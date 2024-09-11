We put Le Creuset and Ninja cookware head to head to see which brand's pans shape up the best

I know what you're thinking - surely it's sacrilegious to even put Le Creuset vs Ninja in the same sentence when it comes to cookware. While Le Creuset's well earned reputation when it comes to the best cast iron cookware shows no hint of tarnishing, Ninja has been making waves in recent years with its release of the best non stick pans.

So should you stick with the classic stylings and features of a Le Creuset pan, long a staple of wedding registries and professional kitchens, or give Ninja's new look multi-functional pans a go? I've tried a range of Le Creuset and Ninja pans over the years, so without further ado, here's my take as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Shallow Casserole £149 at John Lewis £186.75 at Amazon £285 at very.co.uk You might have been expecting my all-time Le Creuset pick to be the classic round casserole dish. But this shallow version is the ultimate piece from the brand in my opinion. For frying, sauces, browning and even for pies and flans, it never fails. It even works for stir fries. If there's one Le Creuset you're going to invest in, make it this one. Ninja Foodi ZEROSTICK Frying Pan £21.99 at Amazon £21.99 at very.co.uk £31.99 at John Lewis This Ninja pick is a different kettle of fish from Le Creuset's cast iron. It's a hard-anodised aluminium pan which Ninja claims is entirely non-stick and up to 20x stronger than other brands. As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I've tried this pan and loved it and our Editor-in-Chief Heather owns this exact pan too.

Le Creuset's Shallow Casserole Dish

There are so many different Ninja and Le Creuset cookware pieces, so I'll start with my favourite pans from each brand. Le Creuset pans make a special addition to a home, and after trying several different types (cast iron, toughened non-stick pans and stainless), the one I recommend to anyone who'll listen is the Cast Iron Shallow Casserole.

Last year, when I attended a cook-along with Le Creuset's resident home economist Alison Haigh, this is the pan that she said she rates above any other. Due to its shallow base, it's more versatile for browning meat and vegetables, and as it's oven-safe (including the lid) up to 260°C, it is perfect for finishing off dishes.

Alison even showed me how to use the shallow casserole as a baking dish, whipping up a flan in the bottom of the pan, and temporarily removing the knob from the lid to use that side for cinnamon rolls.

It's not just during the cook-along that the shallow cast iron dish impressed. I also tested it at our test centre against a range of other cast iron dishes. It had the most impressive heat-up time of the lot.

Ninja's ZEROSTICK 26cm Sauté Pan

Ninja's best pan, in my opinion, is from their ZEROSTICK range. The saute pan, in the 26cm size, is the perfect base piece for everyday cooking if you don't want to fork out for the Le Creuset casserole dish.

It's similarly oven-safe up to 260°C, and features a tempered glass lid, which I found so handy during cooking for keeping an eye on the progress of a dish without losing heat.

Thanks to the aluminium make-up of this pan, you can also use metal utensils on its surface. That's always going to be a controversial choice, but if you always end up using your fish slice or spatula anyway, at least you know you won't be harming the lifespan of your pan.

Le Creuset vs Ninja - Range

Le Creuset's cast iron range always steals the show, but you might not know that the brand also has a stainless steel range and a toughened non-stick set if you prefer those types of materials in your kitchen. I tried out the Signature Stainless Steel Shallow Casserole (£209 from Le Creuset) recently, and was astounded at how quickly it conducted heat on an induction hob.

Going back to the cast iron collection, the variety of dishes on offer might also surprise you if you're not a signed up Le Creuset fan. The larger Cast Iron Oval Casserole always seems to be a hit with families, as it has an incredible capacity for meal prepping, while the Cast Iron Petal Casseroles (from £295.00) will always steal the show for me in terms of design.

Another practical pick we love is the Le Creuset Bread Oven, which we tried and tested in our review with great success. It even leaves a Le Creuset imprint in your freshly baked loaf.

Ninja's cookware range is also surprisingly vast. The ZEROSTICK range is the star of the show, with the tagline 'zero stick, chip or flake' proving true in our at-home tests so far. It's joined by a range of ceramic pans, which worked well when I tried them to prevent food from sticking during cooking.

The other interesting addition to the Ninja range is the Foodi Possible Cookware Collection, which takes a leaf out of the Always Pan by Our Place book, a brand we previously compared in our piece on Le Creuset vs the Our Place Always Pan.

The Ninja Foodi Possible Pan (from £129.99 at Le Creuset) is supposed to have 9 different uses: Steam, Simmer, Roast, Braise, Bake, Sauté, Sear, Boil & Fry. It woudn't be a Ninja product without a multi-functional element, but I have to admit, these sound like things that a normal pan can do. I like the added accessories for the price, however.

Le Creuset vs Ninja - Price

Le Creuset's cast iron range is famous for good reason - it's unbeatable for quality. But if it's a bargain you're looking for, the upfront cost of a Le Creuset might not be for you, with their smallest cast iron pot beginning from £209.

If you've got a long-term outlook on your cookware, then thinking about the cost per use of one of these pans across a 10 year span might sweeten the deal. And there's the lifetime guarantee that the brand offers to factor in.

Ninja's pans are straightforwardly more affordable than Le Creuset though they definitely aren't the cheapest cookware brand on the market. Prices for their ZEROSTICK range begin from £39.99, but bundling up with a set is more cost effective if you need a completely new set.

Le Creuset vs Ninja - Which should you buy?

As much as I love Ninja and their innovative range of products, I think that if you have the cash, you should opt for a Le Creuset pot every single time. Le Creuset products really are heirloom quality in my opinion, and once you've paid the (albeit significant) upfront cost, you'll have a hardworking kitchen addition that you can keep for years, probably even decades.

Ninja pans are a good alternative if you're at a mid-range budget, and will also last a good amount of time. At least, the ones I've tested have. But for the best of the best, Le Creuset is the cookware brand for everyone.