Floral tableware is predicted to be a hit in 2025 - the trend is 'bringing little bursts of joy' to the table

The nights are longer, the weather is colder and our gardens are lacking in blooms. However, spring is arriving early it seems floral tableware is predicted to be the next big thing for 2025.

This bright, colourful home decor trend couldn’t come sooner as winter drags along. We know the saying 'Florals for Spring? Groundbreaking.' However, the floral crockery trend is wrapped up in the trend for nostalgic and traditional patterns that started emerging in 2024. Not to mention John Lewis has called it one of the big shopping predictions for the new year in its annual trend report.

The floral tableware trend

'The nostalgic quality of florals evokes memories of gathering around the table and moments of togetherness, bringing little bursts of joy,' says Holly Marler, Head of Creative at Cath Kidston.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dan Duchars)

'Florals are trending now because of this very sentimentality - they connect us to joy and remind us of meaningful experiences. We want to be surrounded by things that mean something to us, that spark treasured memories and bring a dose of dopamine to our decor,' adds Holly.



'When it comes to styling a floral tablescape, opt for plenty of colour and a playful mix of scales, complemented by bold, oversized ginghams or stripes to create contrast and a contemporary feel.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Pinterest has also predicted a floral tableware return with its Rococo Revival trend for 2025. This Marie Antoinette-esque is all about embracing old European grandeur, and you guessed it ornate floral detailing.

‘Rococo artwork often featured delicate florals with soft pastel tones,' says Rachael Kiss from tableware experts, Alliance Online. 'It’s fair to say this will inspire our dining table set-ups.'

‘The rococo floral trend is all about pairing soft pastel tones with fine floral china, opulent gold-toned cutlery and blooming floral centrepieces.’

Of course, opulence isn’t for everyone and if you prefer your dining table ideas to feature a more minimalist style, you can still enjoy this trend. Instead, opt for a more simple line drawing of a flower or daisy in one colour.

Shop the trend

Brighten your dining room or kitchen ideas with floral tableware in 2025. Which floral pattern will you be embracing in your home?