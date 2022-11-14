The Ninja Foodi max Dual Zone 9.5l Air Fryer is available now - and at a star price

There's one appliance that has taken 2022 by storm - the air fryer. Pretty much the only problem with these nifty, energy-saving products is trying to find some that are in stock.

So we were delighted to discover that one of the best air fryer brands around, Ninja, have one of their most popular designs available on Amazon in an exclusive, on-trend copper colourway.

(Image credit: Ninja)

The Ninja Dual Zone air fryer Amazon exclusive

The air fryer we can't stop talking about - the Ninja Dual Zone - is hard to get ahold of, but if you're on the hunt for one, have we found a deal for you.

In a brand new launch, exclusive to Amazon, Ninja are offering a fryer with a bigger capacity and at a cheaper price point than the standard version, and in a stylish shade, too.

The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer, £249.99, Amazon (opens in new tab), has a whopping 9.5l capacity, allowing it to fit about 25% more than their typical 7.6l Dual Zone. Plus, with demand far outstripping supply, many of the smaller versions are on sale for upwards of £300.

If that all wasn't enough, rather than adding another basic black box to your kitchen, this new device has a beautifully on trend copper finish on the lid and handles, so you won't mind having it set out the whole time.

(Image credit: Ninja)

The reason the Dual Zone has taken off so much isn't just the time and energy saving properties of air fryers. Ninja's design allows for two different things to be cooked on different settings at the same time, making it perfect for cooking whole meals in one go. And with holiday season fast approaching it will help keep things calm in the kitchen, regardless of how much chaos there may be in a busy home.

(Image credit: Ninja)

'The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone is definitely one of the best air fryers I've tried,' says Millie Fender, Head of Reviews at Ideal Home. 'Ninja air fryers typically have a harsh grey exterior, so I love the touch of copper in the limited-edition Black Friday model.'

'When I tried this air fryer I really enjoyed how high the temperature goes - up to 240 degrees, which is the highest of any air fryer I've ever tested. It did a cracking job of crisping up my potato wedges, and I was able to cook some fish on a lower temperature in the other drawer simultaneously, meaning it didn't dry out. It's too hefty for my two-person kitchen, but if you're cooking for a family, this buy is a winner.'

Millie testing the original Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone air fryer (Image credit: Future)

We love air fryers over here at Ideal Home, but before you make a purchase do be sure to know what to look for when buying an air fryer before you make your decision. Price for many people is key, so if this is the most important thing for you, then check out the Aldi air fryer, which is the cheapest we've come across.

Whichever model takes your fancy, make sure to move quickly, because none of these deals will last long.