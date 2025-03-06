Experts are urging you to avoid this TikTok air fryer cleaning hack after firefighters were called to a blaze in Bournemouth

A TikTok hack has been blamed for a fire in Bournemouth last month after its owner attempted to clean an air fryer using a viral cleaning hack - now, experts are urging owners to understand the importance of cleaning your air fryer properly.

If you’ve invested in one of the best air fryers , then you’ll already know that they are a lifesaver for cooking up quick, tasty meals at home. But to get the most out of your appliance, you’ll need to know how to clean an air fryer properly.

There are plenty of TikTok hacks claiming to have found the easiest way to clean an air fryer. But these are not always safe to use, which is why experts are warning against this TikTok air fryer cleaning hack .

On 15 February this year, Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property in Bournemouth after fire alarms had been set off, the BBC reported.

Thankfully, the fire had already been put out via the property's sprinkler system when emergency services arrived. The fire service revealed the fire had started when a resident had attempted to use a TikTok cleaning hack on their air fryer.

After filling the air fryer’s drawers with soap and water, the appliance was switched onto steam clean mode. While not all air fryers have this cleaning mode, the same hack has been replicated with people filling their machines with soap and water and then putting it on low.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service have warned air fryers should be cleaned as stated in the appliance’s manufacturing instructions.

‘All high power electrical devices can be dangerous if used outside of their intended purposes, which includes following manufacturer cleaning instructions, not TikTok users infinite wisdom,’ says Dale Allen, health and safety expert and founder of The SafetyVerse .

‘Whatever sparked the fire, the original cause was user error by using the product outside of its intended purpose. Stick to the instructions and you benefit from a safe home and a product warranty replacement.’

It’s also recommended that you clean your air fryer after every use, as the build up of grease and food can be a fire hazard in itself. To do this, we recommend switching your appliance off, and using a cloth with dish soap and water to clean it.

‘We've tested pretty much every air fryer under the sun here at Ideal Home, including a very popular one from Philips (as seen in our Philips 5000 Dual Basket Steam Air Fryer review ) which has a steam cleaning setting which actually works pretty well,’ says Molly Cleary , Kitchen Appliances Editor and Certified Expert on Appliances and Cookware at Ideal Home.

‘However, this is not a standard mode on most air fryers, so it's extremely inadvisable to try it out on any appliance that doesn't advertise this mode in the materials you get in the box. As a general rule, turning on your air fryer with water inside is a big no no – don't try it!’

We can’t stress the importance of cleaning your air fryer properly enough. Not all CleanTok hacks are usable (or safe) and this is proof. If you want to know the best way to clean and look after your air fryer, the answer is waiting in your air fryer’s manufacturing instructions.