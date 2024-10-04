8 speedy and stylish lighting ideas to update a rental kitchen—no electrician necessary

Kitchen lighting has the power to completely transform your space, providing perfect task lighting for chopping and mood lighting for entertaining. Indeed, a carefully considered lighting plan will make your kitchen feel brighter, bigger and more welcoming. If you're renting however, there’s a good chance the lighting scheme is functional at best but nowhere near fancy.

A few boring spotlights and/or a single basic pendant is sadly so often the norm. And without permission to meddle with the hardwiring, your options to improve the situation can feel bleak. Luckily, there are plenty of great renter-friendly lighting ideas that can make a huge impact on the atmosphere and style of your kitchen, without the expense of an electrician or getting in your landlord’s bad books.

Kitchen lighting ideas have come a long way in the last few years allowing renters to have more creative freedom.

‘A big win for the kitchen in rented homes where mains wiring work is not permitted is rechargeable fittings – USB rechargeable stick-on LED lights are a great example,’ says David Amos, CEO of Amos Lighting + Home.

‘No wires, safe, cheap, excellent for worktop tasks and can be fitted into larders, big cupboards, and usually concealed from view. Rechargeable is by far the best light upgrade for a rental. The disadvantage with any rechargeable though is remembering to make sure they are recharged!’

David Amos Social Links Navigation CEO of Amos Lighting + Home David joined his family’s long-established lighting business in 1982, before opening his own Exeter-based lighting showroom, Amos Lighting + Home, in 1999. With more than 40 years’ experience, he’s a well-respected expert in the lighting industry and, alongside his team, offers bespoke lighting solutions and specialist design services throughout the Southwest and beyond.

From pretty plug-ins to clever stick-on solutions, there are lots of ways to create a bright, inviting kitchen that’s safer to cook in and the perfect entertaining space—without losing your security deposit.

1. Plug-in pendant lights

(Image credit: deVOL)

If hardwiring new fittings is out of the question, a plug-in pendant light or two could be the quickest, and most stylish way, to increase the light levels in a rental kitchen. Simply plug into a regular socket and hang the pendant where it’s needed most, on the ceiling, under shelving, above the dining table – just make sure the one you choose has sufficient cord length to reach the desired spot safely.

This cute Plug-in Porcelain Beaker Light by deVOL is perfect, and comes with a three-metre long cord, but if you need more, go for a build-your-own lamp kit .

One word of warning, it’s important to ensure there are absolutely no trailing cords for anyone, especially children and pets, to get accidentally caught up in. If they are permitted by your landlord use Command Clips to anchor the light cord securely to the wall, along the ceiling or kitchen cabinet sides.

‘We love a plug-in light that can just appear in a once gloomy spot or in a newly organised little corner of the kitchen, creating instant mood. The ability to plug in a light source without the need for permanency can really enhance the kitchen for a special occasion or for a specific purpose, but our guess is that once you have created an extra corner of moodiness in your kitchen you won’t want to take it away,’ says Helen Parker, Creative Director of deVOL.

Helen Parker Social Links Navigation Creative director at deVOL Helen is the Creative Director at deVOL, a leading kitchen design company that mixes classic and contemporary. Helen has been creative director at the company since 2011 and is passionate about the signature understated approach deVOL takes to designing kitchens.

2. Battery-powered under cabinet lights

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If the kitchen wall cabinets in your rented home don’t have under-cabinet lighting already installed, you’ll be missing out on valuable task lighting on the worktop below. Decent illumination is vital for safe meal prep, and if you’re relying on overhead downlights, your chopping boards will most likely be cast in your own shadow once night falls.

LED under-cabinet strips and puck lights are easily available on Amazon, in both battery and plug-in options, and come with an adhesive backing so no tools or drills are required. Some also come with motion sensors, colour-changing and dimmable options for extra flexibility.

Marlena Kaminska, Lead Designer at ValueLights , says battery-powered options are the go-to if you want truly flexible installation, without taking up a valuable socket point, and damage-free removal.

‘Using LED under-cabinet strips or puck lights in a warm white colour can instantly level up the space to look and feel expensive, while costing under £20 to do,’ she says. ‘Install such lights directly under the cabinet and fairly close to the wall so just the glow is visible. This attention to detail adds a sense of sophistication and elegance to the space which elevates the overall aesthetic of your kitchen.’

Marlena Kaminska Social Links Navigation Lead designer at ValueLights Marlena is a dynamic digital designer with a background in interior design. Taking a lead design role at home lighting brand ValueLights, Marlena merges her interior design expertise with her digital design prowess to bring innovation and style to the world of lighting.

3. Try clip-on lights for shelving

(Image credit: Future PLC / Lizzie Orme)

If your rented kitchen has open shelving or a freestanding dresser, clip-on lights are an excellent way to boost up the light levels. These lights easily attach to the edges of shelves and can be directed to highlight specific areas like worktops or display areas. The beauty of clip-on lights is they are easy to adjust and move as needed, plus they’ll stay securely in place, which is an important safety feature in a kitchen.

‘Similar to strip lighting, clip-on lights don’t need any drilling, screwing, or electrical installation, making them the perfect choice for renters,’ adds Marlena from ValueLights. If you’re looking for a unique way to pull this look off, Marlena suggests trying the kitchen library trend .

‘Kitchen libraries have been a popular trend for those looking to add character and personality to schemes this year. Introducing a bookshelf area or showcasing display items on open shelves in your rental kitchen adds an authentic ‘homely’ feel. Use clip-on lights to direct light to this area to create a unique and cosy statement feature,’ she suggests.

4. Add a table lamp

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

More commonly found in living rooms and bedrooms, table lamps in are moving into the kitchen, and the unexpectedness makes for a compelling design statement. ‘A table lamp in the kitchen is a great idea,’ enthuses David Amos, CEO of Amos Lighting. ‘The technique is flexible, the brightness is variable and there are many, many choices. I have often recommended a small table lamp on a windowsill or tucked into the corner of a worktop.’

Use a table lamp or two to add mood lighting, especially if your kitchen is currently only lit by bright overhead fittings. ‘Apart from task lighting, a kitchen rarely needs high levels of brightness. More often, it’s the mood lighting that’s missing, and lamps are perfect for creating a warm and inviting environment. New to this area are USB rechargeable lamps which are increasingly effective and perfect for renters,’ adds David.

5. Drape fairy lights

(Image credit: Future)

Fairy lights or string lights aren’t just for the garden or playroom, they can be used to bring joy to your kitchen all year round. Drape them along the tops of cabinets, shelves, or windows for a cosy, inviting atmosphere. Many fairy lights are battery-operated, so they won’t need access a power outlet.

‘While fairy lights can look fabulous in the kitchen, you do run the risk that they can appear a bit childish or even festive. To achieve a more sophisticated look, opt for fairy lights in neutral colours like white or soft gold, rather than multicoloured options, and tuck them out the way on shelving and above cabinets, rather than festooning in OTT swags, to create a subtle and elegant accent,’ advises Liv Conlon, founder of ThePropertyStagers.co.uk .

6. Switch to smart bulbs

(Image credit: Future PLC / Adam Carter)

Simply changing the bulbs in your existing kitchen light fittings can make a big difference. Swapping out basic bulbs for Smart Bulbs is the clever way to add extra functionality, such as colour-changing, dimming and even voice-control. Make sure you buy the right bulb type to match the fittings, for example screw-in or bayonet – a B22 to E27 adapter available on Amazon might be necessary if the existing fixtures aren’t terribly new.

‘Most rental kitchens will come fitted with bright, cool-toned lighting as standard. While this is great for preparing and cooking food, when hosting guests or eating dinner you might prefer a cosier atmosphere. Switching to colour-changing smart bulbs will give you complete control over the ambience of your kitchen, allowing you to change the cosiness of the space without making permanent modifications,’ explains Marlena from ValueLights.

Requiring no hardware or wiring to install, Smart Bulbs connect to your WiFi network, usually linked to your phone or other electronic device via an App. ‘They can easily be swapped into the existing lighting fixture, just make sure to store the originals in a cupboard so you can reinstall them when moving out.’

7. Bring in a floor lamps

(Image credit: BONBA Studio)

‘As with table lamps, a carefully placed floor lamp can be very effective in the kitchen of a rental. This is because the light is cast at a higher level compared with a table lamp and can have a big impact on the overall brightness in the kitchen,’ says David of Amos Lighting + Home. ‘If you’re trying to add light above a dining table in the kitchen, an extendable arc lamp could prove the perfect solution.’

To avoid trip-hazards, floor lamps are best placed in the corner and close to the power point. Tie up any excess power cord and make sure it isn’t trailing across any thoroughfares.

8. Swap out shades

(Image credit: David Hunt Lighting)

Swapping out pendant light shades in the kitchen of a rental property is an easy and impactful way to elevate the decor without making permanent structural changes. Go for easy fit shades in materials that are durable and wipe clean, such as glass, metal or Perspex.

‘The design impact of swapping out shades can be huge,’ enthuses Liv Conlon of ThePropertyStagers.co.uk. ‘When shopping for new fixtures, choose designs that can be easily unscrewed and replaced, such as drum shades, geometric metal frames, or glass dome shades. These options not only personalise your space but are also straightforward to remove when you move out, leaving no trace!’

Again, don’t forget to keep the original shades and if you’re swapping them out throughout the property, it might be worth taking photos of the originals, so you’ll know which room they go in!

FAQs

Do I need to ask my landlord to change the lights in a rented kitchen?

You shouldn’t need to ask your landlord if you want to make any of the lighting changes mentioned above, provided you put everything back exactly as you found it when you leave. However, any alterations to the electrical wiring would need permission, and must be done by a competent person (i.e. a qualified electrician). In some cases, a Minor Electrical Installation Works Certificate may also be required (approximately £60). As the work is aesthetic rather than remedial, your landlord would most likely expect you to cover all costs.

Simply changing an existing light fitting to another similar one may well be within the realms of a keen DIYer but most tenancy agreements forbid any DIY and it’s highly likely that would include changing a light fitting. If you (or anyone acting on your behalf) needs to touch any electrical wiring to make the upgrades you desire, always ask your landlord’s permission in advance.

Where are the best places to shop for renter-friendly kitchen lighting?

As you’ll be taking it with you, the world is your oyster when it comes to buying renter-friendly kitchen lighting. A classic designer lamp and new shades from the likes of Original BTC or Pooky will prove timeless and should work well whatever style property you head to next.

For inexpensive battery-operated fittings, like puck lights and under-counter LEDs, Amazon and Ikea offer plenty of choices that won’t break the bank. Highstreet brands like Dunelm and Habitat are also good for trend-led lighting ideas. And for funky lighting like neon signs and quirky animal lights try Rockett St George.

With these renter-friendly lighting ideas, you can add personality and boost the functionality in your kitchen, all without making any permanent changes that will upset your landlord. Which lighting switch-ups have captured your imagination?