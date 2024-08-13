The cult Ninja Creami ice cream and frozen dessert maker is on sale at the lowest price ever - this is why I'm telling all my friends

I first tried the Ninja Creami ice cream and frozen dessert maker last summer, and I instantly fell in love with the cult kitchen appliance. Now you've got the chance to understand my obsession as the Ninja Creami is currently at the lowest price I've ever seen on Very.

The Ninja Creami is usually priced at £199 and is already on sale at Very for £149. This would be a good price anyway, in line with the lowest price we've seen the ice cream maker at on the Ninja website. However, until 15th August Very is offering an additional 20% off with code VKEKW. That means you can pick up the Ninja Creami for the bargain price of £120!

Ninja Creami Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker Was £199, Now £120 at Very This is the lowest price we've seen this model of the Ninja Creami at, act fast if you don't want to miss out.

If you've been thinking about investing in an ice cream maker I can't recommend the Ninja Creami enough. The version on sale is the original Ninja Creami that I reviewed for Ideal Home which has six different dessert functions and a mix-in option for making your own Ben and Jerry's inspired creations.

Like I said in my review everything about this ice cream maker shouldn't work, but it made a perfectly creamy tub of vanilla gelato. The process is so simple, you freeze your mixture in one of the provided tubs 24 hours before, and then when you're ready to use it snap it in and press a button.

The only downsides I found were it is very very loud, but it doesn't run for much longer than five to ten minutes. The other drawback is that if you've not quite got your frozen dessert mix right it can come out with a crumbly texture, but this is easily fixed by giving it a quick re-spin.

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

The offer is also available on the newest version of the appliance, the Ninja Creami Deluxe Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker. This advanced option is more expensive usually retailing for £249, with a discount on the sale price it is currently £159. It is better suited for large families as it includes larger 709ml tubs than the original Ninja Creami. It has 10 programmes including Frappes and Frozen Yoghurt, plus the ability to mix in extra treats like chocolate chips or cookies in two layers.

The extra discount code is a little hidden underneath the product description, and you will need to go all the way through to the payment stage to apply it. Which are you tempted to snap up?