What is a proving drawer? Kitchen experts explain whether you really need one - even if you're not a star baker
This nice-to-have piece of kitchen tech will have you winning Bread Week from the comfort of your own home
For avid watchers of Bake Off (particularly those who, like me, wait for bread week with bated breath), you'll likely already know the answer to 'What is a proving drawer?' But for those who aren't so familiar with Paul Hollywood's advice, you might be wondering whether this is a feature you should be looking at including in your kitchen design.
When it comes to planning a kitchen renovation there are a whole host of fun additional extras and techy features that you could be tempted into including. Whether it's a boiling water tap, an under-worktop induction hob or a proving drawer, figuring out which features your day-to-day life will benefit from will help you make the best decision - and make sure your budget goes further.
So what is a proving drawer? We've asked kitchen experts how a proving drawer works, what it's used for (especially if you're not a star baker) and how to work it into your design.
What is a proving drawer?
A proving drawer, or warming drawer as they're sometimes called, is a drawer that is heated to a low temperature ranging between 30°C and 80°C.
'Proving drawers are becoming a staple in the modern 21st-century kitchen. As a baker’s dream, they are a great solution to creating the perfect environment for proving baked goods and helping dough rise. Albeit excellent for baking, many other uses come with proving drawers, such as slow cooking, plate warming, and food prepping,' explains Alex Woods from Victorian Plumbing.
'A proving drawer, sometimes known as a bread or warming drawer, is an appliance designed to help dough rise evenly. More specifically, a proving drawer helps to create an environment for the dough in which a stable temperature and humidity level are maintained. This helps to properly activate the yeast and allows for maximum dough expansion,' adds Jen Nash, head of design at Magnet.
Do you need a proving drawer?
As popularised by The Great British Bake Off, one of the biggest reasons why you might decide to invest in a proving drawer is if you're an avid baker or run a baking business from your home. Whether it's for morning buns or your weekly loaf of bread, a proving drawer will take your kitchen to the next level - and save you from hiding dough in the boiler room.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
If you're not much of a baker you might now think that a proving drawer isn't for you- but that isn't entirely true. As they're also known as warming drawers, they provide the perfect spot for keeping plates and dishes warm.
'With their temperature control ranging from 30c to 80c, there are a multitude of functions that these useful appliances can be used for. Besides dough proofing, they can be used to warm plates, slow-cook dishes, defrost food, and even cook items like meringues,' explains Alex.
For keen hosts the little things really matter, so having perfectly warmed plates that are heated safely at a low temperature will help to impress your guests. Likewise for big dinners (particularly Christmas), a warming drawer will keep food at a consistent temperature so it doesn't go cold before serving.
What can I use if I don't have a proving drawer?
A kitchen renovation can be costly and time-consuming, so if you're not quite ready to undertake one but still want the benefits of a proving drawer, there is still a way to make it happen.
If the primary reason you want a warming drawer is for proving dough, then you can buy a stand-alone proving box that doesn't need to be built into the kitchen. This option from Lakeland comes in at under £200, which although still an investment, is around half the price of a built-in warming drawer before paying for a professional fitting.
Alternatively, for those who are keen hosts and will use a warming drawer for plates and food, professional catering trolleys are a great option. You can easily keep this tucked away in another room until you need to use it for hosting - they'll ensure each component of your Sunday roast is kept piping hot.
Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary, also explains that if you're looking to cut back on small appliances, an air fryer might be the answer to your dough-proofing dreams. 'The Ninja Foodi actually has prove and bake settings which we tested with a blueberry loaf cake in our review. If you're looking to save on worktop space and don't want to spend on both a proving drawer and an air fryer, this is a great multi-functional appliance that will make baking simple,' she adds.
If bread is your favourite thing to bake then purchasing a dedicated proofer will level up your loaves. Providing gentle, consistent heat, your loaves will be perfectly plump and moist. It also folds flat for easy storage.
Rumour has it that Neff warming drawers are what feature in the Bake Off tent, so you can be sure that your own bakes will come out just as successful. With a super sleek black design, building this into your kitchen design will make it look chic and high-end.
If you're already planning a new kitchen renovation and have space and budget for a warming drawer, we say why not add one in? For time
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
-
Can I use a patio heater under a pergola or gazebo? Yes, but these are the things experts want you to know first
It's possible, but you need to take some precautions
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Experts reveal running your washing machine at this time can save on your energy bills - but it all depends on your tariff
Did you know certain times of the day are cheaper than others?
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Can you sleep with an electric blanket on? Five things to consider before sleeping with an electric blanket
The expert advice you need to follow
By Zoë Phillimore
-
These are the 4 things you need to make your slow cooker an even bigger time saver this winter, according to batch cookers
To make the most convenient appliance out there even better
By Molly Cleary
-
This Ninja knife block has over 1000 5-star Amazon reviews - and promises that you'll never have to deal with a blunt knife again
Not only does this block provide you with cutting power, but it has a built-in sharpener too
By Molly Cleary
-
Kenwood has finally designed a stand mixer for small kitchens – I put it to the test with 3 Prue Leith recipes
You don't need a big kitchen for Bake Off-worthy cakes
By Rebecca Knight
-
I test appliances for a living and I love these 12 little kitchen luxuries so much that I've added them to my Mum's kitchen too
From washing-up bowls to mandolines, these buys are worth their weight in gold
By Molly Cleary
-
This fridge purifier made me realise I'd been keeping my fridge at the wrong temperature for years - it's been a gamechanger
It banishes bad smells AND extends the shelf life of my fruit and veg...it's safe to say I was impressed
By Rebecca Knight
-
Le Creuset's new halloween collection has landed - and this piece in particular caught the eye of our editors
Add some eerie elegance to your Halloween hosting
By Kezia Reynolds
-
8 speedy and stylish lighting ideas to update a rental kitchen—no electrician necessary
Give your rental kitchen a lighting upgrade
By Linda Clayton
-
Why are stainless steel pans the best option for your kitchen? We asked 3 professional chefs to find out
Is stainless steel the highest quality cooking material out there?
By Molly Cleary