Stanley Tucci's favourite Sage oven is on sale for Black Friday – and we've found the best deal

PSA: Stanley Tucci's favourite kitchen appliance, the Sage Smart Oven Air fryer, is currently on offer for Black Friday – and our Ecommerce Editor thinks it's a five-star buy worth snapping up while the price is right.

Needless to say, Stanley Tucci is a much-chatted-about figure here at Ideal Home and if there's one thing we always keep a watchful eye on, it's what he's got on display in his kitchen – especially if the best air fryers are in question – and the cooking-obsessed celeb's star pick of the litter is the Sage Smart Oven.

After much testing, our Ecommerce Editor, Molly Cleary, gave Tucci's favourite Sage oven a glowing five-star rating in her Sage Smart Oven Air Fryer review and can confidently confirm that this kitchen appliance lives up to the hype. She even says it is 'worth its weight in gold'.

Well, think fast because it's on sale for £70 less as one of this year's best Black Friday deals.

Sage The Smart Oven Air Fryer Stainless Steel, was £329.95 now £258.95 at Harts of Stur

Sage The Smart Oven Air Fryer Stainless Steel | was £329.95 now £258.95 at Harts of Stur The hugely versatile and multi-functional smart oven features 10 smart cooking settings including: toast, crumpet, bake, roast, grill, pizza, air fry, reheat, warm and slow cook.

Following the video Stanley posted on his Instagram in late March of his multi-tasking toaster oven, the Sage Smart Oven Air Fryer, you already know we had to get our hands on it ourselves and impressed is an understatement.

If you want one appliance that will replace your oven, air fryer, and slow cooker, the Sage smart oven is easily one of the best. Therefore, we think it's no surprise that it's found a home in Stanley's walk-in kitchen pantry.

Admittedly, toaster ovens are a pretty standard appliance in US kitchens, however, are only just on the rise recently for us Brits – and it's easy to see why. If Stanley Tucci's given it a dedicated spot in his London home, we ought to listen up.

Among the many retailers who have slashed this Sage oven's price for Black Friday, Harts of Stur is the cheapest we've seen it. Better yet, if you're not too fussed about following Stanley's footsteps to a tee, the Sage oven in the alternate 'black truffle' colourway is on sale for even less, coming in at only £199.94 on the Harts of Stur website.

Sage The Smart Oven Air Fryer Black Truffle | was £329.95 now £199.94 at Harts of Stur Equipped with the same 10 smart cooking features, but in an alternate (and dare we say, maybe sleeker) colourway to pair with a darker kitchen colour scheme.

All in all, irrespective of whichever of the two you decide on, rest assured you'll be welcoming a star piece of kit into your kitchen. So, if you're in the market for something more than just an air fryer for a family of four, but rather something to replace all your main appliances; securing the Sage smart oven at its Black Friday price is guaranteed to be a purchase you'll thank yourself for later.

If you won't take our word for it, you can take Stanley Tucci's.