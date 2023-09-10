The egg-cellent new Always Pan attachment is set to revolutionise your breakfast

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Even the Ideal Home team wasn't immune to the hype that the Always Pan from Our Place received upon its arrival on the market. I mean, what’s not to love?

The multipurpose function, pretty as a picture design available in several colours to go with our kitchen colour scheme? It’s no surprise that this baby and its respective versions have made it onto our best nonstick frying pan list and the round-up of best cast iron cookware.

So when a new Always Pan attachment is released, we’re obviously going to be intrigued. The Our Place Egg Poacher add-on is specially designed for (no prizes for guessing) poaching eggs. Here’s all you need to know about it before rushing out and buying yours.

Our Place launches the Always Pan Egg Poacher attachment

(Image credit: Our Place)

First launching with a single ceramic, non-stick pan, which is one of the best pans for induction hobs we’ve tried by the way, Our Place now has a plethora of available add-ons and attachments to make its hero product even better and more multifunctional than it already was.

The newest add-on is the Egg Poacher, available exclusively through the brand’s website for £40. Crafted from nylon and silicone, it is shaped to perfectly fit the Always Pan, similarly to other attachments like the Spruce Steamer or the Flipping Platter. It is important to note that this does mean it’s not compatible with pots and pans from other brands as the dimensions won't align.

The Poacher comes in a selection of six colours to choose from so that you can match or contrast it with your pan while making your poached eggs in the morning.

(Image credit: Our Place )

But how does it actually work?

Whoever’s tried to poach eggs before will know this task is no joke. And the Egg Poacher aims to take the guesswork out of egg poaching.

The stable nylon platter is fitted with four silicone cups, so that you can have four eggs on the go simultaneously to feed the whole family. Each cup is perforated to create a water bath effect and provide efficient water drainage to result in fluffy poached eggs.

Egg Poacher £40 at Our Place If you own the viral Always Pan from Our Place and are a fan of poached eggs, then you might want to invest in this new attachment that promises the fluffiest poached eggs with very little effort. And you can make as many as four at the same time, thanks to the four fitted cups.

Despite its recent launch, the Egg Poacher has already garnered some rave reviews on the brand’s site.

One customer writes, ‘It's just perfect for me. Before, I was struggling to have eggs that stay together, but now, it's a charm. It might stick to the egg poacher, but it's still a charm to clean and the poached eggs are perfect !!!’

Another reviewer says, ‘This is the best egg poacher I have ever used. Lightweight but sturdy enough. I have arthritis but it is no problem for me to use. Another great use for my favorite pan!! Thank you for this product.’

Seems like it’s a hit. So that’s your weekend brunch sorted.