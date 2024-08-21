ProCook is launching an indoor pizza oven for under £200 that doubles up as an air fryer - It's the most affordable one we've seen
Take a first look ahead of the launch in September
An indoor pizza oven is my dream kitchen appliance, however, indoor pizza ovens often come with a significant price tag. So when I spotted that ProCook was launching a pizza oven air fryer for under £200 I had to do a double take.
Most of the best pizza ovens, whether for indoor or outdoor use, usually cost upwards of £300. The Sage and Ooni indoor pizza ovens cost over £700, and the most affordable indoor pizza oven I've come across online is the Cuisinart which still costs £299.99 at John Lewis. That makes the ProCook electric pizza oven air fryer a steal at £199.
The new electric pizza oven air fryer is part of ProCook's venture into kitchen appliances. Across the Ideal Home team, we have tested the kettle, toaster, milk frother and air fryer health grill from ProCook and have been very impressed by the quality and affordable price tag. I'm hoping that the electic pizza oven air fryer is no different as it has all the features to compete with the more expensive indoor pizza ovens.
The oven promised to cook perfect wood-fired style 12-inch pizzas at home. It comes equipped with a pizza stone and can reach temperatures of 400 degrees (matching Sage and Cuisinart) to achieve this.
If you're not as obsessed with pizza as I am I can understand that you might be hesitant to hand over 33cm of your precious worktop space to a pizza oven. However, as the name suggests the Electric Pizza Oven Air Fryer also works as a standard air fryer. It has 20 cooking modes including air fryer, roast, grill, toast, bake, warm, defrost and dehydrate. There are also a couple more targetted settings for cooking frozen pizza, cookies and meat joints.
To help convert the pizza oven into one of the best air fryers too, it comes fully equipped with a stainless steel baskets, bottom tray, wire rack and a cast iron griddle.
The pizza oven has a lot in common with the oven-style air fryers that are starting to land in the UK market from the US. I have previously tested out the Our Place Wonder Oven which is a similar style to the ProCook electric pizza oven and would recommend this style of air fryer. I enjoyed the window view and cooking space the racks offered.
The ProCook electric pizza oven doesn't launch until September, but as soon as it does we're hoping to get our hands on one to do a full review so watch this space.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
