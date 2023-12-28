Nigella Lawson's red air fryer is on offer for less than £70 – here's where to get it
The cook-approved machine currently has nearly 45% off...
Nigella Lawson is always the queen of the kitchen in our eyes, and when watching Nigella's Amsterdam Christmas over the holiday break our eyes were peeled to see what she had in store for us.
In the previews, her kitchen fairy lights were the clear star of the show, but when viewing the BBC programme in full that was far from the only thing worth noticing, as Nigella's air fryer made its mark.
We've identified the cook's red appliances as the CONSORI Air Fryer 5.5L model. But the best part? It's currently on offer with a 42% discount, making it less than £70.
- Red COSORI Air Fryer
was £119.99now £69.99 at Amazon
Red COSORI Air Fryer |
was £119.99 now £69.99 at Amazon
In the Christmas show, Nigella used the machine to make crispy chicken skin to top her Indonesian biryani recipe, saying 'I have a little something extra for my biryani. When I cooked the chicken thighs they were skinless and that is because I removed the skin and whopped them at max in the air fryer to make chicken crackling to sprinkle over the top'.
While both white and pink air fryers have made their mark recently, this red model was the perfect addition to the festive kitchen scene needed for the TV special, pairing perfectly with her red Le Creuset and KitchenAid.
Interestingly, Nigella appears to be brand new to the world of air fryers, with The Sun reporting that she recently said, 'I know nothing of the world of air fryers.'
However, back in July she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), 'I’ve borrowed one, but have not really come to terms with it yet!'. So perhaps she's a new convert to the wonders of these fab machines. And trust her to find one of the most stylish ones out there...
While we've not tested this exact model, we have reviewed the smaller COSORI Lite and gave it high marks for its power and style. While not available in Nigella's Christmassy red, you can pick it up in colours including navy and white.
We're looking to see how else Nigella uses the air fryer now that she's got to grips with it. And she's welcome round ours anytime she wants a run-through.
Thea Babington-Stitt is the Assistant Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles for nearly 10 years.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors.
