French Blue kitchens are taking over Pinterest — how to add this emerging colour trend to your home

During the drab, grey colder months, who can blame us for looking for ways to inject a bit of perennial sunshine into our living spaces? And many of us seem to be dreaming of blue skies and roaming in the French countryside, as over on Pinterest, French Blue is proving to be the kitchen colour trend of the moment.

French Blue is a mid-tone blue – softer than the deep navy blue kitchen ideas popular a few years ago. It douses any space with a sense of tranquillity, offering a transformative alternative to white and other neutrals.

The name French Blue refers to a specific Edward Bulmer shade, which ‘for some time now has received some of the highest organic search impressions out of all of our colours, even our best-selling pinks,’ says Lena Dahnsjo, Edward Bulmer's in-house colour consultant.

And while the colour is enjoying a spike in popularity, experts explain that it’s been a long time coming, and perhaps a reflection of our collective desire for sunnier climes.

'This French Blue Kitchen colour trend hasn’t come out of nowhere, we’re all waiting for sunnier days, starting to dream of holidays,’ says Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux .

‘French Blue reminds us of that home away from home feeling without being an unrealistically bright blue sky as the grey undertone keeps it real,’ Marianne adds.

An incredibly versatile shade, French Blue can be easily incorporated into your kitchen in a number of ways, no matter how many miles your home is from a French chateau.

What is French Blue?

The OG Edward Bulmer paint colour was inspired by the cloth used for French infantryman’s uniform.

‘Our colour is not as strong as the newly dyed fabric, but it has the same clarity and is what the original fabric would have faded to after a short time in the sun,’ says Edward Bulmer , interior designer and founder of the eponymous paint company. ‘It is indeed the colour of a cloudless sky and has a joyous demeanour.’

It’s this reference to the past, while still feeling fresh and contemporary, which perhaps makes the shade so popular.

‘French blue strikes the balance between playful and timeless and I’ve definitely seen more clients asking for softer, heritage-inspired blues, particularly for cabinetry and woodwork,’ says Harriet Slaughter , a creative colour consultant.

While the name of the trend refers to a specific Edward Bulmer paint, there are also a number of similar alternatives available, with subtle tonal differences. Coastal Grey by Dulux and Pompadour by Craig & Rose are similarly serene shades. Or, Selvedge by Farrow & Ball is a ‘slightly greyer blue than French Blue but is a little more relaxed, and still really very blue,’ says Harriet.

How to use French Blue in your kitchen

There are many ways to incorporate French Blue into your kitchen, whether by dousing your walls in this calming tone, or introducing blue accents to your cabinetry,

The range of tones within this shade of blue allow it to take on totally distinct qualities when used in different parts of your kitchen. Depending on the light the paint receives, ‘it can change from a hazy grey-blue to a vibrant classic mid-blue, all equally beautiful,’ says Lena Dahnsjo, Edward Bulmer’s in-house colour consultant.

This makes it a great shade to colour-drench your room with or try it painted on just the woodwork and cabinetry.

‘Unlike deep navies like Hague Blue, which feel moodier and more dramatic, French Blue has an airier, slightly dustier quality,’ says Harriet. Pairing French Blue-painted cabinetry with neutral walls creates enough visual interest without drawing dramatic contrasts between the different elements of your kitchen, ‘which creates a slightly more relaxed feel,’ she adds.

French Blue pairs neatly with a wide range of colours, textures and kitchen materials. Matching the mid-tone shade with neutrals is especially effective, bringing out the best in both.

‘Using France as my inspiration, I’d complement the cabinets with a neutral on the walls and ceiling to give the kitchen a more elevated and sophisticated design – exactly what you’d want in a holiday home,’ says Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux.

Thanks to its nod to the colour’s historical past, French blue also blends seamlessly into the other big kitchen trend of the moment, shaker-style kitchen ideas.

When it comes to choosing the other kitchen materials to pair with French blue, ‘it is excellent with warm wood tones,’ advises Harriet. ‘Think reclaimed Iroko worktops, but also natural oak. Marble looks clean and classic, especially when it is honed.’

‘French Blue would look equally at home with carrara marble or creamy worktops for a crisp, clean look or darker stone for a moodier effect,’ agrees Lena.

In terms of hardware, the cooler edge to this blue pairs well with brass, which will add warmth to your kitchen. Brass also ages in a way that’ll add character to this traditional-inspired tone. If you’re using French blue in a shaker-style kitchen, using cup handles throughout the space will also help to tie the period feel of the design together.

Will you be tempted to try out the French Blue kitchen colour trend?