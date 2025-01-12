The Traitors Castle has embraced this year’s hottest kitchen colour trend - we think its cherry red kitchen is good enough to kill for

BBC’s The Traitors has embraced 2025’s hottest colour trend, and we’re obsessed with the results. Dousing the iconic castle’s kitchen in a deep cherry red shade, it’s a colour choice that’s good enough to kill for.

Deep, sultry red shades are going to be one of this year’s hottest kitchen colour trends, and I have to say The Traitors team have killed it this year with it's red kitchen ideas .

The BBC reality show, which is all about murder and manipulation, is also a great example of maximalist design - just last year we fell head over heels for The Traitors’ Scottish Style Interiors , and this year is no exception. Red is the ‘it’ colour of the season, from cherry to burgundy and The Traitors has just cemented its cult status.

The Traitors kitchen

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/LLARA PLAZA)

The Traitors will be taking over our lives for this month - murder mystery meets Big Brother? Yes, please. But aside from all the backstabbing and betrayal, one thing captured my attention - the castle’s gorgeous red kitchen.

Cherry red has been waking waves already this year as a hot new colour trend, with the Pinterest Predicts 2025 report, citing it as one to watch. But applied to the castle decor, I think cherry red helps bring the game to life.

‘The dark cherry red tone adds a touch of mystery and depth, which really suits the eerie atmosphere of The Traitors castle. It’s the perfect colour to match the show's sense of intrigue and suspense. Plus, red is often associated with confidence - and as we’ve seen on The Traitors, some of the contestants have plenty of that, maybe even a little too much!’ says Catherine Jacob, Head of Design, at Hovia .

‘The Traitors kitchen is designed in a way that feels chaotic yet oddly strategic - almost like it’s meant to reflect the game itself. With storage space placed randomly in the middle of the kitchen island, mismatched crockery contrasting against plates, pots, and pans arranged symmetrically, it creates a sense of disorder and unease. The kitchen is a central space in any home, and I’d imagine this layout is deliberately designed to heighten the tension and influence the conversations that unfold there.’

Despite the chaos, The Traitors red kitchen is a thing of beauty with deep red tones sitting in an alcove above the stove, it perfectly frames the luxury copper pans in front. It may be a space for talking strategy - but it’s also an effective statement colour.

How to achieve the look at home

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Polly Wreford)

Now I don’t know the exact paint shade for The Traitors kitchen - but Magnet Kitchens has revealed a pretty close match - their shade Morello. Magnet’s newest shade Morello , is a close match for the cherry-red seen in the show’s kitchen. It’s a velvety hue with delicate hints of purple to balance the energetic, pop of red.

'Layer cherry red with other sensorial dark hues for a vintage and bolder look,’ says Magnet’s Head of Design, Jen Nash. ‘Alternatively, contrast red with soft mixable neutrals, for an inviting and stylish atmosphere. ‘Pops of bolder accent colours, such as red, against a neutral background create a striking visual contrast, adding a contemporary edge to your design.’

Cherry red is a powerful colour, so it’s important to think about what effect you want to make when you bring it to your space.

‘If you’re thinking about bringing a touch of cherry red into your space, it’s important to consider the mood you want to create. While the colour can add a dark, mysterious vibe, it also brings a sense of elegance, warmth, and romance,’ says Catherine.

‘You don’t have to limit it to just your walls though - you can bring in cherry red through soft furnishings like cushions or tablecloths, and even incorporate it into your crockery and kitchen appliances. As seen on The Traitors, it’s a powerful colour that can really change the aesthetic of a room.’

Get the look

These are the closest shade matches we could find to The Traitors kitchen.

The Little Greene Paint Company Absolute Matt Emulsion - Baked Cherry From £5.50 at John Lewis Wonderfully rich, this deep red shade screams opulance. Dunelm Russet Eggshell Emulsion Paint £16 at Dunelm This jewel-tones red feels very glamourous, giving any space a luxury feel. Dulux Walls & Ceilings Matt Emulsion Paint, Pepper Red, 2.5 Litres £19.99 at Amazon A brighter option, this bold red takes on a more playful tone within the trend.

The Traitors currently airs at 9pm on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Wednesday's, Thursday's and Friday's. If, like me, you don’t want this series to end, embracing a dark cherry red kitchen is one way to keep the murderous spirit of the show alive.