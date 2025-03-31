Jamie Laing split opinions on TikTok over discussions of where he and his wife, Sophie Habboo, would place their oven during their home renovation - but experts say their placement choice can work wonders for your kitchen.

The Made in Chelsea star, turned BBC Radio 1 presenter, frequently shares the couple's renovation on social media, but when discussing plans for their kitchen island ideas , the comment section was truly divided.

Commenters were quick to disagree with Sophie and Jamie when they announced plans to place their oven in their kitchen islands.

Are the couple making a huge mistake? Or is adding an oven to a kitchen a smart and modern solution? I asked the experts to find out…

‘We’re having the oven on the island so I can cook and entertain guests,’ Sophie tells Jamie, who is recording. The couple plan to be able to face their guests (and assuming their dining table) from the front of their stove - but is this possible?

'Installing an oven on a kitchen island is possible and is great for anyone who loves to cook, as it will optimise the working triangle by removing the need to travel back and forth between the hob and oven,' says Matt Phillips, Head of UK Operations at Rotpunkt.

By centralising the cooking space, the host is more included in the atmosphere of the room. We all know the feeling of slaving in front of a stove while our families and friends enjoy themselves behind us. So the plan to centralise the cooking space is a smart way to create a more welcoming environment, making it a great sociable layout idea .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Kitchen islands have become a staple in modern layouts, and many homeowners are choosing to incorporate ovens (often with hobs above) into them. It can look incredibly sleek and contemporary, especially in open-plan spaces where the kitchen is the heart of the home,’ says Kimbly Mackman, Managing Director, Eastaway Property.

‘From an estate agent’s point of view, it’s certainly not unusual – and when done well, it can become a real feature in the room. It’s practical, social, and helps create a space that feels connected, especially when the person cooking wants to be part of what’s happening in the rest of the home.’

(Image credit: Adelina Iliev )

However, TikTok is a little less convinced - ‘Don’t put the the oven on the island!’ echoed the sentiment of many comments, with some users concerned about the logistics of a kitchen island oven. And it is true, if you’re working with a small kitchen , an oven in your island may not be possible.

‘An oven needs enough clearance to open the door safely, room to pull out hot trays, and enough workspace around it to make it practical. If the island is already quite compact, adding an oven to it can make the space feel tight and reduce your prep area. In those cases, a wall-mounted oven in a tall unit often makes more sense,’ says Kimbly.

Moreover, adding an oven to your kitchen island can result in less storage space, which can be a nightmare if you're already working with a small space.

'Added to this, the position of an island oven is much lower down when to compared to a typical wall installation, so it’s worth looking into the special features like fully retractable oven doors or a compact combi oven that works as both a traditional oven and microwave,' recommends Matt.

'This will allow you to claw back valuable storage space in the island unit and position the oven slightly higher due to its smaller size, ensuring easy access and ability to serve multiple functions like prepping, cooking, and dining!'

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Darren Chung)

A kitchen island oven is also lower to the ground than a wall-mounted oven which can be more awkward to access, too.

‘A better position for an oven is in a tall wall unit or mid-height unit because it gives you the best ergonomics,’ says Chris Gallagher, Sales Director UK & Ireland at Franke.

‘The bottom of the oven aligns with the worktop level, and this makes it easier to see the contents of the oven and monitor cooking progress, as well as making it easier and safer to lift things in and out. When an oven is below the worktop, it's harder on the back and the knees to bend down and lift heavy and hot items out.’

If you have the space or frequently entertain guests, including an oven in your kitchen island is a great idea as it centralises the cooking space. But for smaller kitchens, which probably applies to most of us, a wall-mounted oven is a better choice.

I personally think an oven integrated into the kitchen island would look great, but it wouldn’t work for my tiny kitchen. Do you think it’s a good idea?

Oven kitchen island essentials

If you opt to add a hob to your kitchen island and an oven, it will be the first thing people see, so you'll need a couple of star pieces of cookware and accessories to make it shine.