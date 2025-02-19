Lidl’s new double stack air fryer is £100 cheaper than the Ninja Double Stack — we were shocked by its similarities
These air fryers could be twins, but which one is worth your money?
Lidl is launching a brand new double-stack air fryer that we think could rival the popular Ninja Double Stack.
Over the past few years, air fryers have proved they’re more than a cooking gimmick and have rightfully earned a place on our kitchen countertops. I can speak for the Ideal Home team when I say we couldn’t live without an air fryer - which is why we’re always on the hunt to find the best air fryers on the market.
However, we’re also partial to a budget buy, so spotting the Lidl Haden 11L Double Stack Air Fryer with Window (£89.99) was launching in stores on 20 February this year, we couldn’t resist bringing it to your attention, too.
Even down to it's sleek control panel, this an almost perfect match for the Ninja Double Stack. But we think the added window gives this air fryer an edge ahead of the comepetition.
Lidl's Haden 11L Double Stack Air Fryer
At £89.99, the Haden 11L Double Stack Air Fryer is more than £100 cheaper than the Ninja Double Stack. While Ninja is certainly an Ideal Home favourite and a household name when it comes to air fryers, it’s hard to resist such a huge saving - especially if you’re looking for air fryers under £100.
The main thing that sets the Lidl model apart is the inclusion of a window, allowing you to keep an eye on your food as it cooks. Window features are often seen on higher-end air fryer models, so the inclusion in the Haden 11L Double Stack Air Fryer means you don’t have to scrimp on the best air fryer features.
The Haden 11L Double Stack Air Fryer features two 5.5L cooking baskets as well as racks to optimise cooking space. Like the Ninja Double Stack, the Haden air fryer also has Match and Sync cooking features to time your meals perfectly.
Lidl’s Haden air fryer has a larger capacity than Ninja’s 9.5L capacity and has a total of 12 cooking features compared to Ninja’s six. That being said, we haven’t had a chance to try the Haden 11L Double Stack Air Fryer (although I do plan on getting my hands on one), whereas we have reviewed the Ninja Double Stack and put it through its paces with our trusted team of reviewers.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Rating the Ninja Double Stack four stars out of five, our reviewer found this fryer was space-saving compared to other duel zone air fryers and was able to cook more than other air fryers. However, they felt it didn’t quite live up to Ninja’s high standard of air fryers. Because of this, if you’re looking to invest in a top-of-the-range air fryer, I’d recommend the Ninja FlexDrawer Air Fryer, which is Ideal Home’s best-rated air fryer.
'Lidl's version of the Ninja Double Stack is quite startling in its similarities (even down the control panel on the side), but it's hard to say exactly what the performance will be like without taking it for a test run,’ says Molly Cleary, Kitchen Appliances Editor and Certified Expert for Appliances.
‘I've tried the Ninja Double Stack in white and was so impressed by its design and performance and while I think Ninja still holds the title of the prettier option, I can see why people might want to take a chance on this Lidl alternative for the price!'
Ninja is hard to beat in terms of quality, so if you were looking to invest in an air fryer, I’d suggest spending a little more on an iconic Ninja fryer. However, if you’re looking to save a few pennies, Lidll is renowned for providing high-quality alternatives to our favourite brands - I think the Haden 11L Double Stack Air Fryer is certainly worth a try.
Alternatives
The FlexDrawer is versatile, phenomenally powerful and so easy to use - we'd argue it can even replace your oven.
With this air fryer, you get touchscreen controls, excellent cooking results and premium features (such as a shake reminder halfway through cooking), all for less than £100
If you're looking for a dual zone air fryer, this is still the most coveted Ninja out there for good reason. It has the best execution of the two-drawer design on the market, it's supremely powerful and looks nice.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
3 simple ways to transform your home with colour ready for spring
A little paint and lots of creativity can go a long way
By Rebecca Knight
-
Is the VAX HomePro Pet-Design Cordless Vacuum worth investing in? I tested it for three weeks to find out
This review puts the VAX HomePro Pet-Design to the test to see if it's worth the price tag
By Katie Sims
-
What is a composite door? 4 front door specialists explain the pros and cons
Find out what this type of door is made from and how it could enhance your home
By Rebecca Foster
-
Beyonce’s interior designer has teamed up with Our Place to transform the iconic Always Pan with this year’s hottest colour
We didn't think Our Place could look any better - until now...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I used to spend a fortune on fresh basil - but this £99 device has turned my kitchen worktop into an indoor herb garden
How does this tiny indoor garden work?
By Molly Cleary
-
There's finally a release date for Ninja's new glass air fryer – mark your calendars if you want to snap up the Ninja Crispi
Seeing is believing with Ninja's portable glass air fryer
By Molly Cleary
-
We’re obsessed with Emma Bridgewater’s Love Heart-inspired mug — this latest collab with Swizzles is the sweet treat we all need right now
The queen of the aesthetic mug has turned Queen of Hearts this Valentine's Day
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Anthea Turner's 'altar of coffee' is a lesson in creating the ultimate coffee bar at home – here's how to get the look
It could be the key to curing the January blues
By Holly Cockburn
-
3 things that annoy me about my air fryer – here's what to do if you're having the same conundrums
As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I'm all for maxing out the usefulness of your air fryer
By Molly Cleary
-
The new Ninja Swirl hasn't been announced for release in the UK yet — luckily we've already tested an alternative you can buy now
Get ready for unlimited Mr Whippy ice-creams at home
By Molly Cleary
-
I'm seeing Galentine's Day tableware everywhere on social media — these are the three viral pieces I predict will be an instant sell-out
February 13 is all about celebrating friendship this year
By Kezia Reynolds