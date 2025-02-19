Lidl’s new double stack air fryer is £100 cheaper than the Ninja Double Stack — we were shocked by its similarities

Lidl is launching a brand new double-stack air fryer that we think could rival the popular Ninja Double Stack.

Over the past few years, air fryers have proved they’re more than a cooking gimmick and have rightfully earned a place on our kitchen countertops. I can speak for the Ideal Home team when I say we couldn’t live without an air fryer - which is why we’re always on the hunt to find the best air fryers on the market.

However, we’re also partial to a budget buy, so spotting the Lidl Haden 11L Double Stack Air Fryer with Window (£89.99) was launching in stores on 20 February this year, we couldn’t resist bringing it to your attention, too.

Haden 11l Double Stack Air Fryer With Window £89.99 at Lidl Even down to it's sleek control panel, this an almost perfect match for the Ninja Double Stack. But we think the added window gives this air fryer an edge ahead of the comepetition. Ninja Double Stack Sl300uk Air Fryer - Black £199.99 at Currys Ninja are a household name when it comes to air fryers, and the double stack is specially designed to save you space and maximise the ammount of food you can cook - making it a great choice for families.

Lidl's Haden 11L Double Stack Air Fryer

At £89.99, the Haden 11L Double Stack Air Fryer is more than £100 cheaper than the Ninja Double Stack. While Ninja is certainly an Ideal Home favourite and a household name when it comes to air fryers, it’s hard to resist such a huge saving - especially if you’re looking for air fryers under £100 .

The main thing that sets the Lidl model apart is the inclusion of a window, allowing you to keep an eye on your food as it cooks. Window features are often seen on higher-end air fryer models, so the inclusion in the Haden 11L Double Stack Air Fryer means you don’t have to scrimp on the best air fryer features.

The Haden 11L Double Stack Air Fryer features two 5.5L cooking baskets as well as racks to optimise cooking space. Like the Ninja Double Stack, the Haden air fryer also has Match and Sync cooking features to time your meals perfectly.

Lidl’s Haden air fryer has a larger capacity than Ninja’s 9.5L capacity and has a total of 12 cooking features compared to Ninja’s six. That being said, we haven’t had a chance to try the Haden 11L Double Stack Air Fryer (although I do plan on getting my hands on one), whereas we have reviewed the Ninja Double Stack and put it through its paces with our trusted team of reviewers.

Rating the Ninja Double Stack four stars out of five, our reviewer found this fryer was space-saving compared to other duel zone air fryers and was able to cook more than other air fryers. However, they felt it didn’t quite live up to Ninja’s high standard of air fryers. Because of this, if you’re looking to invest in a top-of-the-range air fryer, I’d recommend the Ninja FlexDrawer Air Fryer , which is Ideal Home’s best-rated air fryer.

'Lidl's version of the Ninja Double Stack is quite startling in its similarities (even down the control panel on the side), but it's hard to say exactly what the performance will be like without taking it for a test run,’ says Molly Cleary , Kitchen Appliances Editor and Certified Expert for Appliances.

‘I've tried the Ninja Double Stack in white and was so impressed by its design and performance and while I think Ninja still holds the title of the prettier option, I can see why people might want to take a chance on this Lidl alternative for the price!'

Ninja is hard to beat in terms of quality, so if you were looking to invest in an air fryer, I’d suggest spending a little more on an iconic Ninja fryer. However, if you’re looking to save a few pennies, Lidll is renowned for providing high-quality alternatives to our favourite brands - I think the Haden 11L Double Stack Air Fryer is certainly worth a try.