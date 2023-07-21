Urban Outfitters is selling a super pretty pink air fryer - and you won't believe the price

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Pink has been officially crowned the colour of the year. For obvious reasons (hi Barbie!). So much so that we are all thinking how to use pink in our homes. And we just came across the best air fryer for the job - this Jocca Air Fryer from Urban Outfitters which is only £79.

We are a little in shock to uncover our next air fryer must-have from Urban Outfitters of all places, but how can anyone resist that ice cream-like, pastel tone?

(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

Before Barbiecore ever entered the chat, this pretty, soft colour was the hue of a whole generation (remember millennial pink?). So you don’t have to be a fan of the dollhouse to enjoy the benefits of this cute appliance. But then again, you can be.

We all love the convenience of an air fryer and have been captivated by the air fryer vs oven battle which the former is clearly winning. Not many pink air fryers are actually available on the market, except for the sold-out Swan Retro Air Fryer reviewed by the Ideal Home team. That makes this modern Jocca model a true unicorn, fitted with a touch screen face to set time and temperature for quick and easy use.

(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

‘We spend a lot of time talking about and reviewing air fryers at Ideal Home, so this pink air fryer from Urban Outfitters went down pretty well with the team on first look,’ says Ideal Home’s Ecommerce Editor and all-around air fryer queen Molly Cleary. ‘Though Urban is more known for its décor pieces, there's no reason why you can't get a great air fryer from there too, with returns available too.’

‘After testing dozens of air fryers, though I haven't had hands-on experience with this one, I'd say that it looks a good size for couples or for students. It's also the perfect addition to a kitchen for people who have all-pink appliances already, like the collection from Smeg,' Molly concludes.

The Smeg range she mentions is notably missing an air fryer, we might add. So this might be your sign to get your hands on this one while it’s still available.

Jocca Pink Air Fryer Visit Site This pretty-in-pink 3.8L air fryer features a handy touch-screen display to adjust temperature and cooking time. The modern design is fitted with a cool touch base and handle and an internal removable drip tray and grid. Requiring only a minimal amount of oil to cook with, this easy-to-use appliance is perfect for healthy and convenient cooking.

As Molly mentions, the 3.8L capacity makes the Jocca air fryer ideal for couples, singles and students. As does its aesthetic and calming, soothing shade that is bound to put a smile on your face.