What is a proving drawer? Kitchen experts explain whether you really need one - even if you're not a star baker

For avid watchers of Bake Off (particularly those who, like me, wait for bread week with bated breath), you'll likely already know the answer to 'What is a proving drawer?' But for those who aren't so familiar with Paul Hollywood's advice, you might be wondering whether this is a feature you should be looking at including in your kitchen design.

When it comes to planning a kitchen renovation there are a whole host of fun additional extras and techy features that you could be tempted into including. Whether it's a boiling water tap, an under-worktop induction hob or a proving drawer, figuring out which features your day-to-day life will benefit from will help you make the best decision - and make sure your budget goes further.

So what is a proving drawer? We've asked kitchen experts how a proving drawer works, what it's used for (especially if you're not a star baker) and how to work it into your design.

What is a proving drawer?

(Image credit: Fiture PLC/ David Still)

A proving drawer, or warming drawer as they're sometimes called, is a drawer that is heated to a low temperature ranging between 30°C and 80°C.

'Proving drawers are becoming a staple in the modern 21st-century kitchen. As a baker’s dream, they are a great solution to creating the perfect environment for proving baked goods and helping dough rise. Albeit excellent for baking, many other uses come with proving drawers, such as slow cooking, plate warming, and food prepping,' explains Alex Woods from Victorian Plumbing.

'A proving drawer, sometimes known as a bread or warming drawer, is an appliance designed to help dough rise evenly. More specifically, a proving drawer helps to create an environment for the dough in which a stable temperature and humidity level are maintained. This helps to properly activate the yeast and allows for maximum dough expansion,' adds Jen Nash, head of design at Magnet.

Do you need a proving drawer?

(Image credit: Magnet)

As popularised by The Great British Bake Off, one of the biggest reasons why you might decide to invest in a proving drawer is if you're an avid baker or run a baking business from your home. Whether it's for morning buns or your weekly loaf of bread, a proving drawer will take your kitchen to the next level - and save you from hiding dough in the boiler room.

If you're not much of a baker you might now think that a proving drawer isn't for you- but that isn't entirely true. As they're also known as warming drawers, they provide the perfect spot for keeping plates and dishes warm.

'With their temperature control ranging from 30c to 80c, there are a multitude of functions that these useful appliances can be used for. Besides dough proofing, they can be used to warm plates, slow-cook dishes, defrost food, and even cook items like meringues,' explains Alex.

For keen hosts the little things really matter, so having perfectly warmed plates that are heated safely at a low temperature will help to impress your guests. Likewise for big dinners (particularly Christmas), a warming drawer will keep food at a consistent temperature so it doesn't go cold before serving.

What can I use if I don't have a proving drawer?

A kitchen renovation can be costly and time-consuming, so if you're not quite ready to undertake one but still want the benefits of a proving drawer, there is still a way to make it happen.

If the primary reason you want a warming drawer is for proving dough, then you can buy a stand-alone proving box that doesn't need to be built into the kitchen. This option from Lakeland comes in at under £200, which although still an investment, is around half the price of a built-in warming drawer before paying for a professional fitting.

Alternatively, for those who are keen hosts and will use a warming drawer for plates and food, professional catering trolleys are a great option. You can easily keep this tucked away in another room until you need to use it for hosting - they'll ensure each component of your Sunday roast is kept piping hot.

Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary, also explains that if you're looking to cut back on small appliances, an air fryer might be the answer to your dough-proofing dreams. 'The Ninja Foodi actually has prove and bake settings which we tested with a blueberry loaf cake in our review. If you're looking to save on worktop space and don't want to spend on both a proving drawer and an air fryer, this is a great multi-functional appliance that will make baking simple,' she adds.

Brod & Taylor Folding Bread Proofer & Slow Cooker £189.99 at Lakeland If bread is your favourite thing to bake then purchasing a dedicated proofer will level up your loaves. Providing gentle, consistent heat, your loaves will be perfectly plump and moist. It also folds flat for easy storage. Neff Warming Drawer £389.00 at John Lewis & Partners Rumour has it that Neff warming drawers are what feature in the Bake Off tent, so you can be sure that your own bakes will come out just as successful. With a super sleek black design, building this into your kitchen design will make it look chic and high-end. Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer £217 at Amazon Finding multi-functional kitchen appliances is one of our favourite hobbies on the Ideal Home desk. Storage space and budget both come at a premium, so finding an appliance, like this air fryer, that does it all is a real win.

