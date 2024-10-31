Are kitchen islands out? Kitchen experts agree that the prep table might be it's trendy replacement

Kitchen islands have long been the illustrious kitchen must-have. They are something to centre your kitchen design around, a place for the whole family to gather, and the big feature to budget for. But are kitchen islands all they're cracked up to be? According to kitchen design pros, there's a new kid on the block - the prep table is the latest 'it' feature in kitchens, and it's time we made room for them.

While kitchen islands offer a useful hub that acts as the heart of your cooking space, it's sometimes good to take a step back and assess whether something has been given the hype factor. We're certainly not saying kitchen islands are permanently 'out', but instead of jumping into a kitchen renovation with one at the centre of your design, taking a minute to look at other options may make your space better suited to your needs and budget.

Thinking about why you want a kitchen island and what you would use it for will help determine whether it will be a smart investment. We've asked the experts exactly how a prep table differs from an island so you can decide whether to stick to your guns or be swayed into going for a new kind of kitchen feature.

What is a prep table?

(Image credit: deVOL)

You'd be forgiven for not knowing what a prep table actually is. How does it differ from a kitchen island if you also use an island to prep ingredients for meal times?

The difference lies primarily in tradition. A prep table is rooted in farmhouse and country kitchen ideas and instead of being an extra surface to use for a sink or hob, it's solely a clear prep space.

' The centre of the action, a prep table is open and airy, unlike an island which can be more boxy. Again, as with all Classic deVOL furniture, a prep table is very traditional and could always be seen in the working kitchens of Victorian and Georgian homes and now in farmhouse kitchens and Mediterranean homes, where the focus is on preparation and home-cooked food,' explains Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens.

Often referred to as a butcher's block, Helen explains that 'Back when deVOL began we were very much in favour of butcher's blocks, you could always squeeze one into most kitchens, even if you didn’t have the room for an island or prep table. We put chunky castors on the legs so you could wheel these little prep tables around the kitchen. Over the years butcher's blocks have often been replaced with small islands and we are so pleased to see them making a comeback.'

Pros and cons of a kitchen island

(Image credit: Future PLC/Philip Lauterbach)

Kitchen islands definitely aren't going anywhere. For those who need extra storage space (in small kitchens there is never enough) and somewhere to position a sink or hob, an island might be the best option.

Islands can also be primarily used as a more casual seating option. Whether it's for after-school snacks, WFH, or weekend brunches, having additional seating in the centre of the space can help to make a kitchen more sociable and involve those who are cooking in the conversation.

Some homes don't have more formal dining spaces so keeping this additional seating in the form of bar stools will be vital. If this is the case for your kitchen then an island might be the best choice.

However, kitchen islands can be pretty large and intrusive and if you aren't in need of additional storage, space for appliances or storage then a prep table might be better suited to your space. A fitted island won't give you any flexibility with your layout and will likely take up a large amount of room, so if you aren't convinced on it then opting for something less permanent may be best.

Pros and cons of a prep table

(Image credit: deVOL)

The main pull of a prep table is the lack of permanency it provides. Many are on caster wheels or can be picked up and lifted, providing you with flexibility on how your kitchen layout looks and performs.

'There is something really quite pleasing about a moveable piece of furniture, it gives you options, different options depending on the situation. Pull your butcher's block to the end of your table for big gatherings where you need extra space to lay out your platters of food. Don’t underestimate the usefulness and pleasure of this delightful kitchen classic and how it can be your trusty (and very pretty) best friend,' explains Helen from deVOL.

(Image credit: Husk/Jo Hounsome Photography)

Typically, a prep table has an open bottom which also helps to add light to a space. If you're unsure whether you can squeeze an island into your kitchen then a prep table might be the perfect compromise. It will still offer you additional surface space but it won't visually overwhelm the room.

'This piece of furniture is a favourite for cooks and those who like to hang about in kitchens, big wide drawers for big utensils and cooking accoutrements and wide open slatted shelves for storing your biggest pots and pans,' adds Helen.

The downside to a prep table is that it won't offer you lots of hidden storage. If you need more cupboards and drawers to stash away unsightly kitchenware then you might not benefit greatly from a prep table, but if you want a surface to sit in the middle of your space to gather around with family and friends, as well as use for cooking prep then it will be a perfect choice.

'We’re seeing everything from classic carpenter’s benches to repurposed furniture being used to replace islands, adding personality and intrigue to the space and creating a more character-filled kitchen,' adds Dave Young, co-founder at HUSK Kitchens. 'This approach allows unique furniture to serve as both focal points and functional workspaces, resulting in bespoke kitchens that feel more inviting and tailored to the homeowner’s lifestyle and aesthetic.'

This means you can get creative with your choice of prep table, too. Whether it's a professional kitchen-inspired stainless steel table or a vintage wooden surface, you can find a style that suits the exact aesthetic and size of your kitchen.

This stainless steel prep table from Amazon might initially look quite commercial but style with your favourite crockery, pots and pans, a cookbook and a candle and it will look super trendy.

Which would you choose?