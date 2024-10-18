These 5 kitchen lighting trends are going to be everywhere in 2025 - this is why they're a must for a polished and radiant layout

Lighting is an essential part of every room and while it might be a practical-first choice, why not pick a stylish option too? These kitchen lighting trends will be the cherry on top of your kitchen design, offering not only ample illumination in the areas you need it most but also adding a decorative finish to your scheme.

Whether you prefer a classic kitchen or love the allure of a contemporary space, there will be a kitchen trend that suits your taste and budget. When it comes to choosing kitchen lighting you'll want to carefully consider a number of things including placement, the amount of light it provides and where the natural light hits. Making note of the functional implications first will free up your decision-making when it comes to choosing a design that makes your heart sing.

2025 is just around the bend and if you want to get ahead on the latest and greatest kitchen designs then these lighting trends are sure to inspire your new look.

1. Go for a vintage style

We've watched vintage and secondhand homeware shopping take over in recent years. If not via Facebook Marketplace, there are a plethora of curated vintage marketplaces like Vinterior that make it a walk in the park to shop for the very best secondhand homewares.

Kitchen lighting is one of the best things to buy secondhand as it doesn't generally have as much wear and tear and it's a great way to add a vintage touch to a new cooking space.

'The kitchen has always been the heart of the home, but recently, these spaces have become more multifunctional than ever. Lighting plays a transformative role in a kitchen,' explains Peter Legg, brand and product manager at Dar Lighting.

'We are seeing a growing trend of eclectic styles in home design. Vintage and antique lighting have become popular as homeowners seek to bring charm and character into their spaces. As a result, aged brass, copper fixtures, and industrial bulbs are used to create a warm, vintage ambience,' he adds.

Keats Conical Pendant £99 at Neptune If you love the look of antique brass but want the ease of buying new, this conical pendant from Neptune will offer a premium yet lived-in look. ted ceramic shade in bottle green £39 at Pooky Pooky's light selection can do little wrong in our eyes - this bottle green mottled ceramic shade will add the perfect pop of colour to a kitchen. Posie Vintage Glass Pink Pendant Light £40 at Dunelm Fluted vintage-inspired pendant lights have been everywhere this year and are set to remain popular - this pink style from Dunelm offers a fun take on the trend.

2. Try an exaggerated shape

Kitchen ceiling lights are the perfect opportunity to make a real statement. In a space where practicality comes first, being more playful with decorative touches such as light fittings and cabinet handles.

'One of the key trends we’re seeing in kitchen lighting is the use of bold, statement pendants as the centrepiece of the design. In modern kitchens, an elongated horizontal pendant positioned above an island is not only visually striking but also highly functional,' explains Ian Cameron, founder and creative director at Cameron Design House.

'It draws the eye and helps to anchor the space. More than ever, people are using lighting to zone their kitchens, defining areas for cooking, dining, and socialising. A soft, warm glow from a well-placed pendant adds a sense of intimacy, creating a welcoming environment for gatherings, while maintaining the kitchen’s sleek aesthetic.'

3. Wall lights

Wall lights have been cropping up more and more often in the most stylish of kitchens, making it a big trend that we've picked up on. As we spend more time in our homes than ever before, the emphasis on a well-curated design that is practical as well as cosy has never been greater.

Positioned above open shelving, wall lights will cast light down onto your decorative accessories, creating a focal point for your personal knick-knacks that make a kitchen more homely. Opting for a warm light bulb will add to a cosy ambience that is perfect for illuminating evenings spent at home.

Habitat Ribbed Metal Wall Light £35 at Habitat Ribbed glass lights remain a big trend heading into 2025 and combined with a sleek gold fitting, this Habitat option is super stylish. Vincent wall light £89 at Pooky If you prefer a classic kitchen look, you can't go wrong with positioning these brass Pooky wall lights above open shelving for a rustic touch. Scalloped Edge Linen Lamp Shade £5 at Dunelm We love the idea of adding a softer touch to a kitchen with a fabric lampshade. This Dunelm choice is on-trend with a cute scalloped edge and is only £5.

4. Warm rustic charm

A common theme that we've seen crop up in all of the trends above is the idea of creating a warm and inviting ambience in our kitchens. The cafecore trend was a prime example of this, and particularly as we head into the winter months, the desire for a relaxing bistro-inspired space to cook, dine and host has never been more appealing.

Lighting is a key way to create ambience in any space and by combining with rustic light fittings in antique brass tones and traditional fabric shades, you can easily create a classic yet snug scheme.

'The moody kitchen trend is set to make a bold entrance in 2025, with Pinterest already seeing a 200% rise in related searches. A key feature of this trend is warm, rustic lighting, which has been a popular choice in kitchen interiors for several years and is continuing to grow in popularity,' explains Alex Woods, bathroom expert at Victorian Plumbing .

'This look is created by using warm bulbs that create an inviting ambience, fixtures crafted from wood, and incorporating glass or brass to highlight the natural materials and rustic charm that moody kitchens offer.'

5. Table lamp task lighting

Practicality always comes first in a kitchen and above all else, lighting must be well positioned and considered in relation to where you do the most cooking and food prep.

Whether you live in a rental where you can't rewire or you just don't fancy undergoing electrical work, adding in task lighting through lamps will allow you to illuminate any dark corners that aren't well-lit. The flexibility of a cordless lamp will mean you get much more for your money - place it on a worktop for a warm glow when chopping veg and then take it to your table to cast a light on dinnertime. A kitchen lamp might just be our favourite kitchen lighting trend yet.

Amie Table Lamp £49.50 at M&S If you adore that boho look this rattan number is for you. M&S are excelling with their lamp collection lately and the Amie lamp is further proof. Scoon rechargeable table lamp £85 at Pooky For a sleek and contemporary look this rechargeable lamp is a great choice. Pop on your worktop or transition to your dining room sideboard for flexibility. Crystal Table Lamp £15.99 at Amazon Our Deputy Digital Editor Rebecca Knight has this viral Amazon lamp and loves it. It's the perfect way to add vintage glamour.

FAQs

What is the most popular kitchen lighting?

When it comes to planning kitchen lighting, one source of light is never enough. However, if you want to focus your search around one particular piece of lighting and build out task lighting around this gradually, a pendant light will be the best choice.

Centering the room with a pendant light in the middle of the room, or over an island, will add ample illumination to the space which is crucial for work areas and seating. Combining this with spotlights or wall lights will add mood lighting so that your kitchen is as practical as it is stylish.

Which trend fits your kitchen style?