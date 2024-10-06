Le Creuset's new halloween collection has landed - and this piece in particular caught the eye of our editors

Spooky season is finally here and Le Creuset’s new mini halloween dishes are perfect for adding some eerie elegance to any Halloween hosting you have planned.

When it comes to searching for the best cast iron cookware, Le Creuset always ranks very highly. Renowned for its style and durability - it can last a lifetime - the brand is a staple for quality cooking at home.

Le Creuset is largely responsible for launching the pumpkin casserole dish trend, which they have bought back for Halloween alongside some a Stoneware Set of 4 Mini Halloween Dishes that caught the eye of our team of editors.

The Le Creuset Halloween collection

Stoneware Set of 4 Mini Halloween Dishes
Stoneware Set of 4 Mini Halloween Dishes

Available in four different shapes - a blood red pumpkin, white mummy, black cat and a blue ghost, they are a stylish addition to Halloween. Ideal for dishing up snacks and dips at any spooky do’s you have planned. Also with a £50 price tag they are one of the more affordable pieces in the Le Creuset range.

Molly Cleary, Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliance Editor is an expert when it comes to finding the best kitchenware for our homes. ‘After testing plenty of cookware over the years, I'm a signed up Le Creuset fan thanks to the quality of the pieces and this new Halloween collection is my dream party addition,’ she said.

‘Given how long Le Creuset lasts, you know that you can use these year after year too. My favourite is the 4 mini dishes. Who doesn't want to serve party food out of a tiny pumpkin dish?'

Cast Iron Pumpkin Casserole
Cast Iron Pumpkin Casserole

There are seven colours of the Cast Iron Pumpkin Casserole dishes to choose from, ranging from a rich orange called Volcanic, their new Thyme colourway and my personal favourite - Chambray. The Cast Iron Pumpkin Casserole dishes have a capacity of 37l and comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Stoneware Pumpkin Mini Casserole
Stoneware Pumpkin Mini Casserole

At £50, Le Creuset’s Stoneware Pumpkin Mini Casserole are a better alternative if you want a little pumpkin charm at a lower price point. These mini casserole dishes are perfect for making indicidula portion or pot pies.

Stoneware Pumpkin Butter Dish
Stoneware Pumpkin Butter Dish

The whole collection is focused on enhancing your autumnal tablescaping game which is shown by this butter dish. Looking like something out of a fairy tale, it’s a great seasonal addition to your dining room table.

Alternative Halloween cookware

However, if the Le Creuset range is still a little out of your budget don't worry as there is plenty of beautiful Halloween tableware to choose from this year. Here are just a few of my favourite alternatives.

Large Pumpkin Casserole Dish
Large Pumpkin Casserole Dish

A Le Creuset Pumpkin Dish is on everyone's wish list but this dupe from La Redoute is a whopping 10 times cheaper than and looks just as good.

Black spiders web serving plate
John Lewis Halloween Spider Web Stoneware Dish, 22cm, Black

If spooky serving dishes are your style this Halloween, this black spider web plate should be spooky enough for your table display.

Halloween Toast Large Enamel Cooking Pot
Halloween Toast Large Enamel Cooking Pot

If you're looking to cook up a storm this Halloween this pot from Emma Bridgewater has all the Halloween magic at a fraction of the cost.

I never realised quite how much I wanted spooky kitchenware in my home - how will you be decorating this spooky season?

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

