Tower launches three new dual-zone air fryers and they're actually in stock

Tower has announced the launch of three new dual-zone air fryers to add to their bestselling Vortx range. Dual-zone air fryers are easily rising through the ranks as one of the best air fryer models on the market, perfect for those catering to larger households and families.

A fan favourite for dual-zone air fryer models is the Ninja Foodi Max Dual-Zone Air Fryer, but after a surge in interest, shoppers have wiped shelves clean everywhere leaving many stumped and in search of other top-rated air fryers in stock – and we believe there could be another competitor incoming. And even better yet, these Tower dual-zone air fryers are actually in stock and available to purchase!

(Image credit: Tower)

Tower Vortx dual-zone air fryers - First impressions

Tower has proudly announced that three new dual-zone models will be joining their bestselling range of air fryers. The all-new appliances have been crafted with Tower's industry-leading Vortx air frying technology.

We have yet to test these new dual-zone models for ourselves, but rest assured that it's not a secret that we love Tower air fryers here at Ideal Home, like the Tower Vortex 5-in-1 Digital Air Fryer that we reviewed and loved enough to include in our selection of top-rated models. Therefore, we're just as keen to get our hands on one and see for ourselves if it lives up to the hype.

(Image credit: Tower)

The model we're especially interested in is the Tower Vortx 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer with Vizion Windows and Smart Finish (opens in new tab) because it combines the dual-zone design and generous capacity of the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone, as well as the clear cooking windows that we love so much in the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1, Ideal Home's top air fryer pick.

The Tower Vortx 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer with Vizion Windows and Smart Finish is even currently discounted on the Tower website, available to purchase for £219.99 down from £249.99, and comes with a 3-year guarantee so you can shop in confidence.

(Image credit: Tower)

The other two dual-zone models getting introduced to Tower's Vortx air fryer range are the Vortx 11L Dual Cavity Air Fryer with Vizion Windows and Smart Finish (opens in new tab) for £299.99, and the Vortx 9L Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish (opens in new tab) for £199.99, the cheapest of the brand-new bunch.

We can't wait to get back to you on our own hands-on experience once we get to test these new and exciting models out and give your in-depth review. In the meantime, if you're interested in looking at other air fryers in stock, we've got you covered on our live blog. Watch this space.