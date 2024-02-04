The new Ninja Creami Deluxe has a feature that might just get you to switch from Ben & Jerry's

Ninja's bestselling viral product of 2023, the Ninja Creami ice cream maker, is back for 2024 with a seriously impressive re-design.

The newly launched Ninja Creami Deluxe is not only bigger in capacity than the standard version of this best ice cream maker but also has new technology to make your mixes creamier and more delectable.

We gave the original model an easy five stars in our Ninja Creami review, but we reckon the Ninja Creami Deluxe is a serious upgrade.

All in all the Creami Deluxe has 10 different programs to please sweet-treat fans, including four new modes: Frappe, Frozen Drink, Slushi & Frozen Yoghurt.

Here's what we thought of this new and improved version of the Creami when we got an exclusive first look at it alongside a host of other new Ninja releases, including the brand's genius new air fryer design, the Ninja Double Stack.

The new Ninja Creami Deluxe

The new Ninja Creami Deluxe is available to buy now from Ninja, and you can be one of the first to get your hands on it (before it reaches viral sell-out status again).

The original Ninja Creami ice cream maker was one of the brand's bestselling products of last year, but despite its popularity, one complaint from customers was that its overall capacity wasn't quite big enough to cater to a whole family. After all, if you've spent all day crafting a new gelato flavour, you want everyone to be able to try it.

With the Ninja Creami Deluxe, not only has the capacity been bumped up from 560ml (1 pint) to 709ml, but you also receive three pots of that same size to stash your creations in.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Another feature to help you up your dessert game at home is the new Advanced CREAMify Technology. When I got to see a demonstration of the Creami Deluxe at its unveiling, I saw how you can whizz up creamier scoops than with the standard model thanks to the mixing mechanism working at both the top and the bottom of the mixes.

Another perk of CREAMify is that you'll now be able to enjoy two different flavours in one tub and fold in extras (like sweets, biscuits or nuts) into your mix too - so that you can rival Ben & Jerry's at home. Consider us sold!

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

Plus, it's fair to say the four new functions were the part that excited us the most about the Creami Deluxe. With Frappe, you can make all of your favourite coffee-shop-style drinks for a fraction of the price, while the drinks function makes frozen margaritas super easy to achieve at home.

We can't wait to see how this new and improved version measures up against the Ninja Creami that we know and love. We'll be testing out the Ninja Creami Deluxe as soon as we can to let you know if it's worth the extra investment.