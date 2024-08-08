Kitchen libraries are the latest trend to add personality to a cooking space - and these 7 ideas make it simple

Creating a homely kitchen to relax in has become more enticing than ever before, and kitchen libraries are the latest wishlist feature to take it to the next level.

Open-plan kitchens are a popular layout choice as they create a communal kitchen environment where the whole family gather for more than just cooking. Whether it's homework, enjoying a leisurely coffee or entertaining, designing a kitchen that feels like a sociable spot to sit back in will transform how you use it.

Kitchen libraries offer the perfect way to inject some personality into your cooking space and unite it with decor around your home. From cookbooks to your current book-club pick, it's the ideal touch to a warm and welcoming kitchen scheme.

1. Build it into storage

If you're in the early stages of planning a kitchen renovation then now is a great time to factor in where to put a kitchen library. Your designer can help with this - maybe there's a small slither of unused space that would otherwise be filled with a plinth, or perhaps you can rejig a layout to work in extra shelving.

Regardless of how you manage to squeeze it in, carving out bespoke built-in shelving for books will make a kitchen feel highly curated and high-end.

'Having a dedicated wall or area for the library will give a great visual effect too. This can be hidden in the side of floor to ceiling cabinetry units, along the wall next to the fridge freezer or even just around the corner from the kitchen to still allow for easy accessibility,' adds William Durrant, owner of Herringbone.

2. Feature on the end of an island

Kitchen storage can be hard to come by so you might not want to eat into valuable space for a non-essential like a bookshelf. A kitchen island, however, is the perfect place to work in a library - especially on the edges that are often not utilised for drawers and cupboards.

'Adding a bookshelf into your kitchen space can add another dimension to your space. Being able to showcase books, cookbooks or even photo frames will add character, colour and texture to the design. Adding these to your kitchen island is a great way of incorporating it into your existing design and also brings the colour of the cabinetry to life,' recommends William Durrant, owner of Herringbone.

3. Hide behind cupboard doors

If you prefer to keep your kitchen sleek, fuss-free and super tidy then a library might add too much to your scheme. Use this in your favour and go for a speakeasy-style hidden bar cupboard - the way you style it will depend on what works for your lifestyle but adding a shelf for your favourite tipples plus some bespoke kitchen lighting will bring your bookshelf to life.

The small details will make the biggest difference in a kitchen cupboard turned library. Match the inside worktop to surfaces around your kitchen and finish with a chic mirrored backsplash for a luxury touch.

4. Opt for freestanding furniture

For small kitchens or situations where a renovation with more built-in storage isn't in question, utilise freestanding furniture for your kitchen library.

There's no reason why bookshelves intended for offices or living rooms can't be used in your kitchen, so don't rule these out if you're looking to create your own library. It doesn't have to be a big piece of furniture either - freestanding kitchen shelves will work just as well.

5. Create a traditional library look

Many of us likely dream of a period drama-esque library filled with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and while this probably isn't within reach, you can certainly take inspiration from antique-style libraries for your kitchen.

Make space for a larger built-in bookshelf and display a plethora of multi-coloured spines for a lived-in look. Complete with a ladder that can also be used for accessing those hard-to-reach cupboards.

6. Keep in easy reach

Kitchens often lack personality so it's worth finding ways to showcase accessories without impeding on valuable storage space. If an area of your kitchen isn't deep enough to utilise as a drawer or cupboard and would otherwise be covered with a plinth or boxed in, consider opening up part of the space to use as a shelf.

This shelf turns the practical area of a hob into a spot full of colour. It doesn't just have to be for your library either, adding in a potted plant or photo frame will add character.

7. Disguise behind reeded glass

If you're undecided on whether to keep your kitchen library on show for everyone to see or hidden behind closed doors, reeded glass doors might be the ultimate solution.

Reeded glass has been a big kitchen trend in recent years, adding a glamorous touch to a space and opening up dark and compact rooms. It's also perfect for storing your prettiest pieces of crockery and even books - the colours will burst through for a fun touch without overwhelming the scheme.

FAQs

How should you style a kitchen library?

Although the answer to this question might seem simple - a bookshelf doesn't just have to be for storing books.

Of course, if you choose to just stick to books then there is still a lot you can do with it. Whether it's rainbow-inspired colour coordination or facing the spines in for a netral palette, you can make a statement with just books.

Alternatively, propping books up with a potted plant, decorative vase or displaying family photos will make open shelving look more interesting and turn your kitchen into a personal, family-first space.

Are you tempted to create your own kitchen library?