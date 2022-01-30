10 kitchen organisers to transform your pantry

Kitchen organisers can transform even the messiest and most cluttered of kitchens. Whether it’s a fresh set of tupperware that will slot together to prevent chaos every time you open your cupboards, or some chic storage jars that keep your dried good airtight while creating an eye-catching display, kitchen organisers are an investment that will get used day in and day out in your home.
Pantries can often be a hidden messy zone in the kitchen, but even if you’re the only one who sees it, it can be stressful to rummage through bag after bag of baking supplies and dried pulses to find the ingredient you need. And because amongst the mess it’s easy to lose track of what you have and haven’t got in stock, you may even find that you ran out of the thing you’re looking for when it’s too late to run out and replace it.
Kitchen organisers can help, with transparent designs that make it easy to see if you’re running low on any of your staples and secure lids to prevent any spills while you root through your cupboards. Take a look at some of our favourites, or check out our kitchen storage ideas for more great tips.
The best kitchen organisers to keep your pantry stocked in 2022
Brabantia Glass Stackable Jars: View at Amazon
This trio from Brabantia is great value and easily stackable. The silicone seal locks in freshness, and the glass jars are dishwasher-safe.
Stasher Silicone Storage Bags: View at Amazon
Stasher’s storage bags are also perfect for keeping your leftovers airtight in the fridge. They’re completely re-usable and made of 100% pure platinum food-grade silicone.
They are also suitable for putting straight into the microwave, and you can even use them to steam or sous vide.
Kilner Square Glass Top Jar: View at Amazon
Kilner jars are iconic for pickling or simply preserving dry foodstuffs.
Buy a set and display them on your shelves, or pick up one to keep your coffee beans next to your machine, ready for its next topup.
OXO POP Square Plastic Kitchen Storage Containers, Set of 5: View at John Lewis & Partners
The Pop lid on these kitchen storage containers from Oxo will make sure that your foods are secure and airtight. It includes a 2. 1-Qt container,1. 5-Qt container, two 0. 9-Qt containers, and a 0. 3-Qt container to fit a variety of pastas, grains, and flours.
Joseph Joseph Nest Lock 5-Piece Storage Container Set: View at Very
If you’re used to dealing with an avalanche of tupperware every time you open the cupboard, this nesting lock set from Joseph Joseph will cut back on the clutter. Plus, we love the rainbow design.
ZWILLING Fresh&Save Starterset: View at Amazon
Complete with a resealable suction pump, the Zwilling Fresh&Save range includes a selection of reusable bags and two stackable glass containers. Perfect for keeping your vegetables or leftovers fresh for longer, and with a microwave and sous-vide-safe design.
Sass & Belle Pressed Flowers Glass Storage Box: View at Amazon
A beautiful lunchbox, or the perfect place to store low-profile leftovers, this Sass & Belle glass storage box is adorned with dried flowers and comes with a wooden, silicone-sealed lid.
John Lewis & Partners Ribbed Glass Storage Jar: View at John Lewis
Elegant and affordable, the Ribbed Glass Storage Jar has an airtight lid that’s perfect for storing tea, coffee, sugar, and even biscuits. It comes in 1 or 3 litres.
Brabantia Set of 4 Square Stackable Food Canisters: View at Amazon
Transparent and space-efficient, this set of four stackable food canisters is perfect for those tight spots in the kitchen. There are two 0.7 litre jars and two 1.6 litre jars, and the plastic design means you won’t have to worry about breaking them.
Sistema Brilliance Leakproof Food Storage Container: View at Amazon
This pack of six Sistema Brilliance Leakproof Food Storage Containers is amazing value. The handles click very firmly into place to keep leftovers and food prep secure in the fridge or in your bag.
Where to buy kitchen storage?
Keep on searching for items to fill your pantry below. Here’s where to browse more of our favourite products…
Amazon food storage products
John Lewis & Partners food storage
Very.com top picks for pantries