This inspirational kitchen diner has been given a brave colour injection of green, pink, coral and mustard – and wow, it’s made a real impact.

The owner’s original kitchen wasn’t all bad, but the space was really dark, so they had architects draw up plans for a rear and side return extension in which to create a bright, sociable kitchen diner with a neighbouring utility and playroom.

When it came to choosing just the right style, Pluck Kitchens birch plywood kitchens with coloured laminate veneers hit the spot. The owners felt that none of their kitchen ideas were boring. Quite the opposite, in fact. These are home owners who love colour and all things maximalist, and who felt that the green, coral and blush colour choices on offer at Pluck would go brilliantly together.

Before and after – colourful kitchen transformation

As it’s a big space, the owners wanted contrast, rather than everything sinking into the walls with just one colour. ‘It was fun choosing such a colourful kitchen,’ says the owner. ‘Pluck had a jigsaw system you could play around with. They must’ve mocked up about ten different options before we chose this combination.’ The coral and green kitchen idea is both sophisticated and fresh.

Contemporary side return

The side skylight lets in loads of light and looks amazing. All the woodwork was painted in a dark colour to match the aluminium window frames, which creates a cohesive feel against all the colour elsewhere. The larder and crockery cupboards are light pink inside. Whenever you open them you get even more colour.

Garden view

Having a toddler, the thought of folding garden doors was not an option, due to safety concerns. This aluminium glazing feels more solid, and having the middle doors open in the summer is all they felt they needed to create an indoor/outdoor feel.

Vertical wall tiles

Mustard yellow wall tiles laid vertically rather than horizontally add an unusual design feature. Using the tiles in this way creates a unique kitchen splashback idea to keep the walls protected in style. Top of the wishlist was a range cooker which offers gas, plus a sociable island with sink and stools.

The full kitchen renovation and extension, documented @theyesmumnest, took three months and the results are spectacular.

Ply drawers

The owners are big fans of natural materials, so they chose a pale wood veneer for some of the drawer fronts, which ties in with the flooring. The well designed drawers provide a highly efficient kitchen storage idea.

Terrazzo worktops

The owner fell in love with this Terrazzo island worktop from Diespeker & Co before she’d even bought the house. It works well with the industrial black doors and contrasts with the natural flooring. She chose brushed gold fittings, such as the tap, throughout, to link everything together.