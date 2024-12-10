Pinterest is predicting this bold colour will dominate homes in 2025 - why cherry red is worth paying attention to

Rich cherry red is an upcoming interiors trend you need to be aware of for the New Year according to the Pinterest Predicts 2025 report.

New year, new you? What better way to reinvent yourself than by incorporating a hot colour trend into your home? There’s no denying rich and glossy cherry red shades have made a statement in the fashion world this year and it seems this sultry trend is making headway in the interior world, too, as Pinterest reported searches for ‘dark cherry red’ were up 235% this year.

But why is cherry red making waves? ‘Even in small doses, cherry red is a great statement colour. Be brave and rebel against decorating rules. It takes confidence to ‘paint outside of the lines’, but it’s one of the easiest ways to make an impressive impact in an otherwise uninspiring space,’ says Helen Shaw, Director of Marketing (International) at Benjamin Moore .

(Image credit: Future PLC)

It may be a brave colour, but cherry red pairs well with neutrals such as warm creams and greys, making the hue an excellent choice for adding vibrancy to your kitchen or living room ideas without overwhelming a space.

‘Cherry red is a dynamic colour, so it’s great for adding luxury and warmth to a space. It’s the perfect counterfoil to neutrals like grey, tan or cream and is beautifully complemented by azure blue, green or orange for a more vibrant room. When used sparingly, it gives depth to a restrained scheme and when used with confidence, it evokes decadence and indulgence,’ says award-winning interior designer Ann Marie Cousins, owner of AMC Design .

How to style cherry red

The colour is indulgent and sociable - think red wine or your deepest lipstick shade. Because of this, it’s a colour best suited to busy spaces like your kitchen or living room.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Polly Wreford)

‘The best way to use cherry red is to go all in, think of a gentlemen’s club, a 1920s speakeasy or a private members’ bar. Create an indulgent haven in your sitting room that is the perfect refuge after a busy week,' says Ann Marie from AMC designs.

'This is where colour drenching or double drenching comes into its own. Pair this luxe colour with warm metals, like gold and brass as well as mirrored finishes, in addition to a range of textures and patterns for visual interest.'

Helen from Benjamin Moore also suggests using: ‘masking tape to play with angles and introduce unexpected geometry to a corner, creating your own modern take on coving in a fearless, eye-catching colour such as red. Pair with furniture and accessories in the same shade to lock the scheme together.' This is a playful paint idea for a room that doesn't involve a full-colour scheme change.

‘Alternatively, a statement wall is a great way to introduce red to your home before committing to a full room, which may seem overwhelming if it is your first time using red.’

(Image credit: Katie Lee)

Shop the cherry red trend

The best way to style a statement colour is to be brave and go for it. If you’re working to more of a budget, we recommend adding cherry red accessories as a starting point.

Cherry is red will definitely be making an appearance in my decor this year, has it inspired you too?