Hooked on 'The Traitors' Scottish-style interiors? 6 home decor ideas we're stealing that nail the old-money aesthetic

If, like us, you've got The Traitors fever then you'll know that while the spotlight shines bright on Friday's finale, there is equally much to be said about the awe-inspiring setting and interiors of the show's home: Ardross Castle.

The murder mystery-style game show is set on a grand estate in the Scottish Highlands, in all its old-money glory. This luxurious yet modern stately vibe has been a huge home decor trend recently, especially when you consider how this motif also took centre stage in the likes of Saltburn and Fool Me Once, too.

Ardross Castle's gorgeous countryside setting offers an insight into the vast world of stately homes, with nods towards the dark Victorian trend and grandmillennial interiors throughout. Needless to say, she's a beauty – and believe it or not, it's easy enough to add that same Scottish flair to your own home.

6 Scottish style interior ideas to steal from The Traitors

In celebration of the upcoming The Traitors finale, we've rounded up a handful of ways you can incorporate a touch of Scottish magic into your interiors – no huge estate required.

1. A rich, earthy colour palette

'The grand setting of Ardross Castle can at first seem hard to replicate at home, but evoking that regal feel comes in the choice of fabrics and colours,' begins Sarah McCann, product and trend expert at Scottish-based premium interiors brand, Voyage Maison.

Sarah advises opting for a rich colour palette of heritage hues for a Scottish-style living room colour scheme. Think deep magentas, royal blues, and emerald green. Pair those pops of colours with warm, earthy elements like rich browns and sunset oranges to tie it together for that true stately home feel.

2. Intricate, clashing patterns

You know we can't talk about Scottish interiors without paying mention to decorating with tartan, which is often at the forefront of the nation's cultural heritage – notably for its traditional and nostalgic elements that make a home (even as big as Ardross Castle) feel more cosy and inviting.

'This classic pattern has a timeless quality and can elevate a traditional scheme as well as provide an interesting contrast in a more contemporary home,' remarks Amy Wilson, interior designer at 247 Blinds and 247 Curtains. However, to bring it up a notch, don't be afraid to clash patterns. Pairing tartans with other dramatic, intricate designs will elevate your space further.

Take inspiration from one of Scotland's greatest and lean into the floral and organic style of architect and designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh for a different take on heritage design. 'Think bold florals, symmetrical motifs and fluid lines in the patterns and prints,' explains Sarah.

3. Velvet furnishings

It's no secret that velvet furnishings are a millennial favourite – green velvet sofas, in particular. While many may say that it's a sofa trend on its way out, if you're after the heritage feel of the Highlands, rest assured that you're right on style. Even more so if boasts a classic Chesterfield design.

'Velvet furniture has long been a feature of regal interiors,' begins Victoria Foster, interior stylist at ScS, 'due to its timeless, elegant nature'. At this point, it's safe to say that no period living room idea is complete without a touch of velvet furnishings within the space – and The Traitors' Ardross Castle is filled with them.

While you're at it, Sarah even suggests considering 'embellishments, fringing, and jacquard' to nail the look further.

4. Gold accents

One look around a stately estate is enough to make it abundantly clear that gold will always have a permanent residence within it.

Victoria notes that 'brass and gold are having a real moment in interiors', namely because of their timeless quality and how they make a great choice for accent pieces. From floor or table lamps to light fittings and switches, the interior stylist assures that these tones truly help to instantly elevate a space.

Better yet, gold and brass accents paired with the rich, earthy colour palette we mentioned earlier will make for a living room that looks expensive.

5. Dark wood finishes

Of course, another feature that will continue to stand the test of time is dark wood interiors, which bring the likes of Scottish-inspired interiors and vintage living room ideas onto a similar playing field.

'Antique furniture and dark wood finishes pay homage to Scotland's historic charm,' explains Jeannette Hudson, furniture expert at Online Sofa Shop. 'Dark woods such as mahogany, oak, or walnut add sophistication to your home, creating focal points that enhance the overall sense of opulence and heritage within your home.'

It's all the more reason to get stuck into second-hand shopping for furniture, with Made in Chelsea's Mark-Francis even calling it 'the way forward'.

6. Chunky, layered soft furnishings

Lastly, it's not a Traitors-inspired interiors round-up without an honourable mention of Claudia Winkleman's crazy knit jumpers. Therefore, it was only fitting we talk about all things soft furnishings as finishing touches to achieving the stately, Scottish Highlands look.

Don't be afraid of chunky, knit blankets and going headfirst into layering accent cushions galore, in all different shapes, sizes, and colours. Given that a big focus on Scottish-inspired interiors is to have fun with patterns, the easiest way to incorporate these bolder designs in a modern way is though the likes of throws, cushions, and rugs.

Better yet, Victoria notes that soft furnishings 'pose less of a commitment than bespoke curtains for example, yet can completely tie the room together and instantly give that heritage feel'.

Jeannette concludes, 'Scotland's rich history and dramatic landscapes translate beautifully into the world of interiors. Its traditional styles – rooted in practicality and comfort – are both timeless and inviting.'

So, whether you go full The Traitors mode with your decorating ideas or would rather introduce these elements subtly, the key lies in balancing authenticity with your own personal style.