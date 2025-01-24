3 things you should never do when storing cast iron pans - experts reveal the common storage mistakes that can damage your cookware

Investing in cast iron cookware will set you up with quality equipment in your kitchen for life. But storing it can throw up all sorts of problems, especially as cast iron is a material especially prone to rust in damp conditions. And we all know that here in the UK, especially in older buildings, damp is a likely factor.

With that in mind, these are the cast iron storage mistakes I think you should avoid in your kitchen if you can. As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, my pick of the best cast iron cookware is dear to my heart, so I've enlisted the help of experts to get hold of essential advice to follow that I can adopt too.

Here are the best pieces of advice I've come across to keep your cast iron in gorgeous condition.

1. Throwing away the included plastic clip lids

As the grateful owner of a piece of Le Creuset cookware, I know the moment when you finally get to unbox it is very exciting. But amidst that flurry of enthusiasm, don't make the mistake of discarding the small plastic clips that come attached to your cast iron cookware (on the rim and lid usually) as these are invaluable for storage.

We cover this in full over on our Le Creuset storage hack piece, but the long and short of it is that those tiny clips are the key to being able to stack another smaller pot on the lid of your bigger one. The clips protect against damage to the enamel and unlock a whole lot more space in a cupboard.

(Image credit: colin poole)

I have a shallow Le Creuset dish and using this hack, I can flip the lid of it and make space to store another pot on top. It unlocks far more usable room in my cupboard.

If you haven't yet invested in cast iron cookware then one way to make storage maximally easy is to opt for pans that make the task at hand even easier. My favourite ready-made stackable cast iron dishes are from Staub, which is a French brand that produces staggeringly beautiful pieces. If you want something a little more budget, ProCook also has a remarkably similar-looking product.

Staub Stackable Set 2-Pcs Cast Iron Pot Set White Truffle £279.00 at Staub This two piece set includes a smaller frying pan cast iron dish, which will become an invaluable addition to your kitchen. Stackable Cast Iron Casserole Dish Set 3 Piece Matte Black £79.00 at ProCook If you love the concept of the Staub dishes but are looking to spend less, ProCook is a brand that's never let me down when it comes to quality cookware.

2. Storing them out of reach

We all know cast iron cookware looks gorgeous, but its real power is its durable material, which is far better for everyday cooking than you might think. That's why storing your cast iron out of reach is a mistake in my book.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Lizzie Orme)

Helen Langley, owner of the home organisation company Pride of Place, agrees that you should keep these essential tools for cooking close to hand.

'To keep cast iron pans within easy reach and avoid damage, consider vertical pan racks or wall-mounted hooks,' says Helen. 'These options not only protect the pans from scratching but also turn them into an attractive kitchen display.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

There are plenty of methods for storing pots and pans effectively, but my favourite for cast iron cookware has to be open shelving. After all, if you've splashed the cash on some beautiful cast iron pieces, why not show them off?

3. Placing them in a humid spot

It's important to avoid humidity when storing your casserole dishes, as they are more likely to rust than other materials. The iron in cast iron readily reacts with oxygen and water to form iron oxide or rust.

So, dry spots are essential. Emily Hawkins of The Outdoor Kitchen Collective says it's 'best to keep them in a dry storage cupboard or on shelves with good ventilation away from sinks and potential water splashes.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Helen Langley from Pride of Place agrees, specifying that it's best to 'avoid enclosed spaces that trap moisture, such as under-sink cabinets.'

To keep your pans in the best possible condition, it's crucial that they're bone dry when you store them too. So be sure to double check for any moisture before you pack them away from your draining board with a dry teatowel.

In summary, the easy rules for storing your cast iron are a mix of good care and practicality, so that you can get the most from this ever-useful material. If you store and care for it properly, there's every chance that you'll still be able to enjoy your cast iron pots in decades from now.