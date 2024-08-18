How much do sofa beds cost? And how much should you pay for one?

Ah, the sofa bed – a brilliant invention that combines the cosiness of a couch with the utility of a bed. You might say it's the Swiss Army knife of furniture. But how much does a sofa bed cost? And does its clever multi-functionality affect that price? Also, why are some sofa beds so much more expensive than others?

There's a lot that can set different sofa beds apart. 'The cost of the best sofa beds can vary widely depending on several factors. A well-built mechanism made from high-quality materials will increase the price, as will the type of frame – hardwood and metal frames are more expensive than those made from softer woods,' says Rob Cole, bed frames and sofa bed buyer at Dreams.

'The mattress is another significant factor,' he adds, 'and size, upholstery materials and extra features like built-in storage or upgraded cushions can further increase the cost.' To fully understand how these aspects will affect the cost of your sofa bed, we've asked our favourite experts to break down the details.

How much do sofa beds cost on average?

It's fair to say that sofa beds can vary wildly in price. For those with the strictest of budgets, you can pick up a chair bed for under £100, and a fold-out foam block double bed for £160. At John Lewis, you can expect to pay from £299 for a basic Clapton 'clic-clac' fold-down sofa bed that seats three and sleeps two. Its most expensive model is the John Lewis + Swoon two-seater leather sofa, £2,899 with green-leather upholstery and a 15-year frame guarantee.

'Generally, you can expect to spend anywhere from £300 to over £2,000,' says says Patricia Gibbons, head of design at Sofa.com. 'While budget options can be suitable for occasional use, investing in a mid-range or high-end sofa bed often ensures better materials, superior mechanisms, and greater overall comfort and longevity.'

'When choosing a sofa you should consider what your total budget will be and the factors that can affect this. If you are looking for a sofa bed that doesn’t sacrifice on style or comfort, then you will be able to find a good option between £1,000 and £3,000,' says Monika Puccio, head of buying at Sofa Club.

What is the most affordable type of sofa bed?

(Image credit: DFS)

The cheapest sofa beds tend to have a 'clic-clac' or 'click-clack' mechanism, so-called because of the locking sound it makes when you convert them between a bed and a sofa. The seat back easily folds from vertical to horizontal – you simply release the locks and fold or unfold. Once in place, the 'click-clack' sound reassures you that everything is locked into place.

These sofa beds usually have a solid foam seat and back rest, which doubles as your sleep surface – there is no separate pull-out mattress or seat cushions.



Prices for these click-clack beds start in the low hundreds of pounds, rising to £600 or a little more. For example, the DFS Delacroix sofa bed in blush velvet (shown above) has an RRP of £549. Meanwhile, Dunelm's Luis flatweave clic-clac sofa bed is a steal at £299.

The main things to consider when choosing a click-clack bed are that they don't tend to have armrests (though there are a few that do), and while they can sleep two people, they tend to make quite small double beds.

Also, their foam filling tends to feel quite firm, so you may want to supplement the surface with one of our best mattress topper picks.

What features make sofa beds more expensive?

(Image credit: Cotswold Company)

'Paying more will represent the craftsmanship and materials that are used which will offer a more durable option,' says Monika Puccio. 'On the higher budget end, you will see better mechanisms, better materials, and better quality frames which will give you a sofa bed that will be durable from wear and tear and give you a greater lifespan.'

Let's break that down further...

1. Materials and mechanisms

'Higher-priced sofa beds typically feature more durable materials and better construction,' says Patricia at Sofa.com. 'You'll find solid hardwood frames, high-density foam or sprung mattresses, and premium upholstery in this range. These materials ensure the sofa bed withstands regular use and maintains its appearance and comfort over time.'

'In the lower price range, sofa beds often have simpler mechanisms, such as click-clack systems,' she continues. 'These can be easy to use but might not offer the same level of durability or comfort. Mid-range to high-end sofa beds usually feature more sophisticated and robust mechanisms that provide smoother transitions and longer-lasting performance.'

'To assess the quality of a sofa bed mechanism, focus on how smoothly it operates; it should open and close effortlessly without requiring much force or making excessive noise,' advises Rob Cole. 'The construction should be sturdy, using durable materials like reinforced steel, and the mechanism should securely lock when in place.'

'A good mechanism is easy for one person to operate and provides consistent mattress support without sagging,' adds Rob. 'High-quality mechanisms, which tend to last longer, usually come with a higher price tag due to superior materials and the advanced engineering involved.'

2. Mattresses and cushioning

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

'Spending more usually means greater comfort,' says Patricia. 'Higher-end models often come with better-quality seat cushions and mattresses, offering superior support for both sitting and sleeping. This can make a significant difference, especially if the sofa bed will be used frequently.'

According to Rob at Dreams, 'A memory foam or hybrid mattress will cost more than a basic innerspring.' Then there are additional lifestyle features, such as gel-infused memory foam – this has added cooling benefits, but will drive up the price even further.

You'll also have to check if a mattress is actually included in the price. 'In some cases, the mattress is included with the sofa bed, while in others, you may need to purchase it separately,' Patricia adds. 'When the mattress is included, it ensures compatibility with the sofa bed's frame and mechanism. If you need to buy it separately, it may increase the overall cost. A high-quality mattress is crucial for ensuring a good night's sleep, so factor this into your budget.'

3. Size

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

It almost goes without saying that larger the sofa bed, the more materials and craftsmanship are involved, generally leading to a higher cost. Sofa beds come in a variety of sizes, usually determined by the number of people they seat. How many they sleep will depend on their width and also whether they are a click-clack or traditional pull-out bed with a mattress.

Click-clack beds usually sleep one to two people, configured as a small double or a double. Traditional sofa beds can range in size from single bed to a super-king size. Sofa.com's Aissa chaise sofa bed with storage can accommodate a super-king mattress and costs from £3,350, whereas its 'small double' equivalent, the Aissa two-seater sofa bed, costs £2,230 – more than £1,000 less.

4. Materials

(Image credit: Sofa Club)

Like standard sofas, sofa beds can be upholstered in cottons, linens, tweeds, velvets and leathers, as well as ‘smart’ fabrics that prevents spillages from sinking into the fibres too quickly, meaning it's easier to remove them and keep your sofa clean.

The fabric you choose have a direct reflection on the price of your sofa bed. Simple woven cottons tend to be the most affordable (and often discounted), and leather the most expensive. Having your new sofa bed upholstered in a custom fabric will cost even more.

For example, Sofa.com's Bluebell two-seater sofa bed starts from £1,338 for its house textured cotton or herringbone weave, rising to £1,452 for its stain resistant 'smart cotton', £2,230 for it's Aquaclean 'clever chenille', £2,680 for velvet and £2,800 for leather.

'Aspects like good pattern matching and quality seams may also have a bearing on your sofa's quality and therefore price, so bare these in mind and inspect these carefully when shopping for a good deal,' says Rob.

5. Guarantees

'What you pay for a sofa bed will most likely affect the guarantee you're offered,' says Monika. 'Higher-priced sofa beds often come with longer and more comprehensive guarantees, reflecting the quality of materials and craftsmanship.'

'These guarantees may cover a wider range of issues, such as frame durability, mattress wear, and mechanical parts, giving you more peace of mind,' she says. 'More budget-friendly options, meanwhile, are likely to come with shorter guarantees that offer less coverage, potentially leading to higher costs if repairs or replacements are needed sooner.'

The most expensive beds will come with lifetime guarantees on their frames, and multi-year warranties on their upholstery fabrics.

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

Is it worth paying more for a sofa bed?

How much you should pay for a sofa bed really depends on its use. 'The intended room and user can significantly impacts how much you should spend,' says Patricia. 'If the sofa bed is for a guest room and is used only occasionally, a more budget-friendly option might suffice. However, for a living room or any area where it will be frequently used as both a sofa and a bed, investing in a higher-quality model is advisable. Similarly, if it's for regular use by adults, who might need more support, spending more on durability and comfort is wise, whereas for occasional child use, a lower-priced model may be adequate.'

'The functionality of your sofa bed greatly impacts its price,' agrees Monika. 'If you intend to use it mainly as a sofa, you can choose a more budget-friendly option. However, if the bed function is your primary concern, you should be prepared to spend more. Key factors to consider include how many people will need to sleep on it, the type of bed mechanism, the comfort of the mattress, and the overall size of the sofa.'

'Generally, the price does reflect the longevity of the sofa bed,' Monika continues. 'Higher-priced models are typically made with better-quality materials and construction, ensuring they last longer and maintain their functionality and appearance over time. While it might be tempting to save money upfront, investing in a more expensive sofa bed can be more cost-effective in the long run due to its extended lifespan.'

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

Can a budget sofa bed still be a worthwhile buy?

'Absolutely,' says Patricia. 'Affordable sofa beds can still be a worthwhile purchase, especially for occasional use or in less frequently used rooms. While they may not offer the same level of comfort, durability, or features as higher-end models, they can provide a practical and economical solution for guest accommodations or temporary needs. Look for budget options with positive reviews and good basic features to ensure you're getting the best value for your money.'

'Budget sofa beds are definitely still a worthwhile buy, depending on what you will be needing it for,' adds Monika. 'Whilst they may not offer the same level of comfort, durability, or style as higher-end models, they can still serve as a practical and cost-effective solution. To get the most value from a budget sofa bed, it's important to carefully consider factors like the frame's sturdiness, the quality of the mattress, and the overall build.'

By considering all the factors above, you should now be able to negotiate the complicated world of sofa bed pricing, and settle upon a budget that's affordable for you, without skimping on functionality. Good luck in your perfect sofa bed search!