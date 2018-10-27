Before and after: demolishing two split-level extensions created a dream kitchen

Amy Cutmore
By

The owners replaced them with one level space on the same footprint

‘We had plans to renovate the house, but were going to leave the kitchen as it was,’ say the owners of this six-bedroom detached house in southwest London.

‘When  we started talking to CDMS Architects, we realised that the problem with the ground floor was that it was split over two levels and had no flow. They suggested demolishing the old extensions and building a new, level structure in its place that flowed into the garden.’

Kitchen-makeover-with-grey-Plain-English-units-and-concrete-floors-4

Image credit: James French

‘We moved away from the hi-gloss doors we had in our previous home, wanting a loft-style look. We found units we liked in the Plain English showroom and the designer there helped us with space planning.’

In a big space, it’s best to go large or hang a row of shades above the island, as shown above. A wine fridge  on the table  side of the  island to make  top-ups easier.

Kitchen-makeover-with-grey-Plain-English-units-and-concrete-floors-7

Image credit: James French

‘Having the kitchen separate from the other downstairs rooms didn’t work,’ says the owner. ‘We needed an integrated space where we could entertain.’

The couple found inspiration at a showroom. ‘It had a roomset like a loft kitchen, so we could picture it in our space straight away,’ they say.

Kitchen-makeover-with-grey-Plain-English-units-and-concrete-floors-3

Image credit: James French

We like the airy, minimalist loft look,’ says the owner. ‘The extra space and the black metal door frames really gave us that. Our architect came up with lots of amazing ideas, like the big roof lantern above  the dining table’

Properly sealed, the polished concrete flooring is  practical and versatile,  and it works really well  with underfloor  heating

Kitchen-makeover-with-grey-Plain-English-units-and-concrete-floors

image credit: James French

Stacking the ovens is an economical use of space. ‘I would have liked another tall cupboard for an integrated coffee machine,’ says the owner, ‘but we couldn’t fit one in.’

The DIY splashback was simply made from  a piece of plywood painted to match the units.

Kitchen-makeover-with-grey-Plain-English-units-and-concrete-floors-8

Image credit: James French

The larder cupboards, which are recessed into the right-hand wall, have a combination of interior fittings, from drawer baskets and corner shelves to door-mounted spice racks, for storing dry goods.

Kitchen-makeover-with-grey-Plain-English-units-and-concrete-floors-5

image credit: James French

‘We wanted a relaxed, kitchen-living space and this was the best way of achieving it. In hindsight, it would have been worth putting in an extra shelf and another plug for charging all our mobile phones and tablets, but otherwise we’re so happy with  how well it’s worked.’

