ideas with floral tableware in 2025. Which floral pattern will you be embracing in your home?

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸